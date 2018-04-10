South Beach's Ora Nightclub Closes

Not even two years after opening at 2000 Collins Avenue, Ora Nightclub served its last cocktail earlier this month. Not long after hosting a full week of parties for Miami Music Week, the team behind Ora decided to call it quits The vision for Ora was to provide a more refined sophisticated version of the stereotypical South Beach night. Unfortunately that plan did not work out according to managing partner Greg See who made this statement to the New Times:

"We were truly sorry to close doors at Ora. We have had an incredible run and appreciate the support from the community. Ultimately the concept wasn't sustainable in Miami Beach at this time but the popular second floor Anti Social Room will live on in a new location in the future."