Florida ACLU Demands Greyhound Stop Letting Border Patrol Raid Its Buses

In January, the Florida Immigrant Coalition shared two videos of U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents storming onto Greyhound buses in the Sunshine State, where they asked passengers for their citizenship "papers" and hauled some away. In one case, agents removed a Jamaican grandmother, and in another they apprehended a Trinidadian man who had lived in Miami for 12 years. Though CBP agents have been patrolling Greyhound buses since the days of the Obama administration, the videos went viral and sparked another debate about whether the American deportation machine is necessary or even legal.

Yesterday the American Civil Liberties Union revived the debate once more. Citing numerous cases across the nation, the ACLU sent an open letter to the CEO of Greyhound Lines, Dave Leach, to demand the company stop letting CBP agents onto its private buses. The ACLU argues the practice violates the Fourth Amendment, which protects Americans against unreasonable searches and seizures.

“Greyhound is not obligated to permit warrantless CBP raids and to facilitate violations of its passengers’ civil rights," Amien Kacou, an immigration attorney at the ACLU of Florida, said in a news release. “These raids routinely lead to violations of the constitutional rights against racial discrimination under the Equal Protection Clause, and against unreasonable searches and seizures under the Fourth Amendment, as CBP officers target people of color and coerce vulnerable individuals to submit to interrogations about their citizenship and immigration status.”