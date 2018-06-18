The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Talib Kweli hits Wood Tavern this Tuesday for a DJ set — a great opportunity to learn about the hip-hop legend's inspiration. Mount Kimbie plays a much-anticipated set at the Ground Thursday, and Ex Norwegian makes a long-awaited return to the stage at Las Rosas Saturday night. SunGhosts round out the week with an all-ages show at Open Stage Club, and in the week's biggest draw, Daryl Hall and John Oates (both around 70 years old) return to South Florida with their undeniably catchy stream of pop hits.

Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.