Miami Police Detail Mass-Shooter Response Plan for Ultra 2018

Last October, during a music festival in Las Vegas, a gunman blasted into the enormous crowd from the broken window of a nearby hotel. He fired more than 1,100 rounds from his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay, killing 58 people and injuring 815 in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Now, Miami's own enormous downtown music festival, Ultra, is approaching. It's location, Bayfront Park, is also surrounded by several tall buildings, any one of which could be used as a sniper post by a nutjob with an assault rifle. You might have watched coverage of the Vegas shooting and thought, That could happen here.

The Miami Police Department addressed those concerns this morning at a public information session, where it detailed its plans to keep crowds safe during this year's 20th-anniversary edition of Ultra.