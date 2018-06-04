Surfside Bans Plastic Straws as Activists Take Aim at Miami Beach

At a beach cleanup in Surfside earlier this year, Jennifer Rotker found dozens of plastic straws littering the shore.

Sea turtle advocate Jennifer Rotker often walks the beach near her home in Surfside to pick up trash. Finding water bottles, soda caps, and abandoned cups are a regular occurrence, but one item that bugs her most is the plastic straw.

"The hotel concessions have littered the beach with massive amounts of plastic straws," Rotker says. "It has a horrible impact on our marine wildlife and the health of our waterways."

So earlier this year, Rotker began going to meetings of the city's sustainability committee and eventually persuaded her local leaders to draft an ordinance banning plastic straws. The town commission unanimously passed the ban in March.