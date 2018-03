Miami Music Week 2018 Party Guide

Miami Music Week, AKA Harmony Korine's Spring Breakers come to life, is almost here. It's the week when every superstar DJ-producer descends on the Magic City for seven days of nonstop partying.

The parties, of course, are just the lead up to Ultra Music Festival, which returns to Bayfront Park March 23 through 25. But before that, there's plenty to enjoy.

Trance fans will flock to the RC Cola Plant to see Above & Beyond once again take over the graffiti-laden factory. BBC Radio 1 and iHeartRadio host Pete Tong will bring together the Black Madonna, Black Coffee, Tiga, and many more at his annual pool party at the Surfcomber. And Deadmau5's record label, Mau5trap, is holding a showcase at Treehouse earlier in the week.

Looking for events with megasized lineups? Rapture Electronic Music Festival at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park will basically be a Ultra primer with Luciano, Guy Gerber, Chris Liebing, and others on the bill. Get Lost will feature 24 hours of nonstop partying with Damian Lazarus, Arthur Baker, Ellen Allien, Seth Troxler, and more.

We'll add more events as they are announce, so check back frequently. Don't see your event? Email us at music@miaminewtimes.com.

Nora En Pure Courtesy photo

Monday, March 19



Joseph Capriati Presents 100% JC: Mon., March 19, 11 p.m., $25-$30. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.

Miami Massive: With Tocadisco, Joachim Garraud, Plastik Funk, Milk & Sugar, and others, Mon., March 19, noon, $15-$900. Nikki Beach Miami, 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-538-1111, nikkibeach.com.

Tuesday, March 20

Bondax: Tue., March 20, 10 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Cold Harbour Recordings X Black Hole Recordings: Tue., March 20, 11 p.m., $10. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.

Exit 32 Recordings Showcase: With Alex Fogo, Alixander Raczkowski, Dennes Deen, Eskuche, Federico Mancini, and others, Tue., March 20, 8 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Mau5trap: With BlackGummy B2B No Mana, Attlas B2B Eekkoo, Heyz B2B Electrocado, and others, Tue., March 20, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Mayan Warrior: With Holmar, Dramian, Concret, and Mandrake, Tue., March 20, 10 p.m., TBD. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

Miami Massive: With Tocadisco, Joachim Garraud, Plastik Funk, Milk & Sugar, and others, Tue., March 20, noon, $25-$900. Nikki Beach Miami, 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-538-1111, nikkibeach.com.

Nora En Pure Presents Purified: With Autograph, Croatia Squad, Doorly, and others, Tue., March 20, 5 p.m., $20-$30. Delano Hotel, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-2000, delano-hotel.com.

Paco Osuna Presents Mindshake Showcase: With Carlo Lio, Stacey Pullen, and Cocodrills, Tue., March 20, 11 p.m., $20-$30. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.

Techno Taco Tuesday: With Piero Pirupa, Supernova, Doc Martin, and others, Tue., March 20, 8 p.m., $15-$30. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Universal Love Tribe Record Label Showcase: With Playa del Karma, CardenasPigmind, Teknoize, and others, Tue., March 20, 11 a.m., Free. Wynwood Café, 450 NW 27th St., Miami, 305-576-1105, wynwood-cafe.com.

Vices Music Showcase: Tue., March 20, 7 p.m., $10. Wynwood 5th Ave, 2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami, 305-299-5004, wynwood5thave.com.

Viken Arman, Hoj, and Gab Rhome: Tue., March 20, 10 p.m., $15-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Aly & Fila Courtesy photo

Wednesday, March 21

ALX Presents Descend Miami: With Victor Calderone, Art Department, Amelie Lens, and others, Wed., March 21, 1 p.m., $25-$50. National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-2311, nationalhotel.com.

Aly & Fila: Wed., March 21, 11 p.m., $20-$45. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Axtone Miami: Wed., March 21, noon, $50-$65. Delano Hotel, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-2000, delano-hotel.com.

Bad Dog Records Showcase: Wed., March 21, 5 p.m., Free. Shots Miami, 311 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-571-0439, shotsbar.com.

Cocodrills & GolfClap: Wed., March 21, 7 p.m., $40-$75. Sea Isle Marina, 1635 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami, 305-377-3625, seaislemarina.com.

Deep Sugar GotSoul: With Ultra Naté, JoJo Flores, Quentin Harris, Lisa Moody, and others, Wed., March 21, 8 p.m., $20. No.3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-748-4540, no3social.com.

Disciple: With 12th Planet, Virtual Riot, Dack Janiels, and others, Wed., March 21, 10 p.m., $25-$30. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.

DJ Mag Pool Sessions: Wed., March 21, noon, $30-$45. Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-7715, surfcomber.com.

Eve & Undr the Radr Showcase: With Roger Sanchez, DJ Sneak & Junior Sanchez, Kristen Knight, Lupe Fuentes, Miss Jennifer, Sydney Blu, and others, Wed., March 21, 3 p.m., $10-$15. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, www.1-800-lucky.com.

Glow Miami: With Nicholas Minaj., Wed., March 21, 10 p.m., Free. Señor Frog's Miami, 1450 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, 305-397-8628, senorfrogsmiami.com.

Heldeep vs. Monstercat: With SNBRN, Oliver Heldens, Robotaki, Throttle, and others, Wed., March 21, 7 p.m., $25 — $35. Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami, 305-600-4785, sohostudiosmiami.com.

Hot Creations: With Jamie Jones and Lee Foss, Wed., March 21, 10 p.m., TBD. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

HoTL Miami: With David Tort, Markem, the Cube Guys, Antoine Clamaran, and others, Wed., March 21, 5 p.m., $10. El Patio Wynwood, 167 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-409-2241, elpatiowynwood.com.

Hyte Miami: With Loco Dice, Chris Liebing, Pan-Pot, Peggy Gou, and others, Wed., March 21, 11 p.m., $30 — $60. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Incorrect Music: With Anthony Attalla, Stefano Noferini, CJ Jeff, De La Swing, and others, Wed., March 21, 11 p.m., $20-$30. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Jesse Saunders: With Sid Vaga and Gato Mendez, Wed., March 21, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Wynwood 5th Ave, 2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami, 305-299-5004, wynwood5thave.com.

Luciano & Friends: With Tiga, Camelphat, Serge Devant, and others, Wed., March 21, noon, $55. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-1701, hydebeach.com.

Markus Schulz & Sander Van Doorn Present Dakota & Purple Haze: Wed., March 21, 10 p.m., $35-$45. W Miami Hotel, 485 Brickell Ave., Miami, 305-503-4400, wmiamihotel.com.

MiamiBreakbeats.com Launch Party: With Merlyn, Kawt-N-Kandy, Tegi B2B Trill Bill, Jimi the G, and others, Wed., March 21, 6 p.m., $12-$20. Wynwood Garage & Speed Shop, 434 NW 25th St., Miami, 305-776-0208.

Nastia: With Ellen Allien and Peggy Gou, Wed., March 21, 11 p.m., $15-$40. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.

Nick Warren & Hernan Cattaneo: Wed., March 21, 3-9 p.m., Sold out. Biscayne Lady Yacht, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-379-5119, biscaynelady.com.

Reptile Dysfunction: With Doorly, Greg Wilson, DJ Sneak, Butch, and others, Wed., March 21, 7 p.m., $20-$40. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Saymyname & Friends: With Bailo, Blunts & Blondes, Dack Janiels, Gravedgr, and others, Wed., March 21, 11 p.m., $15. C&L Warehouse, 2400 NW Fifth Ave., Miami.

Sounds of the Underground: With Eelke Kleijn, Guy Mantzur, Betoko, and others, Wed., March 21, 10 p.m., $20. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.

Spinnin' Sessions: Wed., March 21, noon, $40-$50. Nautilus Hotel, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-503-5700, sixtyhotels.com.

Yotto & Friends: Wed., March 21, 10 p.m., $20-$25. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Pete Tong Photo by Derrick Santini

Thursday, March 22

20 Years of the World of Drum & Bass: With Drumsound & Bassline Smith, the Prototypes, DJ SS, and others, Thu., March 22, 10:30 & 11 p.m., $20-$60. Drinkhouse Fire & Ice, 1672 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-534-2423, sobefireice.com.

Above & Beyond: With Seven Lions, Gabriel & Dresden, and others, Thu., March 22, 8:30 p.m., $65-$125. RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami.

All Gone Pete Tong: With Pete Tong B2B Damian Lazarus, Black Coffee B2B Virgil Abloh, the Black Madonna & Honey Dijon, Tiga B2B Kölsch, and others, Thu., March 22, noon, $45-$55. Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-7715, surfcomber.com.

Armin van Buuren: Thu., March 22, noon, $110. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-1701, hydebeach.com.

Bedrock Miami: Thu., March 22, 10 p.m., $35-$40. SQL, 30 NE 14th St., Miami, 786-340-9782, sqlmiami.com.

Dash Berlin: Thu., March 22, 10 p.m., $30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

David Morales & Friends: With DJ Spen, Hector Romero, Armand Pena, and others, Thu., March 22, 9 p.m., $20-$30. Garden Food & Bar, 270 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-733-1324, gardenfoodandbar.com.

Deadbeats Goes Off the Deep End Miami: Thu., March 22, 10 p.m., $30-$35. Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami, 305-600-4785, sohostudiosmiami.com.

Everyting on Lock: Thu., March 22, 9 p.m., $10. La Garage Wynwood, 127 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-241-9318, facebook.com/lagaragewynwood.

Galaxy Music Gathering VI: With Überzone, Juan Atkins, Spacemen, Simply Jeff, and others, Thu., March 22, 8 p.m., $50-$70. Studio 23, 247 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-401-5438, studio23miami.com.

Hardwell: Thu., March 22, 11 p.m., $60-$85. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Hot Since 82 & Idris Elba: Thu., March 22, 10 p.m., TBD. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

Kaskade Presents Sunsoaked: Thu., March 22, noon, $80-$125. 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-604-1000, 1hotels.com.

Last Night on Earth Cruise: With Sasha, Alan Fitzpatrick, La Fleur, and Vonda7, Thu., March 22, 3-9 p.m., TBD. Biscayne Lady Yacht, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-379-5119, biscaynelady.com.

Mark Knight & Friends: Thu., March 22, 6 p.m., $25-$35. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Marshmello: Thu., March 22, 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Mixmash Miami: Thu., March 22, noon, $40-$55. Delano Hotel, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-2000, delano-hotel.com.

MK Presents Area 10: Thu., March 22, 2 p.m., $35-$50. National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-2311, nationalhotel.com.

Nicky Romero & Friends: Thu., March 22, 11 p.m., $20. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.

Paradise in Space: With Jamie Jones, Nicole Moudaber, Art Department, Lee Foss, and others, Thu., March 22, 11 p.m., $20-$80. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Rapture Electronic Music Festival: With Luciano, Guy Gerber, Chris Liebing, and others, Thu., March 22, 7 a.m., $40-$500. Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami, 305-960-4600, virginiakeybeachpark.net.

Robin Schulz & Friends Pool Party: Thu., March 22, noon, $40-$60. Nautilus Hotel, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-503-5700, sixtyhotels.com.

Solotoko vs. Blow!: With Camelphat, Sonny Fodera, Cristoph, and Mat.Joe, Thu., March 22, 11 p.m., $25. FDR Lounge at the Delano, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-5752, www.delano-hotel.com.

Stereo Productions Sunset Yacht Party: With Chus & Ceballos, Thu., March 22, 7 p.m., $65-$75. Sea Isle Marina, 1635 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami, 305-377-3625, seaislemarina.com.

This Ain't Bristol Showcase: Thu., March 22, 10 p.m., $20-$25. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Thomas Gold Presents My House: Thu., March 22, 11 p.m., $25-$35. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Thomas Jack: With Francesca Lombardo and Joseph Ashworth, Thu., March 22, 11 p.m., $15-$30. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.

YokoO B2B Matthew Dekay: Thu., March 22, 10 p.m., $30-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

EXPAND Claptone Photo by Sabrina Feige

Friday, March 23

All Day I Dream of Southern Beaches: Fri., March 23, 2 p.m., $25-$35. 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-604-1000, 1hotels.com.

Bedouin Presents Saga Miami: With &Me, Sis, Sainte Vie, and Baez, Fri., March 23, 10 p.m., $30. C&L Warehouse, 2400 NW Fifth Ave., Miami.

Black Coffee: With &Me and Salomé, Fri., March 23, 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Blond:ish: Fri., March 23, 10 p.m., $20-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Claptone & Lee Foss: Fri., March 23, 11 p.m., $25-$30. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.

Cosmic Gate: With Ruben de Ronde, Luccio, and Robbie Raves, Fri., March 23, 11 p.m., $25. W Miami Hotel, 485 Brickell Ave., Miami, 305-503-4400, wmiamihotel.com.

Dim Mak Miami 2018: Fri., March 23, 9 p.m., $25-$85. RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami.

Diplo: Fri., March 23, noon, $150. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-1701, hydebeach.com.

Dirtybird Players: With Claude VonStroke, J.Phlip, Justin Martin, Worthy, Tiga, and others, Fri., March 23, 11 p.m., $20-$60. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

EDX Presents NoXcuses Miami: Fri., March 23, 11 p.m., $30-$35. FDR Lounge at the Delano, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-5752, www.delano-hotel.com.

Game of Throwdowns 2: With DJ Icey, Deekline, Keith MacKenzie, DJ Sweet Charlie, and others, Fri., March 23, 8 p.m., $20. Drinkhouse Fire & Ice, 1672 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-534-2423, sobefireice.com.

Grandmaster Flash: Fri., March 23, 8:30 p.m., $60-$90. Kelly Haus, 146 NE 23nd St., Miami, 786-505-3525.

Hallucienda: With DJ Three, Daniel Bell, Doc Martin + Sublevel, and others, Fri., March 23, 10 p.m., $20-$25. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Heartfeldt Pool Party: With Sam Feldt, Fri., March 23, noon, $30-$40. Nautilus Hotel, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-503-5700, sixtyhotels.com.

Hernan Cattaneo & Nick Warren: With Kike Roldan and Jonathan Fratamico, Fri., March 23, 10 p.m., $30. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Hot Since 82 Presents Knee Deep: With Kerri Chandler, Matthias Tanzmann, Butch, and La Fleur, Fri., March 23, 11 p.m., $20-$50. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

House of M.A.N.D.Y.: Fri., March 23, 10 p.m., Free. Doheny Room, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami, 786-479-8128, dohenyroom.com.

Kryder & Tom Staar Presents Cartel: Fri., March 23, 7 p.m., $20-$30. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Laroc Presents Straight From Brazil: With Yves V, Moguai, Milk & Sugar, Dave Lambert, and others, Fri., March 23, noon, $15-$30. Nikki Beach Miami, 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-538-1111, nikkibeach.com.

Loco Dice: Fri., March 23, 11 p.m., $25. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.

Nico Stojan: Fri., March 23, 10 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Rezz & Malaa: With Justin Martin B2B Mija and Codes B2B Ciszak, Fri., March 23, 10 p.m., $35. Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami, 305-600-4785, sohostudiosmiami.com.

Rukus Showcase: With Matador, Eats Everything, Felix Da Housecoat, and Patrice Baumel, Fri., March 23, 11 p.m., $25-$35. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Salted Music Miami: With Tony Humphries, Miguel Migs, Lisa Shaw, Fred Everything, Marques Wyatt, and others, Fri., March 23, 2 p.m., $15-$20. Kimpton Epic Hotel, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami, 866-215-6641, epichotel.com.

Seth Troxler & Damian Lazarus: With Jackmaster and Jasper James, Fri., March 23, 10 p.m., TBD. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

Space Yacht Miami: With Bijou, Dombresky, Habstrakt, London Bridge, and others, Fri., March 23, 10 p.m., $20. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Subtek Presents Tekwave: Fri., March 23, noon, $15-$30. Gale South Beach, 1690 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-0199, galehotel.com.

tINI and the Gang Boat Cruise: Fri., March 23, 3-9 p.m., Sold out. Biscayne Lady Yacht, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-379-5119, biscaynelady.com.

Toolroom in Stereo: With Mark Knight, Chus & Ceballos, Camelphat, and others, Fri., March 23, noon, $35-$45. Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-7715, surfcomber.com.

Ultra Music Festival: Fri., March 23; Sat., March 24; Sun., March 25, $1,499.95. Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.

United We Groove: With Kristina Sky, Roger Shah, Nifra, and others, Fri., March 23, noon, Free-$10. C-Level Rooftop Terrace, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-3485, clevelander.com/c-level.htm.

Black Madonna Courtesy photo

Saturday, March 24

Access Denied: With Machine Made, Baggi, and Dean Mason, Sat., March 24, 9 p.m., Invite only. Doheny Room, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami, 786-479-8128, dohenyroom.com.

Adam Beyer & Cirez: Sat., March 24, 10 p.m., $30-$40. Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami, 305-600-4785, sohostudiosmiami.com.

Anjunadeep: Sat., March 24, 2 p.m., $40. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, www.gramps.com.

Armada Invites Miami: With Firebeatz, Thomas Gold, Lost Frequencies, and others, Sat., March 24, 2 p.m., $50-$65. National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-2311, nationalhotel.com.

Bedouin, Audiofly, & Thugfucker: Sat., March 24, 10 p.m., TBD. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

Breakfast Club Miami: Hosted by Destructo, Sat., March 24, 5-10 a.m., $15. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, www.1-800-lucky.com.

Breaks Yo!: With DJ Icey, Merlyn, Bebe, DB Cooper, and others, Sat., March 24, 8 p.m., Free-$10. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Brownies & Lemonade: Sat., March 24, 10 p.m., $20-$25. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.

Check Your Pants at the Door Pool Party: With Adin, Desna, Chilly Mox, and Alex Raouf, Sat., March 24, noon, $15. The Clevelander Hotel, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-532-4006, clevelander.com.

Confession Miami: With Tchami, Nitty Fritty, Cazztek, Brohug, Dombresky, and other, Sat., March 24, 11 p.m., $25-$30. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Cosmic Gate & Friends Sunset Cruise: Sat., March 24, 3 p.m., $170. Biscayne Lady Yacht, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-379-5119, biscaynelady.com.

Dada Life Presents Magnificent Rave Spa: Sat., March 24, noon, $25. Shore Club South Beach, 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-695-3100, shoreclub.com.

David Guetta: Sat., March 24, 11 p.m., $60-$80. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Elrow Miami Nomads Nuevo Mundo: Sat. March 24, 7 p.m., $45-$60. Location TBA.

Erick Morillo: Sat., March 24, 11 p.m., $25. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.

Flashback With Louie Vega: Sat., March 24, 9 p.m., $25. Yuca, 501 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, 305-532-9822, yuca.com.

Get Lost: Sat., March 24, 5 a.m., $65-$180. Location TBA.

Green Velvet Presents La La Land Miami: With Tiga, Kerri Chandler, Solardo B2B Camelphat, and others, Sat., March 24, noon, $45-$65. Delano Hotel, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-2000, delano-hotel.com.

Greg Gatsby & 418 Music: With Carter Cruise, Dark Intensity, Griffon, Harlow Harvey, and others, Sat., March 24, 9 p.m., Free. Drinkhouse Fire & Ice, 1672 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-534-2423, sobefireice.com.

Groove Splash Rooftop Pool Party: Sat., March 24, 1 p.m., $20-$1500. W Miami Hotel, 485 Brickell Ave., Miami, 305-503-4400, wmiamihotel.com.

Ignite Recordings Label Night: With Jay Hardway and Maurice West, Sat., March 24, 11 p.m., $15. W Miami Hotel, 485 Brickell Ave., Miami, 305-503-4400, wmiamihotel.com.

Life Aquatic Yacht Party: With Justin Martin, Christian Martin, and Ardalan., Sat., March 24, 6 p.m., $40 — $100. Sea Isle Marina, 1635 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami, 305-377-3625, seaislemarina.com.

Maceo Plex & The Black Madonna: With &Me, Kölsch, Patrice Bäumel, John Tejada, and others, Sat., March 24, 11 p.m., $20-$70. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Miami Monsters: With Loco Dice B2B Luciano, Francisco Allendes, Caleb Calloway, and others, Sat., March 24, noon, $30-$45. Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-7715, surfcomber.com.

MK & Friends: With A-Trak, Prok & Fitch, Walker & Royce, and others, Sat., March 24, 11 p.m., $35. FDR Lounge at the Delano, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-5752, www.delano-hotel.com.

Music On With Marco Carola & Nic Fanciulli: Sat., March 24, 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Nervo Nation: Sat., March 24, noon, $80. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-1701, hydebeach.com.

No Sugar Added Miami: Sat., March 24, noon, $40-$175. 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-604-1000, 1hotels.com.

Pan Di Plaza Miami: Sat., March 24, 10 p.m., $15. LMNCTY, 295 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, 305-615-0035, lmncty.com.

Pional: With Pale Blue and Mike Simonetti, Sat., March 24, 10 p.m., $15-$25. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Sander van Doorn Present A Miami Special: Sat., March 24, noon, $30-$40. Nautilus Hotel, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-503-5700, sixtyhotels.com.

Soul Clap's House of Efunk: With Todd Terry, Skream, Benji B, No Regular Play, and others, Sat., March 24, 4 p.m., $20-$25. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Stereo Productions and Transmit: With Chus & Ceballos, Cocodrills, and others, Sat., March 24, 11 p.m., $30-$50. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Sweeeet: With Sonny Fodera, DJ Pierre, Kenny Dope, Mat.Joe, and others, Sat., March 24, 9 p.m., $20-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Undr the Watr With Roger Sanchez and Friends: With Kristen Knight, Prok & Fitch, Max Chapman, and others, Sat., March 24, 1 p.m., $20. Kimpton Epic Hotel, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami, 866-215-6641, epichotel.com.

Vini Vici: Sat., March 24, 10 p.m., $20-$40. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Carl Cox Courtesy of Sara Cooper PR

Sunday, March 25

Anjunabeach Miami: Sun., March 25, noon, $35-$50. 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-604-1000, 1hotels.com.

Carl Cox Presents His Disco, Funk, & Soul Event: Sun., March 25, 10 p.m., TBD. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

Carnage & Friends: Sun., March 25, noon, $75. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-1701, hydebeach.com. Sun., March 25, 10 p.m., $30-$50. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Condor Hole: With Jos & Eli, Felix Ayerza, Noncitizens, Dead-Tones, and others., Sun., March 25, 11 p.m., $35. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.

Future Sound of Egypt Miami: Sun., March 25, 6 p.m., $30 — $60. SQL, 30 NE 14th St., Miami, 786-340-9782, sqlmiami.com.

Get Wet With Boris & Friends: With Cocodrills, Anthony Attalla, and others, Sun., March 25, 2 p.m., $35-$45. National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-2311, nationalhotel.com.

Klingande Playground: Sun., March 25, noon, $35-$45. Delano Hotel, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-2000, delano-hotel.com.

Lee Foss Presents Repopulate Mars Miami: With Camelphat, Detlef, Eli Brown, Josh Butler, Kaz James, and others, Sun., March 25, 2 p.m., $35. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, www.gramps.com.

Markus Schulz: Sun., March 25, 5 p.m., $30-$40. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

The Martinez Brothers & Marco Carola: Sun., March 25, 11 p.m., $30-$90. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Miki Beach: With Jody Wisternoff, M.A.N.D.Y., David Hohme, Dude Skywalker, and others, Sun., March 25, 2 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Nervous Pool Party: With Cassy, Kenny Dope, Kerri Chandler, Oscar G, and others, Sun., March 25, 1 p.m., $20-$40. Kimpton Epic Hotel, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami, 866-215-6641, epichotel.com.

Spinnin' Deep: Sun., March 25, noon, $30-$40. Nautilus Hotel, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-503-5700, sixtyhotels.com.

Subliminal Sessions Pool Party With Erick Morillo: Sun., March 25, noon, $25-$35. Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-7715, surfcomber.com.

Sünde Presents Sündays MMW: Sun., March 25, 5 p.m., $5. Wynwood 5th Ave, 2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami, 305-299-5004, wynwood5thave.com.

The Divine Movement: With Gina Turner and Tim Rothschild., Sun., March 25, 11:11 a.m., $22-$50. Drinkhouse Fire & Ice, 1672 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-534-2423, sobefireice.com.