The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, February 5-11

The Super Bowl halftime show is supposed to be the world's greatest compact concert, but it really isn't. And Justin Timberlake's Janet Jackson-free performance was no better than fairly pedestrian. So you'll want more from the music gods this week. And South Florida has it for you this first week of February.
The International Noise Conference will bring the weirdness back to Churchill's beginning Monday, and local favorites this Thursday at 1306 will battle for a chance on the big stage at Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival. Legendary songwriter Van Morrison will play two back-to-back shows at the James L. Knight Center midweek, and Snarky Puppy will once again curate and headline its GroundUp Music Festival, taking place at the North Beach all weekend. Nicky Jam and Plan B will round out the week at the American Airlines Arena Saturday.
Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, February 5
Affect: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Chantil Dukart: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Rodolfo Zuniga & Surfaces: 7:30 p.m., Free. FIU Miami Beach Urban Studios, 420 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, 305-535-1463.
Tuesday, February 6
And The Tony Goes To: With the South Florida Symphony, 7:30 p.m., $35-$85. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
DJ Claunine: 7 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Elderbrook: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Feeding Fingers: With Severed + Said, Virgin Flower, Other Body, and others, 7 p.m., $5. 229, 229 NE 65th St., Miami.
International Noise Conference Day 1: 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Ken Burkhart: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Mike Khoury: With Kenny Millions and Steven Bristol, 8 p.m., $5. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.
Tchaa: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Wasabi: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Wednesday, February 7
August Burns Red: 7 p.m., $22. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Bachaco: 8-11 p.m., Free. Hard Rock Cafe, 401 Biscayne Blvd. Ste. R-200, Miami, 305-377-3110, hardrock.com.
The French Horn: 9 p.m. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
International Noise Conference Day 2: 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Jazz at the Yard: With David Chiverton, Chad Bernstein, and Michael League, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Jessica Who: 10 p.m., $20, 305-829-2911. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
John Yarling Trio: 9 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.
Kid Rock: 8 p.m., $70-$155. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.
South Florida Symphony Orchestra: An Evening with Liz Callaway: 7:30 p.m., $44-$129. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
The Tenors: 8 p.m., $27.50-$67.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Tom Lippincott: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Van Morrison: 8 p.m., $69.50-$254.50. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Thursday, February 8
American Rhapsody: The Gershwin Songbook: 8 p.m., $16-$63. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Brody Jenner: 10 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Dénudés: 7 p.m., Free. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Destination Okeechobee: With Above the Skyline, Chaser, Jaialai, and others, 8 p.m., Free. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Elastic Bond: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
G. Love & Special Sauce: 7:30 p.m., $24.99. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
International Noise Conference Day 3: 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Jorge Drexler: 8 p.m., $52-$104. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Michael League of Snarky Puppy: 8 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Mixtura Band: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Ryan Scott Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Sixto Rein: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Van Morrison: 8 p.m., $69.50-$254.50. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Vinyl Speed Adjust: 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Friday, February 9
Angela Carrasco y Jose Augusto: 8 p.m., $38-$118. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Black Merlin: 11 p.m., $10-$15. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
Cheat Codes: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Cinnaman & Solar: 11 p.m., $15-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Denney, Secondcity, Waze & Odyssey: 11 p.m., $5-$10. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Discobar Showcase: With Lamache, Zendid, and Robin Ordell, 10 p.m., $15. SQL, 30 NE 14th St., Miami, 786-340-9782, sqlmiami.com.
DJ Spade: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Donavon Frankenreiter: 7:30 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
DVSN: 8 p.m., $26. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
GroundUp Music Festival: With Snarky Puppy, Béla Fleck & the Flecktones Trio, the Wood Brothers, Robert Glasper, and others, 1 p.m., $85-$825. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.
Helena Legend: 11 p.m., $30. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.
International Noise Conference Day 4: 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
JL Fulks Band: 8 p.m., Free. Stache, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.
Lane 8: 9 p.m., $18-$22. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Leslie Cartaya: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Luca Bacchetti: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Nestor Torres — Jazz Flute Traditions: 8 p.m., $37.38-$42.06. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Reggae Runnins: With Mr. Vegas, Ian Sweetness, Marquis Sklenar, Ed Robinson, Jack Radics, and others, 9 p.m., $10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Rufus Wainwright: 8 p.m., $39-$89. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Sainte Vie: 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Scott H. Biram: With the Hooten Hallers and Lone Wolf, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Yvette Norwood-Tiger: 6 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Saturday, February 10
California Guitar Trio: 7:30 p.m., $30-$35. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.
Damn Good Fort Mardi Gras: 4 p.m., Free. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
DJ Tennis: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Electric Kif & Dynamo: 7 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Excision: 3 p.m., $40-$80. Sunset Cove Amphitheater, 12551 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, 561-488-8069, discover.pbcgov.org/parks/amphitheaters/Pages/Sunset-Cove.aspx.
FatKingBulla: 7 p.m., $10. Wynwood 5th Ave, 2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami, 305-299-5004, wynwood5thave.com.
FIU Festival of Bands: All Bernstein: 7:30 p.m., $15. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.
Flo Rida: 8 p.m., $70-$99. Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2000, fontainebleau.com.
Frank Walker: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Fusik: 10 p.m., Free. Stache, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.
Gilberto Santa Rosa: 8 p.m., $57-$197. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Gladys Knight: 8 p.m., $29-$119. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Goo Goo Dolls: 1 p.m., $25. Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens, 305-943-8000, hardrockstadium.com.
GroundUp Music Festival: With Snarky Puppy, Béla Fleck & the Flecktones Trio, the Wood Brothers, Robert Glasper, and others, 3 p.m., $85-$825. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.
International Noise Conference Day 5: 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Keith Johns: 7 p.m., Free. The Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Highway, Coconut Grove, 305-442-6866, floridastateparks.org/thebarnacle/default.cfm.
L.A. Guns With Tracii Guns & Phil Lewis: 7:30 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Lauren Henderson: 6 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Nicky Jam: With Plan B, 8 p.m., $39-$150.50. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Night Fever — The Music of The Bee Gees: 7:30 p.m., $37.38-$42.06. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Ordinary Boys: 10 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.
Paax: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Paramount's Laser Spectacular Featuring the Music of Pink Floyd: 8 p.m., $27. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Randy Stephens & the Groove Makers: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Raul Di Blasio: 8 p.m., $65-$250. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
Rhondavous With III Points: With Beautiful Swimmers, Benji B, Honey Soundsystem, and others, 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com. 11 p.m., $10-$40. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Runa: 8 p.m., $25-$40. Seminole Theatre, 18 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, 786-650-2073, seminoletheatre.org.
Shanti Celeste: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
The Birdland All-Stars: With Tommy Igoe, 8 p.m., $49.50-$59.50. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Tito Puente Jr.: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Sunday, February 11
Andrea Bocelli: 7:30 p.m., $75-$375. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Armada Fania Wynwood: With Kenny Dope, Sabine Blaizin, Jose Marquez, Timothy Brownie, and Wasabi., 1 p.m., $15. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.
Birdland All-Stars: With Tommy Igoe, 7 p.m., $40-$75. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.
The Black Market — Femme Fatale Edition: With Dama Vicke, Emily Sheila Band, and Shameless Burlesque, 3 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
GroundUp Music Festival: With Snarky Puppy, Béla Fleck & the Flecktones Trio, the Wood Brothers, Robert Glasper, and others, 3 p.m., $85-$825. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.
Kemuel Roig Latin Quartet: 6 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Raul Di Blasio: 5 p.m., $65-$250. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Youth Pride Band of South Florida: 7 p.m., $30. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
