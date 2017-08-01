Here Are The Unanswered Questions About Wasserman Schultz's Awan Brothers IT Scandal

Debbie Wasserman Schultz Photo by Giulio Sciorio

Last week, a Democratic IT staffer named Imran Awan was arrested for alleged bank fraud. In and of itself, that would rate as a relatively minor political scandal.

But Awan worked for Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who inspires some of the weirdest conspiracies on Capitol Hill. Her disastrous stint as Democratic National Committee chair has turned the centrist South Florida congresswoman into a punching bag for the left, who accuse her of "rigging" the 2016 election for Hillary Clinton, and the far right, which has spent 2017 accusing her of literally murdering one of her own staffers.

Now, the Awan scandal is shaping up as a classic Wasserman Schultz snafu. While Awan was involved in a litany of shady business, the congresswoman has made the case a thousand-percent worse for herself by refusing to talk to reporters and openly feuding with police. A conservative ethics group is now calling for a full probe.

Unfortunately, much of the reporting on the case so far has come from Tucker Carlson's Daily Caller, which is well known for pushing bogus stories about climate-change and spewing fact-free nonsense. According to Daily Caller's Luke Rosiak, House staffers hired four members of the Awan family as information-technology aides beginning in 2005, and kept paying them despite a series of red-flags and security issues that likely should have been addressed long before 2017.

Earlier this year, the D.C. Capitol Police revealed they are investigating the Awans for alleged data and equipment theft, but no one knows yet what might have been stolen; no charges have been filed yet in that case. But once news of that ongoing investigation broke, every Democratic office fired the Awans — except for Wasserman Schultz, who kept funneling money to Imran Awan.

The Daily Caller has reported that Imran began liquidating his assets and trying to sell his properties. And then last week, Imran caught at the Dulles Airport in Washington trying to leave the country. Instead, he was arrested on bank-fraud charges — a case that's apparently totally separate from the ongoing Capitol Police data theft probe.

This all paints an extremely confusing picture which isn't helped by Rosiak's stories, which are full of speculation and hearsay. The Daily Caller has speculated that the Awans could have been involved in a thousand scams, from stealing money from the government, data from Homeland Security, or emails from the Democratic National Committee. (Rosiak's stories also consistently mention that the Awans are Pakistani Muslims, which seems irrelevant.)

Wasserman Schultz's involvement has led right-wing pundits, including Fox News ham-brains Sean Hannity and Geraldo Rivera, to baselessly speculate that the Awans were behind the Wikileaks hack that forced Wasserman Schultz to step down as Democratic National Committee chair last year:

For Fox figureheads, the story has provided a convenient distraction to suck time away from addressing the crippling failure that has been the Trump White House. But flaws aside, Rosiak's reporting has uncovered some genuinely troubling details.

Here's a breakdown of the biggest unanswered questions about Wasserman Schultz and the ongoing scandal:

1. How many Democratic lawmakers are involved?

According to Rosiak's reporting, the Awans wound up working with up to 80 Democratic lawmakers in their decade-plus working on the Hill. While Wasserman Schultz is certainly the highest-profile House member ensnared in the scandal, and did herself absolutely no favors by keeping Awan on her payroll long after everyone else canned him, she far from the only lawmaker who could have potentially been the target of some sort of data theft — or, as Rosiak claimed a later story, blackmail. The Daily Caller itself released a handy chart as to how many other Democrats were tied to the Awan probe — the list includes South Florida's Ted Deutch and Frederica Wilson, as well as former Rep. Lois Frankel.

2. What is the actual extent of the Awan's alleged data theft?

Here's where things also get muddy. So far, we have absolutely no inkling as to what the Awans may have downloaded from Democratic networks. According to Rosiak, the Awans may have been funneling someone's data to an off-site server — but the public still has no clue who might have been victimized. After six months, BuzzFeed News reported that charges still have not been filed against the family.

3. Why did Wasserman Schultz refuse to fire Awan when everyone else did, threaten the capitol police, and then keep paying Imran Awan?

Here's where Wasserman Schultz's dreadful media presence, mixed with what appear to be some true red flags, really comes into focus. Once the Awans were outed as the target of a Capitol Police criminal probe, every other Democrat in Washington immediately kicked them to the curb — with the exception of Wasserman Schultz. (According to federal data, Imran Awan earned $164,000 in 2016, and his wife, Hina Alvi, earned $168,300. That's a lot of cash for government IT employees.)

Also: Who the hell hires an entire family of IT employees? If, say, a local lawmaker or someone like Gov. Rick Scott handsomely paid a husband, wife, and two of their brothers to run, say, janitorial services, every local newspaper in the country would cry nepotism.

Likewise, while multiple mainstream outlets, including the Washington Post and BuzzFeed, have published "explainers" on the burgeoning scandal, they've glossed over major legal red-flags that Rosiak uncovered in court records, including allegations made in court that the Awans threatened to kidnap their own family members. Rosiak also reported that the family members seem to have filed false financial-disclosure statements in order to get their government jobs, and either misreported or outright lied about their debts to foreign businesspeople .

Anonymous sources also told Rosiak that the FBI seized smashed hard drives from Imran Awan's house, which certainly doesn't look good.

The Awan family was banned from the House IT network on February 2, but Wasserman Schultz for some reason kept Imran on her payroll until he was arrested last week. Infamously, when Capitol Police seized a laptop from Wasserman Schultz's office, she later threatened the cops with "consequences" at a hearing if the police didn't return the device.

4. Are the bank-fraud charges and data-theft allegations connected?

This is where the case really gets really confusing. Despite all the brouhaha over the Capitol Police investigation, that case hasn't actually resulted in any charges yet. Awan was arrested last week for simple bank fraud, which doesn't appear to be a smoking-gun pointing to Wikileaks or to blackmail. According to the criminal complaint, Awan and his wife are charged with attempting to defraud the Congressional Federal Credit Union by receiving a $165,000 loan by claiming one property was their primary residence — but in fact, they were renting the place out. (The Awans have pleaded not guilty.) That's bad, but so far, it's not exactly House of Cards-level political material.