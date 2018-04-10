South Beach's Ora Nightclub Closes

Not even two years after opening at 2000 Collins Avenue, Ora Nightclub served its last cocktail earlier this month. Not long after hosting a full week of parties for Miami Music Week, the team behind Ora decided to call it quits The vision for Ora was to provide a more refined sophisticated version of the stereotypical South Beach night. Unfortunately that plan did not work out according to managing partner Greg See who made this statement to the New Times:
"We were truly sorry to close doors at Ora. We have had an incredible run and appreciate the support from the community. Ultimately the concept wasn't sustainable in Miami Beach at this time but the popular second floor Anti Social Room will live on in a new location in the future."
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
When Ora first opened in March of 2016 co-owner Ryan Van Milligen told New Times he thought it would fulfill a missing link for a VIP crowd. "I saw there was a niche missing in Miami nightlife for a true VIP experience in an elegant setting among a refined crowd," he said. ""We wanted to create a place where we would like to go on a Friday or Saturday night. People kept asking me: 'Where we can go in Miami where we won't get pushed around and have drinks spilled on us?' And there was no good answer. We realized having a place that was all about service would be a unique concept for a high-energy night. You can get VIP service at hotels, restaurants, and yachts, but for some reason, nightclubs across the world overlook this."
Ora set out to provide a decadent experience for VIP's with Ora butlers on hand to stay with customers throughout the night. So those with big expense accounts who partied too hard, could have someone change their reservations for the next day's brunch or perhaps push back their flight a few hours. While at VIP tables, the rich and decadent would have a personal mixologist create custom libations for them. The 600 person capacity, 10,000-square-foot space was cut into two rooms. Downstairs housed a main dance floor, while upstairs was the Anti-Social Room, that See stated would be resurrected at a new location.
While it's reign on South Beach was short, Ora did receive its share of love including this publication dubbing it Best VIP Room in 2017.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!