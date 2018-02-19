The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, February 19-25

A new week means another onslaught of must-see concerts in South Florida, ranging from the likes of the queen of hip-hop soul, Mary J. Blige, to neo-R&B project Rhye and L.A. roots rockers Los Lobos. Ja Rule and Ashanti bring early-2000s nostalgia to the James L. Knight Center, and warrior phoenix Kesha returns to the stage at E11even after her defiant Grammy performance last month.

Festival season is in full swing, with Virginia Key Grassroots back for another year and Okeechobee Music & Arts following closely behind. Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.



Mary J. Blige Photo by Dennis Leupold