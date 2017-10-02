Years After Touring With the Misfits, a Punk Drummer Confronts Cancer

What happens when you’re too much of a misfit for a group called the Misfits?

That was the case for Joey Image, who played drums for the legendary horror-punk band. Now living in South Florida, he remembers how quickly his time with the group began.

“They see me playing, and they’re like, ‘Hey, you think you maybe wanna join our band?’” he recalls. "So I took their tape and learned it, and two weeks later I was playing [Max’s Kansas City, the legendary New York punk club]. I was in the band. That’s how quick it all happened. I was just in the right spot, basically. Plus, I did kick ass."