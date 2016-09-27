Ultra Miami 2017 Tickets Will Go on Sale October 4, Starting at $299.95
|
Ultra 2017 is creeping up.
Photo by Alex Markow
Yesterday, Ultra Miami took to social media to tease out the first wave of its 2017 tickets.
The tickets, ranging from the basic general admission to the posh VIP option, will be available for purchase October 4. Early-bird general-admission tickets (which are available only to those registered via ultramusicfestival.com) start at $299.95. If you don't register, Tier 2 and 3 GA tickets will cost you $324.95 and $349.95. Tier 1 VIP tickets start at $1,249.95.
The early-bird prices remain the same as last year's, with no increase or decrease.
Ultra — taking place March 24, 25, and 26 — will again remain ages 18 and over, a choice that has proven to give the festival a more visible maturity since the age limit was implemented in 2015. And the fest will return to its usual home at Bayfront Park for 2017 as well.
Your chance to register for early-bird tickets will end October 2 at 11:59 p.m. EDT, so don't procrastinate if you know you want to go. Prices will only go up from here, which means you'll have less money to spend on an Ultra outfit, which means no one will want to dance with you. And that's not PLUR at all.
Purchase tickets via ultramusicfestival.com.
