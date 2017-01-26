Rolling Loud 2017 Lineup Is a Hypebeast's Dream: Kendrick Lamar, Future, Lil Wayne, and Others
|
Ready for Rolling Loud's 2017 lineup?
Courtesy of Dope Entertainment
It’s 8:18 p.m. and I’m on Instagram minding my own business (stalking someone I met at Sidebar), and then I'm tagged with yet another flyer. I don't give a fuck, I think. But then I determine it's Dope Entertainment’s annual hip-hop music festival, Rolling Loud.
And the lineup is stacked. Hundreds of comments begin pouring under the post. They're from hypebeasts with their parents' money, gold-diggers with an agenda, and photographers who “just have to be there.” And then there’s me, a fan of Jazz Cartier, who appeared last year like Christ himself.
When it comes to underground hip-hop shows in Miami, I already know what to expect: an extensive lineup of people I don’t know, someone blowing cheap marijuana in my face, and about 13 people rocking a collapsing stage. Thankfully, since the first Rolling Loud in 2015, it has been better than that. We can look forward to one hell of a lineup at its new Bayfront Park location May 5 through 7.
Known for throwing hip-hop shows anywhere from Orlando to Tampa to Miami, the founders of Dope Entertainment — Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif — plan to give Miami more than just your average shitty rap show. “Bayfront is a venue we'll be able to grow within for years to come,” Cherif said in a recent interview. In the past, the duo has been criticized for the fest's lack of structure, pay-for-play tactics, poor sound quality, and flooding. But this year, attendees can expect even bigger production and a smoother ticketing process than last year’s festival.
The lineup includes hip-hop favorites Kendrick Lamar, Future, A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, and Travis Scott, along with local acts Robb Bank$, Denzel Curry, IndigoChildRick, and Kodak Black, if he doesn’t go back to jail for a pending charge.
The festival will span two stages and three days, topping last year’s two days. There's more ground to cover and a larger production space at Bayfront Park than there was during the last edition at Mana Wynwood.
Here's the full 2017 Rolling Loud lineup:
- Kendrick Lamar
- Future
- Lil Wayne
- A$AP Rocky
- Travis Scott
- Young Thug
- Mac Miller
- Kevin Gates
- Tyler the Creator
- Post Malone
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Migos
- 21 Savage
- Kodak Black
- Lil Yachty
- Joey Bada$$
- Action Bronson
- Flatbush Zombies
- Curren$y
- Aminé
- Denzel Curry
- Seshollowaterboyz
- Playboi Carti
- Chief Keep
- Rob $tone
- Blackbear
- Robb Bank$
- Wifisfuneral
- Xxxtentacion
- The Underachievers
- Mick Jenkins
- Nebu Kiniza
- Jazz Cartier
- Rich Chigga
- Larry June
- Trill Sammy
- Zoey Dollaz
- Kembe X
- A. Chal
- Azizi Gibson
- Chaz French
- Eearz
- Jay IDK
- Bobo Swae
- Topaz Jones
- Impxct
- Uma Jolie
- Malcolm Anthony
- Saint Jhn
- Polly A
- IndigoChildRick
Rolling Loud Festival 2017
With Kendrick Lamar, Future, Lil Wayne, and others. 2 p.m. Friday, May 5, through Sunday, May 7, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $200 via rollingloud.com.
Related Event
-
Fri., May. 5, 2:00pmTickets Rolling Loud
Bayfront Park, Miami, FL
Related Location
301 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33132
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
A Night of Symphonic Hip-Hop featuring Nelly
TicketsThu., Jan. 26, 8:00pm
-
Who's Next? Showcase & Concert
TicketsFri., Jan. 27, 7:00pm
-
Atmosphere
TicketsFri., Jan. 27, 7:00pm
-
Singer Julie Budd & Comedian Sal Richards
TicketsThu., Jan. 26, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!