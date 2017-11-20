Twelve'Len Crafts Soulful R&B

When it comes to his music, Twelve'Len is a man of discipline. Case in point: While the rest of the world seized upon Frank Ocean's hotly anticipated Blonde last fall, he waited a full year to listen to it.

"I was like, I don't wanna listen to any Frank Ocean, because I don't want it to influence me, because I love his work," he says. "I ended up not listening to the project all the way up to now, and I was like, All right, lemme listen to it, and I listened to it and I'm in love with it. It's dope."

Twelve, born Lavares Joseph, makes a brand of soulful R&B that could be compared to Frank Ocean's. He's in the final stages of mastering his latest record, Move. Originally, the album was meant to be a passion project built around his beloved car, a 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass.