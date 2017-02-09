Ultra Music Festival 2017 Phase 2 Lineup: Chase & Status, Rabbit in the Moon, and Cypress Hill
|
Rabbit in the Moon returns to the Ultra stage.
Photo by George Martinez
Now that general-admission tickets are sold out and all you can get are the more expensive VIP passes, Ultra Music Festival has revealed its Phase 2 lineup.
Joining already announced acts such as Justice, Underworld, Ice Cube, and Major Lazer are live headliners Chase & Status, Rabbit in the Moon, Cypress Hill, KSHMR, and Zhu. Adam Beyer, Galantis, and Zedd have been added as DJ headliners. Other new supporting acts include Fedde Le Grande, Ferry Corsten, Jackmaster, Laidback Luke, Maya Jane Coles, and Sander van Doorn.
One thing that's noticeable this year is that the live music lineup is a bit more DJ-and-hip-hop driven than previous years, when indie-rock bands and live electronic acts dominated the live stage at the Bayfront Park Amphitheatre. In the past, the live stage hosted the Killers, Cut Copy, CSS, Röyksopp, Crystal Castles, M83, Hot Chip, and others. However, despite the strong billings, it suffered from poor attendance the past few years.
Perhaps the shift toward DJ and hip-hop is Ultra's way of testing a new formula. (Beyond the Carl Cox Megastructure and Arcadia Spider, which make up the Resistance stages, Ultra hasn't announced anything else, so it's unclear at this point if there will be a dedicated live stage this year.)
You might regret not buying general-admission tickets for Ultra 2017. Now your only option is a VIP ticket for $1,241.95 plus fees. And expect the price to go up before March 24.
Here's the full Ultra Music Festival 2017 lineup:
Live Headliners:
- Chase & Status
- Cypress Hill
- Ice Cube
- Justice
- KSHMR
- Major Lazer
- The Prodigy
- Rabbit in the Moon
- Underworld
- ZHU
DJ Headliners:
- Above & Beyond
- Adam Beyer
- Afrojack
- Alesso
- Armin van Buuren
- Axwell & Ingrosso
- Carl Cox
- Dash Berlin
- David Guetta
- Dubfire
- Galantis
- Hardwell
- Jamie Jones
- Joseph Capriati
- Maceo Plex
- Marco Carola
- Martin Garrix
- Sasha & John Digweed
- Seth Troxler
- DJ Snake
- Steve Aoki
- Tale Of Us
- Tiësto
- Zedd
Support Artists:
- Adventure Club
- Alan Walker
- Alpha 9
- Aly & Fila
- Andrew Rayel
- Anna
- Black Coffee
- B. Traits
- Bro Safari
- Cedric Gervais
- Chris Liebing
- Datsik
- Don Diablo
- Dosem
- Eats Everything
- Eli & Fur
- Elio Riso
- Fedde Le Grand
- Feed Me
- Getter
- Gold Fish
- Ferry Corsten presents Gouryella
- GTA
- Hector
- Hot Since 82
- Jackmaster
- Jon Rundell
- Josefin Rosen
- Joyryde
- Kölsch
- Kungs
- Laidback Luke
- Malaa
- Marcel Dettmann
- Martin Solveig
- The Martinez Brothers
- Matador
- Matthias Tanzmann
- Maya Jane Coles
- Mercer
- Netsky
- NGHTMRE
- Nic Fanciulli
- NWYR
- Patrick Topping
- Reboot
- Rezz
- RioTGeaR
- Robin Schulz
- Saeed Younan
- Sam Feldt
- Sander van Doorn brings you Purple Haze
- Slander
- Sliink
- Slushii
- Stephan Bodzin
- Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano
- Swanky Tunes
- Tchami
- Technasia
- Ty Dolla $ign
- Valentino Khan
- Vindata
- Vini Vici
- wAFF
- Wiwek
- Youngr
- Zeds Dead Northern Lights
Ultra Music Festival 2017
March 24 through 26 at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. General-admission tickets are sold out; VIP tickets cost $1,249.95 via ultramusicfestival.com.
