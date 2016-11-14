Miami's Best Concert of the Week: House of Creatives Festival

Crystal Castles will be in attendance this weekend. Photo by John Waltmann

This week’s best concert is a brand-new music festival that seemingly materialized out of nothing but our wildest imaginations. Announced only last month, the House of Creatives Music Festival will be a two-day event presented by Mishu Records and will be held at the North Beach Bandshell and some adjacent spaces. The artwork for the festival’s promotional poster features a castle-like boombox amidst a setting of palm trees and a peaceful shoreline. However, it just as easily could represent an oasis, for that’s what it is — a refreshing boost to the artistic soul of Miami Beach. And this is no mirage: the Flaming Lips, Crystal Castles, and Cold War Kids will all be there in the flesh.

In addition, HoC promises installations of both performance and visual art and plenty of local food vendors.

Filling out the roster for the inaugural beach party are Breakbot, the Drums, Empress Of, Pompeya, and many more. While the Bandshell may not be the biggest venue (capacity for the concert will cap out somewhere around 2,000 to 3,000), the aspirations behind HoC are certainly huge, and we hope this remains a fertile watering hole we can return to year after year.

House of Creatives Music Festival. Friday and Saturday, November 18 and 19, at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; hocfest.com. Tickets cost $55 for Friday admission, $70 for Saturday admission, and $110 for a weekend pass via flavorus.com.

