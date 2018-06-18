The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Talib Kweli hits Wood Tavern this Tuesday for a DJ set — a great opportunity to learn about the hip-hop legend's inspiration. Mount Kimbie plays a much-anticipated set at the Ground Thursday, and Ex Norwegian makes a long-awaited return to the stage at Las Rosas Saturday night. SunGhosts round out the week with an all-ages show at Open Stage Club, and in the week's biggest draw, Daryl Hall and John Oates (both around 70 years old) return to South Florida with their undeniably catchy stream of pop hits.
Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, June 18
Chizzle: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Soul Brass Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
TV Girl: With Millionyoung., 9 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Tuesday, June 19
Bear: 10 p.m., Free. Ricky's, 1222 16th St., Miami Beach, 305-704-3602, rickyssouthbeach.com.
DJ Ma Non Troppo: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Frank Quintero: 7 p.m., Free. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.
Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Talib Kweli: 5 p.m., Free. Wood Tavern, 2531 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-748-2828, woodtavern.com.
Yami Ayala Trio: 7 p.m., $5. Bird Road Art District, Near Bird Road and The Palmetto Expwy, Miami, 305-467-6819, thebirdroadartdistrict.com.
Zion & Lennox: With Reykon, 7 p.m., Free. Ice Palace Film Studios, 59 NW 14th St., Miami, 305-672-5117, big-time.com.
Wednesday, June 20
AK//47: With Violent Opposition, Que Asko, and others, 9 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Christian Sands: 9 p.m., $50. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, faena.com/miami-beach/bar/faena-theater.
Jessica Who: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Rachelle Coba Band: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Thursday, June 21
Ancient River: 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Chacal: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Crespo: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Debaser: 7:30 p.m., $29. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
DoubtingThomas: 11 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
FogDog: With Burn Like Stars, Julia Bhatt, and others, 5 p.m., Free. Lincoln Road Stage, 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami.
The High Note Jazz Series: 8 p.m., $15. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Jorge Gomez Abrante: With Dean Rosenthal, 2 p.m., Free. Amelia Earhart Park, 401 E. 65th St., Hialeah, 305-685-8389.
Julian Gamez: With Broken Poet and Fin!Fang!Foom!, 5 p.m., Free. Euclid Oval, Lincoln Road and Euclid Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-3330.
Live at the Destiny Inn: With Alex Ho, Tidur, Goiz, and others, 9 p.m., Free. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Matrix & Futurebound: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Klub Kutters Bar & Lounge, 215 SW 27th Ave., Fort Lauderdale.
Mount Kimbie: 10 p.m., $10-$30. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Noelle Rose: 7 p.m., Free. Bookstore & Kitchen, 3390 Mary Street Suite 166, Miami.
Paola Rodríguez: FullTime Mötherfucker, 11 a.m., Free. Margaret Pace Park, 1745 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami, 305-350-7938, ci.miami.fl.us/parks/pages/park_listings/community.asp.
Set and Setting: With Weltesser and others, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Worakls: With Apache and Inez Barlatier, 6 p.m., Free. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.
Friday, June 22
Amaury Gutierrez: 9:30 p.m., $40. Riviera Live, 3138 Coral Way, Miami, 786-703-3729, rivieralivemiami.com.
Anna: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Cap: 11 p.m., $15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Carlos Varela: 8:30 p.m., $50-$60. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633,
flamingotheaterllc.com.
Casey James: 8 p.m., $32.50. Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Cortadito and Sol Ruiz & The Tribu: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Electric Kif: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Eliseo Parra: 7 p.m., Free. Centro Cultural Español, 1490 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-448-9677, ccemiami.org.
Grupo Ntaya: 10 p.m., $10. Ocho Live Bar & Lounge, 1728 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-487-9307, ocholivemiami.com.
Miami Super Summer Jam 11: Nature's Fury, Sun City Riot, and others, 8 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Ordinary Boys: Smiths and Morissey Tribute: 8 p.m., Free. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Osunlade: 10 p.m., $15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Politik: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
The Roberto Rodriguez Trio: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899.
Sage Armstrong: 10 p.m., $10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Scotty Boy: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Weezer: With Pixies and the Wombats, 7:30 p.m., $17-$71.50. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.
Saturday, June 23
Carlos Varela: 11 p.m., $17-$40. The Craftsman, 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-381-6130, thecraftsmanmiami.com.
Coconut Grove Street Scene Concert: 7 p.m., Free. Coconut Grove, 3300 SW 27th Ave., Coconut Grove, 305-664-4680.
Connected: With Crescendoll, Armando Segui, and others, 10 p.m., $15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami
Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Ex Norwegian: With Similar Prisoners and Brothers of Others, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Extra Credit: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Gary Keller & Kemuel Roig Duo: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899.
Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida: 8 p.m., $36.50-$46.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Kat Riggins: 8 p.m., $10. Sanctuary Church Hall, 1400 N Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale.
Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers: 7 p.m., $40-$200. Charles F. Dodge City Center Pembroke Pines, 601 City Center Blvd, Pembroke Pines.
Modern Machines: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
R3hab: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Shiba San: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
The Black Dahlia Murder: 7 p.m., $24. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Vakula: 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
W.D. Miller and the Revolvers: 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Yoli Mayor: With Emily Sheila, 9 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Zanias: 10 p.m., $10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Sunday, June 24
A-Train: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Anthony Attalla: 5 p.m., $10-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Black Tongue: 7 p.m., $15. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train: 7 p.m., $45.25-$149.95. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.
Kirko Bangz: 8 p.m., $20-$250. Miami Live, 912 71st St., Miami Beach, 786-671-5483, miamilivevenue.com.
Maximono: 2 p.m., $10-$25. McSorley’s Beach Pub, 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.
Mighty Mystic & the Hard Roots Movement: 2 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
SunGhosts & Palomino Blonde: 6:30 p.m., $7. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Veranos Pesados: With Antifaces, Testokra, and others, 8 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
