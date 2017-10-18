Trump, You Lying Scum, Don't Attack Frederica Wilson

I moved to Miami almost three decades ago to cover the Dade County Commission for what was arguably its corruption peak, when commissioners cavorted with prostitutes and killers in crackhouses.

In those years, there was a bright light, and her name was Frederica Wilson, the very same congressperson whom President Donald Trump called a liar this morning because she claimed he had told the widow of a soldier recently killed in an ambush in Niger that her husband “knew what he signed up for.” (Trump's hundreds of lies have been catalogued by the New York Times.)