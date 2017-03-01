Miami Music Week 2017 Party Guide

Photo by Karli Evans

Miami Music Week, Winter Music Conference, and Ultra Music Festival will attract DJs, electronic musicians, and producers from all over the world. There will be everything from easily digestible EDM to heady techno. If Art Basel is the art world's cultural apex in the Americas, MMW is Mecca for dance music fans. Because are you really a fan if you've never visited Miami in March?

Sure, you could argue that thanks to the dwindling influence of the idea exchange at WMC, the week has turned into spring break on steroids. But Miami has never been ashamed of being all about the party. From the lounges and megaclubs in South Beach to a Wynwood warehouse and the 24-hour party palaces in Park West, this is the rager Olympics. And Miami takes the gold.

Monday, March 20

Tenth-Annual Behrouz & Friends. With Audiofly, Blond:ish, and Behrouz. 11 p.m. Monday, March 20, at Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3130; wallmiami.com. Tickets cost $30 via tablelist.com.

Tuesday, March 21

Firebeatz & Friends. 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at FDR at the Delano, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-924-4071; morganshotelgroup.com. Tickets cost $15 via delano.wantickets.com.

House of M.A.N.D.Y. 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 432 16th St., Miami Beach; 510-551-5067; facebook.com/donotsit. Tickets $20 to $30 via residentadvisor.net.

Jamie Jones & Lee Foss. 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-641-7119; basementmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 via residentadvisor.net.

Kings of House NYC. With David Morales, Louie Vega, and Tony Humphries. Noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at the National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-2311; nationalhotel.com. Tickets cost $20 to $30 via wantickets.com.

Massive Miami. With Breathe Carolina, FTampa, Tom Swoon, Daddy's Groove, Nari & Milani, DubVision, and Redondo. Noon to 5 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-538-1111; nikkibeach.com. Tickets cost $30 to $40 via wantickets.com.

Mindshake. With Paco Osuna, Victor Calderone, Nick Curly, and Lorenzo Bartoletti. 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-6666; trademia.com. Tickets cost $10 to $30 via residentadvisor.net.

The Modern Love Affair. With Art Department, Damian Lazarus, Bedouin, and Lauren Lane. 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3130; wallmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 via tablelist.com.

Never Get Out of the Boat. With Nick Warren and Hernan Cattaneo. 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, on the Biscayne Lady yacht, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.; magneticgrooves.com. Tickets $165 to $185 via residentadvisor.net.

Perspectives Digital & Typ3 Records Showcase. With Dave Seaman, Darin Epsilon, Luke Hunter, SpinnZinn, Franccesco Cardenas, Philip Chedid, and Kike Roldan. 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Armando Records Miami, 30 NE 14th St., Miami, 786-450-2260; facebook.com/armandorecordsmiami. Tickets cost $10 via residentadvisor.net.

Return of the Night Boat - Detroit Love Edition. With Dubfire, Carl Craig, and Seth Troxler. 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, on the Biscayne Lady yacht, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.; magneticgrooves.com. Tickets $135 to $165 via residentadvisor.net.

Shelter in Miami. With Timmy Regisford, Mark Francis, and Ptoe Soul. 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Yuca, 501 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-532-9822; yuca.com. Tickets cost $20.

Slap & Tickle 5 Years. With Moon Boots. 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Bardot, 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-576-5570; bardotmiami.com. Tickets cost $17 to $20 via showclix.com.

Wednesday, March 22

A Night With Serafin & Friends. 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Foxhole, 1218 14th Ct., Miami Beach; 305-534-3511; foxholebar.com. Admission is free.

Aly & Fila Six-Hour Set. 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Basement at Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-912-3099; heartnightclub.com. Tickets $20 to $30 via tickets.heartnightclub.com.

Armada Invites. With Dash Berlin. Noon to 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-538-1111; nikkibeach.com. Tickets cost $25 to $40 via wantickets.com.

Axtone Miami Pool Party. 2 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Delano Beach Club, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-924-4071; morganshotelgroup.com. Tickets cost $40 to $55 via delano.wantickets.com.

Coldharbour Recordings Night. With Markus Schulz, Dave Nevan, Fisherman & Hawkins, Grube & Hovsepian, and Nifra. 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the Ground at Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $15 to $40 via residentadvisor.net.

The Divine Movement. With Gina Turner, Girls Make Beats, Cry Baby, and Bonnie Beats. 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Drinkhouse Fire & Ice, 1672 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-34-2423; sobefireice.com. Tickets cost $35 to $45 via wantickets.com.

DJ Harvey & Seth Troxler. 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-641-7119; basementmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 via residentadvisor.net.

DJ Mag Poolside Sessions. With Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike, Marshmello, Oliver Heldens, Billy Kenny, Dannic, Darius Syrossian, Franky Rizardo, Lauren Lane, Sam Divine, and Solardo. Noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the Raleigh Hotel, 1775 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-6300; raleighhotel.com. Tickets cost $40 to $55 via raleigh.wantickets.com.

Incorrect Showcase. With Steve Lawler, Techanasia, Anthony Attalla, Cristoph, Denny, Detlev, Pirupa, and Simone Liberali. 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Patio at Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-912-3099; heartnightclub.com. Tickets $20 to $40 via tickets.heartnightclub.com.

Joris Voorn Presents Spectrum. With Joris Voorn and Yotto. 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 432 16th St., Miami Beach; 510-551-5067; facebook.com/donotsit. Tickets $15 to $50 via residentadvisor.net.

Luciano Meets Guy Gerber. Noon to 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Hyde Beach; 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-1701; sbe.com. Tickets cost $40 to $65 via wantickets.com.

The Magician Presents Potion. Noon to 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the Confidante, 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-424-1234; theconfidantemiamibeach.hyatt.com. Tickets cost $20 to $30 via wantickets.com.

The Masquerade Miami. With Calptone. 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $15 to $40 via residentadvisor.net.

Mastermix Miami Boat Party. With Jackmaster, Skream, and Jasper James. 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, on the Biscayne Lady yacht, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.; magneticgrooves.com. Tickets $100 to $125 via residentadvisor.net.

Satori + Sebastian Mullaert (Live). 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Bardot, 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-576-5570; bardotmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $25 via showclix.com.

Shiba San x MK. With Jax Jones and Will Clarke. 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at FDR at the Delano, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-924-4071; morganshotelgroup.com. Tickets cost $30 via delano.wantickets.com.

Spinnin’ Sessions Miami 2017. With Alok, Bassjackers, Breathe Carolina, Cheat Codes, Don Diablo, Kura, Mike Williams, and Ummet Ozcan. Noon to 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the Nautilus, a Sixty Hotel, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-503-5700; sixtyhotels.com. Tickets cost $30 to $45 via spinninhotel.com.

Undr the Radr. With Roger Sanchez, Amine Edge & Dance, Carnao Beats, Darius Syrossan, Flashmob, Lupe Fuentes, and Sydney Blu. 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Main Room of Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-912-3099; heartnightclub.com. Tickets $20 to $30 via tickets.heartnightclub.com.

Thursday, March 23

Above & Beyond. With Eric Prydz, Yotto, and Eli & Fur. 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami; manawynwood.com/rc-cola-plant. Tickets cost $75 via wantickets.com.

All Gone Pete Tong. With Pete Tong B2B Nic Fanciulli, Joris Voorn, Pan-Pot, Better Lost Than Stupid, Skream B2B Lee Foss, Yotto, and Bedouin. Noon to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-2311; nationalhotel.com. Tickets cost $40 to $60 via wantickets.com.

Afrojack Presents Jacked Beach. Special performance by Ty Dolla $ign. Noon to 11 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Hyde Beach; 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-1701; sbe.com. Tickets cost $60 to $75 via wantickets.com.

Brodinski & Friends. 10 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Bardot, 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-576-5570; bardotmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $35 via showclix.com.

Corona Electric Beach. With Chromeo (DJ set). 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Shore Club, 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-3100; morganshotelgroup.com. Free with RSVP at chromeoceb.eventbrite.com.

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. Noon to 11 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Hyde Beach; 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-1701; sbe.com. Tickets cost $60 to $70 to $95 via wantickets.com.

Dirtybird Players B2B Throwdown. With Claude VonStroke, Justin Martin, Eats Everything, Shiba San, Ardalan, Billy Kenny, Christian Martin, Fancy Fux, J.Phlip, Justin Jay, Kill Frenzy, Lord Leopard, Lux Groove, Pezzner, Sacha Robotti, Sage Armstrong, Walker & Royce, Weiss, and Will Clarke. 10 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-6666; trademia.com. Tickets cost $10 to $60 via residentadvisor.net.

Doorn Records Pool Party. With Sander van Doorn, Daddy's Groove, Dannic, David Tort, Firebeatz, Nari & Milani, Redondo, Robbie Rivera, and Yves V. Noon to 11 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Nautilus, a Sixty Hotel, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-503-5700; sixtyhotels.com. Tickets cost $30 to $45 via spinninhotel.com.

Golden Pineapple Records Showcase. With WCRT, Nuvega, Orteez, and Luigi Rodriguez. 9 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Drinkhouse Fire & Ice, 1672 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-34-2423; sobefireice.com. Tickets cost $25 via wantickets.com.

Heldeep Records Presents Oliver Heldens Pool Party. With Afsheen, ALOK, Bakermat, Chris Lake, Dante Klein, Oliver Heldens, SNBRN, Steve James, and Throttle. 2 to 11 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Delano Beach Club, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-924-4071; morganshotelgroup.com. Tickets cost $40 to $65 via delano.wantickets.com.

Hideout Dayclub. With Robin Schulz. Noon to 11 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Confidante, 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-424-1234; theconfidantemiamibeach.hyatt.com. Tickets cost $30 to $40 via wantickets.com.

Lost & Found and Octopus Recordings Showcase. With Guy J, Guy Mantzur, Sahar Z, Sian, Anna, Juheun, and Shelley Johannson. 10 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-240-9232; treehousemiami.com. Tickets cost $25 via residentadvisor.net.

Marshmello. 11 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Story, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-479-4426; storymiami.com. Tickets cost $75 to $90 via tixr.com.

Martin Garrix. 11 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4680; livnightclub.com. Tickets cost $90 via tixr.com.

The Miami Life Aquatic. With Cassy, Danny Howells, Desyn, James Zabiela, M.A.N.D.Y., and Reboot. 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 23, on the Biscayne Lady yacht, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.; magneticgrooves.com. Tickets $100 to $125 via residentadvisor.net.

MoodDAY. With Nicole Moudaber. Noon to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Raleigh Hotel, 1775 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-6300; raleighhotel.com. Tickets cost $35 to $45 via raleigh.wantickets.com.

Mixmash Miami. Noon to 11 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-538-1111; nikkibeach.com. Tickets cost $20 to $45 via wantickets.com.

NGHTMRE & Slander Present Gud Vibrations. With NGHTMRE B2B Slander, Ghastly, 1080p, Aazar, B Side, GG Magree, Rickyxsan, Saymyname, Sober Rob, Yookie, ???, and K?d. 1 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Mana Garage Outdoors, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $25 to $35 via wantickets.com.

Paradise in Space. With Jamie Jones, Green Velvet, Danny Tenaglia, Art Department, Joris Voorn, Lee Foss, Stacey Pullen, Skream, Patrick Topping, Cassy, Nathan Barato, Lauren Lane, Detlef, Solardo, and Latmun. 11 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $15 to $70 via residentadvisor.net.

Protocol Miami. With Nicky Romero, Florian Picasso, Yves V, Raiden, S :DJ :M, and Tom Tyger. 11 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-912-1010; oranightclub.com. Tickets cost $60 via wantickets.com.

Rampue, Satori, Be Svendsen, and Milo Hafliger. 11 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-641-7119; basementmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 via residentadvisor.net.

Rapture Electronic Music Festival. With Andhim, Art Department, Audiofly, Carl Craig, Ellen Allien, Francesca Lombardo, Fur Coat, Guy J, Hernan Cattaneo, Matthew Dear, Petre Inspirescu, Rhadoo, Steve Lawler, tINI, and Way Out West (Nick Warren and Jody Wisternoff). Noon to 2 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; 305-960-4600; virginiakeybeachpark.net. Early-bird tickets cost $40 via residentadvisor.net.

Revealed Miami Edition. With Hardwell, Dannic, Henry Fong, Kaaze, Moksi, Rico & Miella, Sick Individuals, and Thomas Newson. Noon to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at MAPS Backlot, 342 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-532-7880. Tickets cost $25 to $50 via wantickets.com.

Sci+Tec Showcase. With Dubfire, Carlo Lio, Fabio Florida, Gaiser, Jackmaster, Johnny Trika, Kenny Glasgow, Kolsch, Mahony, and Shaded. 11 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-912-3099; heartnightclub.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via tickets.heartnightclub.com.

Sexy by Nature Pool Party. With Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano. 1 to 11 p.m. Thursday, March 23, the Shelborne, 1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1271; shelborne.com. Tickets cost $15 to $55 via wantickets.com.

Friday, March 24

Alesso. 11 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Story, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-479-4426; storymiami.com. Tickets cost $90 to $125 via tixr.com.

Bayo Block Party. With Michael Brun. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami; 305-960-2969; littlehaiticulturalcenter.com. Admission is free.

Damian Lazarus, Audiofly, and Thugfucker. 11 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-641-7119; basementmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 via residentadvisor.net.

Dim Mak Miami 2017. With Steve Aoki, Borgore, Deorro, and Keys N Krates. 9 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami; manawynwood.com/rc-cola-plant. Tickets cost $35 to $85 via wantickets.com.

Game of Throwdowns. With Icey, Deekline, Left/Right, KMFX (Keith Mackenzie & Fixx), GN (G$Montana & NeuroziZ), Seth Vogt & Bradley Drop, Phat Kidz (Nikita & Tweezy), AVA (AudioBotz FL vs Alekay), Dmoney & Mac featuring BBK, XeRoFux (Jen Z & Dienda), Lady Verse & 8.1.8, DJSlip187 & Eartight, Divine & ANDREZ, and @Hooker & BobbyBuzz. 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Drinkhouse Fire & Ice, 1672 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-34-2423; sobefireice.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via eventbrite.com.

Hallucienda Showcase. With DJ Three. 10 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; electricpicklemiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $25 via residentadvisor.net.

Heartfeldt Pool Party. Noon to 11 p.m. Friday, March 24 at the Nautilus, a Sixty Hotel, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-503-5700; sixtyhotels.com. Tickets cost $30 to $45 via spinninhotel.com.

Hernan Cattaneo & Nick Warren. With Danny Howells. 10 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-240-9232; treehousemiami.com. Tickets cost $30 to $35 via residentadvisor.net.

Hyte Miami. 10 p.m. With Black Coffee, Caleb Calloway, Chris Liebing B2B Danny Tenaglia, Loco Dice B2B Luciano, Maya Jane Coles, Pan-Pot, and Tiga. Friday, March 24, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $35 to $45 via residentadvisor.net.

Nervo. With Kap Slap. 11 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3130; wallmiami.com. Tickets cost $50 via tablelist.com.

No Sugar Added Miami 2017. Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, at Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-538-1111; nikkibeach.com. Tickets cost $80 to $215 via wantickets.com.

Playdifferently Showcase. With David Morales, Fabio Florido, Gaiser, Hito, Julia Govor, Lee K, Louie Vega, Luciano, Matador, Nicole Moudaber, Paco Osuna, Pig & Dan, Richie Hawtin, and Victor Calderone. 11 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $15 to $85 via residentadvisor.net.

Reload Pool Parties. With Wally Lopez, Weiss, Camelphat, Secondcity, and Siwell. 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Shore Club, 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-3100; morganshotelgroup.com. Tickets cost $10 to $40 via wantickets.com.

Rumors Miami. With Guy Gerber, Bedouin, Life on Planets, Lou Flores, and Diego Teran. 2 to 11 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Delano Beach Club, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-924-4071; morganshotelgroup.com. Tickets cost $45 to $60 via delano.wantickets.com.

Tale of Us + Vaal. 10 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-6666; trademia.com. Tickets cost $10 to $30 via residentadvisor.net.

Tiësto. With Alok and the Him. 11 p.m. Friday, March 24, at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4680; livnightclub.com. Tickets cost $150 to $175 via tixr.com.

tINI and the Gang on a Boat. With tINI B2B Bill Patrick, Molly, and Deaf Pillow. 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 24, on the Biscayne Lady yacht, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.; magneticgrooves.com. Tickets $100 to $125 via residentadvisor.net.

Toolroom in Stereo. With Mark Knight, Chus & Ceballos, Adrian Hour, Dennis Cruz, Prok & Fitch, Mat.Joe, Rafa Barrios, and Solardo. Noon to 10 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Raleigh Hotel, 1775 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-6300; raleighhotel.com. Tickets cost $45 to $55 via raleigh.wantickets.com.

Thomas Jack. With MK, Lee Foss, Jonas Rathsman, and Lauren Lane. 10 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Bardot, 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-576-5570; bardotmiami.com. Tickets cost $18 to $40 via showclix.com.

United We Groove. With Kristina Sky, Nifra, and Judaii. 1 to 11 p.m. Friday, March 24, the Clevelander, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-532-4006; clevelander.com. Free with RSVP at kristinasky.com/miami2017.

Saturday, March 25

Adam Beyer & Joel Mull. 11 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-6666; trademia.com. Tickets cost $10 to $50 via residentadvisor.net.

Anjunadeep Miami. With Dom Donnelly, James Grant & Jody Wisternoff, Kidnap Kid, Luttrell, Moon Boots, and Yotto. 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Tickets cost $40 via residentadvisor.net.

Axwell & Ingrosso. 11 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Story, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-479-4426; storymiami.com. Tickets cost $95 via tixr.com.

Claude VonStroke Presents the Birdhouse. With Claude VonStroke, Joris Voorn, Skream, J. Philip, Kim Ann Foxman, Honey Dijon, Solardo, Walker & Royce, Jesse Rose, and Denney. 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Delano Beach Club, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-924-4071; morganshotelgroup.com. Tickets cost $45 to $55 via delano.wantickets.com.

Crosstown Rebels Present Get Lost Miami, 12th Session. 5 a.m. Saturday, March 25. Venue TBA. Tickets cost $55 via residentadvisor.net.

David Guetta. With Kungs and Jonas Blue. 11 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4680; livnightclub.com. Tickets cost $175 via tixr.com.

EDX Presents No Xcuses. 11 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at FDR at the Delano, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-924-4071; morganshotelgroup.com. Tickets cost $30 via delano.wantickets.com.

Electric Splash. Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at W Miami, 485 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-503-4400; wmiamihotel.com. Tickets cost $15 via wantickets.com.

Erick Morillo. 11 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3130; wallmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 via tablelist.com.

Essential Salted. With Miguel Migs, Tony Humphries, Danny Krivit, Lisa Shaw, Jay-J, Fred Everything, Jask, Mark Brickman, Jarred Gallo, and Dsided. 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-2277; 1306miami.com. Tickets cost $25 via wantickets.com.

Get Wet. With Boris, Oscar G, Anthony Attalla, and Steve Lawler. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Raleigh Hotel, 1775 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-6300; raleighhotel.com. Tickets cost $45 via raleigh.wantickets.com.

Mosaic. With Maceo Plex, Marcel Dettmann, Stephan Bodzin, Mike Servito, North Lake, and Danyelino. 9 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Soho Studios, 2138 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via residentadvisor.net.

The Originals. With Clark Kent, D-Nice, Rich Medina, Stretch Armstrong, and Tony Touch. 11 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-641-7119; basementmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 via residentadvisor.net.

Punks Pool Party. With Stanton Warriors, Icey, Christian Martin, Marten Horger, Mafia Kiss, Deekline, Freestylers, Left/Right, Merlyn, Supernaut, Shade, and Si-Dog. Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Albion Hotel, 1650 James Ave., Miami Beach; 305-913-1000; rubellhotels.com. Tickets cost $25 via wantickets.com.

Undr the Watr. With Roger Sanchez, Harry Romero, Detlef, Weiss, Cocodrills, Mike Vale, Patrick M, and Lupe Fuentes. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, March, the Epic Hotel, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-424-5226; epichotel.com. Tickets cost $15 to $30 via wantickets.com.

Sunday, March 26

Anjunabeats Miami. With Cosmic Gate, Andrew Bayer B2B Ilan Bluestone, Fatum, Genix B2B Sunny Lax, Grum, Jason Ross, Jaytech, and Spencer Brown. Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the Raleigh Hotel, 1775 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-6300; raleighhotel.com. Tickets cost $35 to $45 via raleigh.wantickets.com.

Benny Benassi. With Rivaz and Chicco Secco. 11 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3130; wallmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 via tablelist.com.

Carl Cox. 11 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-641-7119; basementmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 via residentadvisor.net.

Carnage. Noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Hyde Beach; 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-1701; sbe.com. Tickets cost $65 via wantickets.com.

Elrow Goes to Miami. 5 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Mana Garage, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via wantickets.com.

Erick Morillo & Friends Birthday Pool Party. Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-2311; nationalhotel.com. Tickets cost $20 to $30 via wantickets.com.

Klingande Playground Pool Party. With Klingande, Autograf, Fabich, Jonas Blue, Michael Calfan, Nico De Andrea, Nora en Pure, and SNBRN. 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Delano Beach Club, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-924-4071; morganshotelgroup.com. Tickets cost $35 to $50 via delano.wantickets.com.

Luciano. 11 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Story, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-479-4426; storymiami.com. Tickets cost $30 via tixr.com.

The Martinez Brothers 24-Hour Party. 11 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via wantickets.com.

Soul Clap's House of Efunk Miami. With Kenny Dope, Dam Funk, Soul Clap, Nick Monaco, FSQ with Dolette McDonald, and Will Renault. 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; electricpicklemiami.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via residentadvisor.net.

Spinnin’ Deep Miami 2017. With Bob Sinclar, Chocolate Puma, Dante Klein, EDX, Lucas & Steve, and the Magician. Noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the Nautilus, a Sixty Hotel, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-503-5700; sixtyhotels.com. Tickets cost $30 to $45 via spinninhotel.com.

