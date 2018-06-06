Florida's Incarceration Rate Is Higher Than Every Country on Earth, Report Notes

American's incarceration rate is absurdly , stupidly high. The United States imprisons more of its population than noted human-rights scofflaws such as Cuba, Russia, Turkey, and Iran — by a huge margin.

Though this fact has long been known, a new report released this week by the nonprofit Prison Policy Initiative breaks down America's incarceration problem into even more depressing figures. If you compare each American state with every other nation on Earth, Florida's incarceration rate on its own ranks higher than every nation on the planet.

In fact, 31 American states have rates higher than any individual country, with Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, and Alabama making up the top five. Florida ranks 14th overall in the States. Oklahoma imprisons an insane 1,079 people for every 100,000 residents, while the Sunshine State ranks higher than the national average, jailing 833 people for every 100,000 Floridians.