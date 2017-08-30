Paramore's Shapeshifting Sound Ensures the Band Will Be Around for Years to Come

When Paramore burst onto the scene ten years ago with the pop-punk album Riot!, Hayley Williams made an impression with her dynamic vocals and shock of red, orange, and yellow hair. Few could have looked at the teenagers and predicted the many twists and turns the band would take over the next decade, both musically and personally. And fewer would imagine that Paramore would weather the changes and outlast it all.

The group's lead single, "Misery Business," a vengeful screed about a teenage love triangle, packed a punch and catapulted the band from Warped Tour stages to arenas around the world. Many of the acts that Paramore toured with at the time — New Found Glory, Jimmy Eat World — are still wildly successful within their music scenes and continue to sell out clubs in the States and Europe. But those bands have largely receded from the collective mind of mainstream pop culture. Paramore, meanwhile, continues to shape-shift, and Williams has come to be respected as an adventuresome songwriter with talent that rivals that of her decidedly more famous singer-songwriter friend, squad cult leader Taylor Swift.

But not all fans have followed Paramore along for the ride. As the band's sound took a turn toward cleaner, more refined pop in songs and ballads such as "The Only Exception" and "Ain't It Fun" (off the albums Brand New Eyes and Paramore, respectively), some fans lamented and even protested and resented what they viewed as the group's surrender to more mainstream musical forces. The melodic bop and gospel chorus backing on "Ain't It Fun" was refreshing for music critics, who praised the band's and particularly Williams' maturity and growing skills as a songwriter. Many fans, however, struggled to keep up, and they clung to their hopes of a return to Paramore's gritty sound like an astronaut racing to reach the edge of the ever-expanding universe. Adding insult was the fact that many of the group's stylistic changes were owed to the acrimonious departure of enough members to give Destiny's Child a run for its money.