Twelve'Len Crafts Soulful R&B

When it comes to his music, Twelve'Len is a man of discipline. Case in point: While the rest of the world seized upon Frank Ocean's hotly anticipated Blonde last fall, he waited a full year to listen to it.
"I was like, I don't wanna listen to any Frank Ocean, because I don't want it to influence me, because I love his work," he says. "I ended up not listening to the project all the way up to now, and I was like, All right, lemme listen to it, and I listened to it and I'm in love with it. It's dope."
Twelve, born Lavares Joseph, makes a brand of soulful R&B that could be compared to Frank Ocean's. He's in the final stages of mastering his latest record, Move. Originally, the album was meant to be a passion project built around his beloved car, a 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass.
"It's a classic car; it's older than me," the 25-year-old says. "And I wanted to release a project that I could play in my car. The only reason I was creating this project was to have something playing in my car."
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Twelve had designs on including nearly every one of his friends in the close-knit South Florida hip-hop scene on the mixtape, from Robb Banks to Denzel Curry, and putting their voices over his favorite beats. It wasn't anything serious until a few influential names began to call.
"Infamous, he produced, like, all of Yo Gotti's records; he produced a bunch of Lil Wayne hits, like 'Prom,' different things like that. And then Ben Billions is, like, that's DJ Khaled's producer; all the hits you hear, Ben Billions put his hands all over them. Also, DJ Dahi, he produced this one track for me, 'Natural High.'"
With such heavy-hitters joining him for the ride, Twelve knew he had to change course.
"So when Infamous called me," he says, "we started working, and I was like, Dang, I can't play with this project! I can't just only have fun with it! I have to put together a dope piece of work now because I don't want them to waste their time. I don't wanna just wing it; now I have to sit down and strategize and create something amazing but still well-rounded and still something that's fun."
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!