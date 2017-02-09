Ultra Music Festival 2017 Phase 2 Lineup: Chase & Status, Rabbit in the Moon, and Cypress Hill

Rabbit in the Moon returns to the Ultra stage. Photo by George Martinez

Now that general-admission tickets are sold out and all you can get are the more expensive VIP passes, Ultra Music Festival has revealed its Phase 2 lineup.

Joining already announced acts such as Justice, Underworld, Ice Cube, and Major Lazer are live headliners Chase & Status, Rabbit in the Moon, Cypress Hill, KSHMR, and Zhu. Adam Beyer, Galantis, and Zedd have been added as DJ headliners. Other new supporting acts include Fedde Le Grande, Ferry Corsten, Jackmaster, Laidback Luke, Maya Jane Coles, and Sander van Doorn.

One thing that's noticeable this year is that the live music lineup is a bit more DJ-and-hip-hop driven than previous years, when indie-rock bands and live electronic acts dominated the live stage at the Bayfront Park Amphitheatre. In the past, the live stage hosted the Killers, Cut Copy, CSS, Röyksopp, Crystal Castles, M83, Hot Chip, and others. However, despite the strong billings, it suffered from poor attendance the past few years.

Perhaps the shift toward DJ and hip-hop is Ultra's way of testing a new formula. (Beyond the Carl Cox Megastructure and Arcadia Spider, which make up the Resistance stages, Ultra hasn't announced anything else, so it's unclear at this point if there will be a dedicated live stage this year.)

You might regret not buying general-admission tickets for Ultra 2017. Now your only option is a VIP ticket for $1,241.95 plus fees. And expect the price to go up before March 24.

Here's the full Ultra Music Festival 2017 lineup:

Live Headliners:



Chase & Status



Cypress Hill



Ice Cube



Justice



KSHMR



Major Lazer



The Prodigy



Rabbit in the Moon



Underworld



ZHU



DJ Headliners:

Above & Beyond



Adam Beyer



Afrojack



Alesso



Armin van Buuren



Axwell & Ingrosso



Carl Cox



Dash Berlin



David Guetta



Dubfire



Galantis



Hardwell



Jamie Jones



Joseph Capriati



Maceo Plex



Marco Carola



Martin Garrix



Sasha & John Digweed



Seth Troxler



DJ Snake



Steve Aoki



Tale Of Us



Tiësto



Zedd



Support Artists:



Adventure Club



Alan Walker



Alpha 9



Aly & Fila



Andrew Rayel



Anna



Black Coffee



B. Traits



Bro Safari



Cedric Gervais



Chris Liebing



Datsik



Don Diablo



Dosem



Eats Everything



Eli & Fur



Elio Riso



Fedde Le Grand



Feed Me



Getter



Gold Fish



Ferry Corsten presents Gouryella



GTA



Hector



Hot Since 82



Jackmaster



Jon Rundell



Josefin Rosen



Joyryde



Kölsch



Kungs



Laidback Luke



Malaa



Marcel Dettmann



Martin Solveig



The Martinez Brothers



Matador



Matthias Tanzmann



Maya Jane Coles



Mercer



Netsky



NGHTMRE



Nic Fanciulli



NWYR



Patrick Topping



Reboot



Rezz



RioTGeaR



Robin Schulz



Saeed Younan



Sam Feldt



Sander van Doorn brings you Purple Haze



Slander



Sliink



Slushii



Stephan Bodzin



Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano



Swanky Tunes



Tchami



Technasia



Ty Dolla $ign



Valentino Khan



Vindata



Vini Vici



wAFF



Wiwek



Youngr



Zeds Dead Northern Lights



Ultra Music Festival 2017

March 24 through 26 at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. General-admission tickets are sold out; VIP tickets cost $1,249.95 via ultramusicfestival.com.

