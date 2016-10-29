Five Florida Candidates You Definitely Shouldn't Vote for This Year

Florida House of Representatives/Gage Skidmore via Flickr Creative Commons

New Times does not endorse political candidates. Sure, there are some really well-meaning people running for office this year, but, as anyone who's lived in Florida for more than 45 minutes knows, even the most well-meaning of political neophytes might end up embroiled in a corruption probe or sexting scandal or orphan-fighting-ring-bust six weeks down the line.

Plus, you don't care about our advice. You're going to vote how you're going to vote anyway. We know you.

But while we're not in the business of telling you who to vote for, we're quite happy to tell you who to avoid on Election Day. For every well-meaning candidate for the state legislature, there's a Daphne Campbell, who's been embroiled in a whole host of scandals over the years. Ditto David Rivera, who even the Florida State Fraternal Order of Police un-endorsed this year.

So, before you pull the lever (or, more accurately, click a few electronic buttons), make sure you're not lining up to support these five, Florida-specific candidates:

Photo by Gage Skidmore's Flickr/CC 2.0

1. Marco Rubio

Do we even have to explain this one anymore? The people who know him describe him as a craven, ambition-obsessed phony. He refuses to un-endorse Donald Trump, has flip-flopped on basically every major issue in his career, and has openly said he doesn't enjoy being in the senate. He's running for reelection anyway.

Florida House of Representatives/BasicGov via Flickr Creative Commons

2. Daphne Campbell

Democrat Daphne Campbell somehow won the primary for State Senate District 38 despite having a history of shady business deals, a son who's been charged with Medicare fraud, a secretary arrested for fraud, and at least ten foreclosures filed against her properties. When we called Campbell about those foreclosures, she pretended we had the wrong number. She now wants a promotion.

