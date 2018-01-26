Video: Another South Florida Resident Dragged Off Greyhound Bus by Border Agents

Last week, a video went viral showing a Jamaican-born grandmother being hauled off a Greyhound bus at a Fort Lauderdale station. The woman was returning from visiting her grandchild for the first time in Orlando, according to activists who mounted a campaign to pressure the bus line to stop granting federal agents access to randomly demand papers from its customers.

If either Greyhound or U.S. Customs and Border Protection were swayed by the outrage over that arrest, it didn't stop the exact same thing from happening yesterday at the very same bus station.

A new video shows CPB agents hauling a man in handcuffs off a Greyhound in Fort Lauderdale after demanding papers from passengers on the bus. The Trinidad-born man has lived in Miami for more than 12 years with no criminal record and was headed to Fort Myers to see his best friend, according to the Florida Immigrant Coalition (FLIC), which shared the video.