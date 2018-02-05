The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, February 5-11

The Super Bowl halftime show is supposed to be the world's greatest compact concert, but it really isn't. And Justin Timberlake's Janet Jackson-free performance was no better than fairly pedestrian. So you'll want more from the music gods this week. And South Florida has it for you this first week of February.

The International Noise Conference will bring the weirdness back to Churchill's beginning Monday, and local favorites this Thursday at 1306 will battle for a chance on the big stage at Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival. Legendary songwriter Van Morrison will play two back-to-back shows at the James L. Knight Center midweek, and Snarky Puppy will once again curate and headline its GroundUp Music Festival, taking place at the North Beach all weekend. Nicky Jam and Plan B will round out the week at the American Airlines Arena Saturday.