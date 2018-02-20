President Trump's Son Spent the Morning Promoting Conspiracies About Parkland Survivors

In the days after their classmates were massacred by a disturbed kid who was allowed to purchase military-style weaponry, hundreds of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High survivors have become fiery gun-control advocates. Their message is simple: Nikolas Cruz never should have been able to buy the assault weapon that he used to mow down 17 people in mere minutes.

These kids just survived a hellish bloodbath inside their own school hallways. Anyone with basic human compassion would let them have a say about what happened to them.

Instead, President Donald Trump — fresh off an empathy-free, half-hour joke of a visit to Parkland — spent the weekend using the school shooting as an excuse to yell on Twitter about the Russia investigation. And this morning, his son took to social media to spread far-right conspiracies about one of the survivors.