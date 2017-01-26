Rolling Loud 2017 Lineup Is a Hypebeast's Dream: Kendrick Lamar, Future, Lil Wayne, and Others

Ready for Rolling Loud's 2017 lineup? Courtesy of Dope Entertainment

It’s 8:18 p.m. and I’m on Instagram minding my own business (stalking someone I met at Sidebar), and then I'm tagged with yet another flyer. I don't give a fuck, I think. But then I determine it's Dope Entertainment’s annual hip-hop music festival, Rolling Loud.

And the lineup is stacked. Hundreds of comments begin pouring under the post. They're from hypebeasts with their parents' money, gold-diggers with an agenda, and photographers who “just have to be there.” And then there’s me, a fan of Jazz Cartier, who appeared last year like Christ himself.

When it comes to underground hip-hop shows in Miami, I already know what to expect: an extensive lineup of people I don’t know, someone blowing cheap marijuana in my face, and about 13 people rocking a collapsing stage. Thankfully, since the first Rolling Loud in 2015, it has been better than that. We can look forward to one hell of a lineup at its new Bayfront Park location May 5 through 7.

Known for throwing hip-hop shows anywhere from Orlando to Tampa to Miami, the founders of Dope Entertainment — Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif — plan to give Miami more than just your average shitty rap show. “Bayfront is a venue we'll be able to grow within for years to come,” Cherif said in a recent interview. In the past, the duo has been criticized for the fest's lack of structure, pay-for-play tactics, poor sound quality, and flooding. But this year, attendees can expect even bigger production and a smoother ticketing process than last year’s festival.

The lineup includes hip-hop favorites Kendrick Lamar, Future, A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, and Travis Scott, along with local acts Robb Bank$, Denzel Curry, IndigoChildRick, and Kodak Black, if he doesn’t go back to jail for a pending charge.

The festival will span two stages and three days, topping last year’s two days. There's more ground to cover and a larger production space at Bayfront Park than there was during the last edition at Mana Wynwood.

Here's the full 2017 Rolling Loud lineup:



Kendrick Lamar



Future



Lil Wayne



A$AP Rocky



Travis Scott



Young Thug



Mac Miller



Kevin Gates



Tyler the Creator



Post Malone



Lil Uzi Vert



Migos



21 Savage



Kodak Black



Lil Yachty



Joey Bada$$



Action Bronson



Flatbush Zombies



Curren$y



Aminé



Denzel Curry



Seshollowaterboyz



Playboi Carti



Chief Keep



Rob $tone



Blackbear



Robb Bank$



Wifisfuneral



Xxxtentacion



The Underachievers



Mick Jenkins



Nebu Kiniza



Jazz Cartier



Rich Chigga



Larry June



Trill Sammy



Zoey Dollaz



Kembe X



A. Chal



Azizi Gibson



Chaz French



Eearz



Jay IDK



Bobo Swae



Topaz Jones



Impxct



Uma Jolie



Malcolm Anthony



Saint Jhn



Polly A



IndigoChildRick



Rolling Loud Festival 2017

With Kendrick Lamar, Future, Lil Wayne, and others. 2 p.m. Friday, May 5, through Sunday, May 7, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $200 via rollingloud.com.

