menu

Rolling Loud 2017 Lineup Is a Hypebeast's Dream: Kendrick Lamar, Future, Lil Wayne, and Others

SunPress Vinyl Record-Pressing Plant Opens at Historic Final Vinyal Location


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Rolling Loud 2017 Lineup Is a Hypebeast's Dream: Kendrick Lamar, Future, Lil Wayne, and Others

Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 8:44 a.m.
By Cristina Jerome
Ready for Rolling Loud's 2017 lineup?
Ready for Rolling Loud's 2017 lineup?
Courtesy of Dope Entertainment
A A

It’s 8:18 p.m. and I’m on Instagram minding my own business (stalking someone I met at Sidebar), and then I'm tagged with yet another flyer. I don't give a fuck, I think. But then I determine it's Dope Entertainment’s annual hip-hop music festival, Rolling Loud.

And the lineup is stacked. Hundreds of comments begin pouring under the post. They're from hypebeasts with their parents' money, gold-diggers with an agenda, and photographers who “just have to be there.” And then there’s me, a fan of Jazz Cartier, who appeared last year like Christ himself.

When it comes to underground hip-hop shows in Miami, I already know what to expect: an extensive lineup of people I don’t know, someone blowing cheap marijuana in my face, and about 13 people rocking a collapsing stage. Thankfully, since the first Rolling Loud in 2015, it has been better than that. We can look forward to one hell of a lineup at its new Bayfront Park location May 5 through 7.

Related Stories

Known for throwing hip-hop shows anywhere from Orlando to Tampa to Miami, the founders of Dope Entertainment — Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif — plan to give Miami more than just your average shitty rap show. “Bayfront is a venue we'll be able to grow within for years to come,” Cherif said in a recent interview. In the past, the duo has been criticized for the fest's lack of structure, pay-for-play tactics, poor sound quality, and flooding. But this year, attendees can expect even bigger production and a smoother ticketing process than last year’s festival.

The lineup includes hip-hop favorites Kendrick Lamar, Future, A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, and Travis Scott, along with local acts Robb Bank$, Denzel Curry, IndigoChildRick, and Kodak Black, if he doesn’t go back to jail for a pending charge.

The festival will span two stages and three days, topping last year’s two days. There's more ground to cover and a larger production space at Bayfront Park than there was during the last edition at Mana Wynwood.

Here's the full 2017 Rolling Loud lineup:

  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Future
  • Lil Wayne
  • A$AP Rocky
  • Travis Scott
  • Young Thug
  • Mac Miller
  • Kevin Gates
  • Tyler the Creator
  • Post Malone
  • Lil Uzi Vert
  • Migos
  • 21 Savage
  • Kodak Black
  • Lil Yachty
  • Joey Bada$$
  • Action Bronson
  • Flatbush Zombies
  • Curren$y
  • Aminé
  • Denzel Curry
  • Seshollowaterboyz
  • Playboi Carti
  • Chief Keep
  • Rob $tone
  • Blackbear
  • Robb Bank$
  • Wifisfuneral
  • Xxxtentacion
  • The Underachievers
  • Mick Jenkins
  • Nebu Kiniza
  • Jazz Cartier
  • Rich Chigga
  • Larry June
  • Trill Sammy
  • Zoey Dollaz
  • Kembe X
  • A. Chal
  • Azizi Gibson
  • Chaz French
  • Eearz
  • Jay IDK
  • Bobo Swae
  • Topaz Jones
  • Impxct
  • Uma Jolie
  • Malcolm Anthony
  • Saint Jhn
  • Polly A
  • IndigoChildRick

Rolling Loud Festival 2017
With Kendrick Lamar, Future, Lil Wayne, and others. 2 p.m. Friday, May 5, through Sunday, May 7, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $200 via rollingloud.com.

Cristina Jerome

Related Event

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Bayfront Park
More Info
More Info

301 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33132

305-358-7550

www.bayfrontparkmiami.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >