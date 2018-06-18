Feds Holding 1,000 Migrant Children at Miami-Area Compound, Lawmaker Says

There are now roughly 1,000 migrant children being held inside a secured compound in Homestead, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said today. It's unclear whether the children crossed the border on their own or whether they were taken from their parents under President Trump's new policy, which the United Nations says violates international law and which has been decried by Catholic leaders as "evil."

The beige, prison-like facility outside Miami, called the "Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children," is the former Job Corps site at 960 Bougainville Boulevard. The facility opened under the Obama administration and was previously used to house unaccompanied migrant children.

Reporters last toured the facility in 2016, when the Miami Herald reported that about 200 children were being held there. But at a roundtable discussion today with immigrant-rights activists, Wasserman Schultz said that the facility had recently "reopened" under Trump. An immigrant activist who spoke to New Times today said the facility had recently opened back up "two months, three months" ago.

But there's little information about where exactly the kids inside came from. Back in 2016, the Herald reported that the children came unaccompanied across the border and had been flown in from around the country; they were either sent back home or placed with sponsor, and spent an average of about a month in Homestead. At the time, the federal government said the facility was only equipped to hold 800 kids.

Under Trump's new directive, more than 2,000 children have been separated from their parents so far; as many as 30,000 kids could soon find themselves sent to detention centers under the plan.

A New Times reporter visited the Homestead facility grounds today. The prison-esque compound sits near the Homestead Air Base in a largely empty stretch of Dade County. When a reporter drove up to the front entrance (underneath a sign reading "Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children"), guards refused to let the reporter in or to speak with anyone from the facility. The guards instead directed New Times to contact the Office of Refugee Resettlement for comment and then ordered the reporter to leave.

The U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement, which operates child-migrant camps on behalf of the federal government, did not respond to multiple requests for comment today from New Times. Staffers in Wasserman Schultz's office also did not respond to more requests for comment today on where their figure of 1,000 children being held at the facility came from.

We met with Rep. @DWStweets to discuss the horrible policy of separating immigrant families by putting children in detention centers. A detention center for children in Homestead, Florida has just reopened and it currently holds over 1,000 kids. #FamilesBelongTogether pic.twitter.com/66Rrd8pgD3 — Tomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) June 18, 2018

The Homestead site was first opened as a "temporary" facility to handle a surge in child migrants apprehended at or near the U.S. border around 2016.

As of two years ago, there were regular classes and exercise times, but children inside were also banded with tracking bracelets that were scanned whenever they entered or exited buildings. Armed guards stood watch in nearly every portion of the facility. Kids were allowed two calls per week outside the facility to family members or guardians. The kids were able to play sports outside and video and board games indoors, but they are also not allowed to have visitors and weren't allowed on the Internet. Reporters who visited in 2016 were not allowed to interview children at the compound.

“Some children have issues regarding them not feeling like like human beings because of the different things they have to go through like vaccinations, which is fine; it’s blurry,” Liz Marie Alvarado, immigration coordinator of American Friends Service Committee, told the Herald that year. “Sometimes it blurs the line between dignity and respect.”

The federal government even uploaded its own photo album from the reporters' visit that day — the photos show a doctor's office, game rooms, and classrooms, but also depict gigantic rooms full of prison-style bunk-beds and makeshift tents where children are fed. It's unclear if anything has changed at the facility since Donald Trump was inaugurated in 2017.

More stark photos from inside child-detention facility in McAllen, Texas have infuriated much of the world this week. MSNBC obtained photographs of children and adults being housed separately in cages and left with little more than metal benches, pads that look like yoga mats, and thin emergency blankets made from plastic sheeting to sleep in.

The images have been condemned around the world as inhumane and similar to concentration camps, but Florida Senator Marco Rubio defended the presidents move to separate children from their parents, which were intentionally drafted by adviser Stephen Miller to terrify immigrants and, in his words, "discourage" migrants from traveling to the United States.

EXPAND U.S. Department of Health and Human Services / Flickr

After being ordered to leave the Homestead facility today, a New Times reporter sat idling in the driveway for a few minutes. The guards at the gate then ordered New Times off the premises and threatened to arrest the reporter if she didn't exit the grounds immediately. The guards placed their hands on their weapons when speaking.

Before leaving, New Times simply asked if the facility was currently holding detained children. A guard smiled and shrugged.

"I don't know," the guard said.