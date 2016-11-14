menu

Miami's Best Concert of the Week: House of Creatives Festival

AC Slater Looks Back on the Best and Worst of His Year


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Miami's Best Concert of the Week: House of Creatives Festival

Monday, November 14, 2016 at 8:47 a.m.
By Angel Melendez
Crystal Castles will be in attendance this weekend.
Crystal Castles will be in attendance this weekend.
Photo by John Waltmann
A A

This week’s best concert is a brand-new music festival that seemingly materialized out of nothing but our wildest imaginations. Announced only last month, the House of Creatives Music Festival will be a two-day event presented by Mishu Records and will be held at the North Beach Bandshell and some adjacent spaces. The artwork for the festival’s promotional poster features a castle-like boombox amidst a setting of palm trees and a peaceful shoreline. However, it just as easily could represent an oasis, for that’s what it is — a refreshing boost to the artistic soul of Miami Beach. And this is no mirage: the Flaming Lips, Crystal Castles, and Cold War Kids will all be there in the flesh.

Related Stories

In addition, HoC promises installations of both performance and visual art and plenty of local food vendors.

Filling out the roster for the inaugural beach party are Breakbot, the Drums, Empress Of, Pompeya, and many more. While the Bandshell may not be the biggest venue (capacity for the concert will cap out somewhere around 2,000 to 3,000), the aspirations behind HoC are certainly huge, and we hope this remains a fertile watering hole we can return to year after year.

House of Creatives Music Festival. Friday and Saturday, November 18 and 19, at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; hocfest.com. Tickets cost $55 for Friday admission, $70 for Saturday admission, and $110 for a weekend pass via flavorus.com.

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
North Beach Bandshell
More Info
More Info

7275 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33141

305-672-5202

www.northbeachbandshell.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >