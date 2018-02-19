The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, February 19-25

A new week means another onslaught of must-see concerts in South Florida, ranging from the likes of the queen of hip-hop soul, Mary J. Blige, to neo-R&B project Rhye and L.A. roots rockers Los Lobos. Ja Rule and Ashanti bring early-2000s nostalgia to the James L. Knight Center, and warrior phoenix Kesha returns to the stage at E11even after her defiant Grammy performance last month.
Festival season is in full swing, with Virginia Key Grassroots back for another year and Okeechobee Music & Arts following closely behind. Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, February 19
Affect: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Isaac Gillespie & Rachel Angel: With Lonewolf and Womanmay, 8 p.m., $5. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.
Mary J. Blige: 8 p.m., $45-$120. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
The Rightly So: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Tuesday, February 20
All Folk'd Up 3-Year Anniversary: 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
DJ Alan Epps: 7 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
DJ Chizzle: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Lucas Apostoleris Group: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Robert Cray Band: 8 p.m., $23-$53. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Symphony of the Americas: Broadway Sizzle & Operatic Passion: 7:45 p.m., $50-$75. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Wednesday, February 21
AJJ: With Shellshag and John Hays, 8 p.m., $18-$20. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Barry Manilow: 8 p.m., $65-$180. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.
Coco Jelly with Reid Waters & Silent Addy: 11 p.m., Free. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.
DJ Obscene: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Jazz at the Yard With Mark Small: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Slaves: With Ghost Town and Dayshell, 6:30 p.m., $16. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Thursday, February 22
Anitta: 11 p.m., $100. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Beatlemania by Plastic Soul: 7 p.m., $10/$12. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Eric Johnson: 8 p.m., $47.50. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Fashen: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
The Get Right Band: With Remyz and Pavlov's Bell, 9 p.m., $5/$7. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
INVT: 7 p.m., Free. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Ja Rule & Ashanti: With Fat Joe, Trina, and Plies, 8 p.m., $38-$147. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Los Lobos: 8 p.m., $38-$58. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Premio Lo Nuestro: 8 p.m., $59-$102. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Rhye: 9 p.m., $25 — $38. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Zarabanda: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Friday, February 23
Anthony Pisano & Derek Walin: 11 p.m., $0/$20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.
Christian Martin: 9 p.m., $10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Fernando Ferrarone: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
The Heavy Pets: 7:30 p.m., $10. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
J.Phlip: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
Lou Flores: 11 p.m., Free. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Maayan Nidam: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Marcus Amaya: 9 p.m., Free. Stache, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.
Matthias Tanzmann: 11 p.m., $5-$10. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival: 7 a.m., $0-$100. The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theatre Cultural Arts Complex, 819 NW Second Ave., Miami, 786-708-4610, bahlt.org.
Off Orbit: With Jenni Foxx, Damion Yancy, and DJ Cab, 10 p.m., Free. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.
Palo!: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Rocket Man: An Elton John Tribute: 7:30 p.m., $33.02-$42.45. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Rodriguez: 8 p.m., $33-$73. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Satori: 10 p.m., $15-$25. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Stellar: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
The Heavy Pets: 7:30 p.m., $10. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
The Revolution: 7:30 p.m., $31.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Saturday, February 24
Alesso: 11 p.m., $50. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Andres: 7 p.m., $15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Chad Prather: 8 p.m., $35. Mary N. Porter Riverview Ballroom, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Detroit Love: With Carl Craig, Stacey Pullen, and Al Ester, 11 p.m., $15-$25. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
DJ Three: 10 p.m., $10 — $15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Gil Shaham: With New World Symphony, 8 p.m., $50-$135. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
GlobalFest: With Orkestra Mendoza and las Cafeteras, 8 p.m., $20-$60. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.
Guy Gerber: 11 p.m., $10-$35. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Kesha: 11:55 p.m., $40-60. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
LAR Enterprises Presents: The Best of Doo-Wop Volume 1: 7 p.m., $51.89-$70.75. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Mustard Plug: With Bargain Bin Heroes, the No Name Ska Band, and the Sensibles, 8 p.m., $12/$15. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
N'Taya: 10 p.m., $10. Ocho Live Bar & Lounge, 1728 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-487-9307, ocholivemiami.com.
Pepe Montes & His Conjunto: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Problem Kids: 10 p.m., Free. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.
Rock 2K Music Festival: With Smash Mouth, Uncle Kracker, Spin Doctors, and Fastball, 6 p.m., $20-$125. Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com.
Stacey Q: 8 p.m., $15/$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Sultans of String: 8 p.m., $35-$65. Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest, 305-669-6990, themarketcompany.org.
The Expendables: 8 p.m., $19. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Yoli Mayor: 7 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Sunday, February 25
Charenée Wade: 4 p.m., Free. Collins Park, 2200 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7730.
ESP: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Florida Chamber Orchestra Presents Spain in My Heart: 5 p.m., $22-$47. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
GospelFest: With the Jones Family Singers, 5 p.m., $20-$35. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.
JJ Grey & Mofro: 6 p.m., $29.50-$45. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Orchestra Miami Celebrates MiMo: 4 p.m., $40|$45. Vagabond Hotel, 7301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-400-8420, thevagabondhotel.com.
Perlman & Zukerman in Recital: 8 p.m., $50-$120. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
The Poetry of Music and Design: An Homage to Zaha Hadid: With Miami Symphony Orchestra, 6 p.m., $25-$50. Moore Building, 4040 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-531-8700, miamidesigndistrict.net.
Ricardo Arjona: 7 p.m., $61-$227. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
YoungArts Miami Classical Music Concert: 1:30 p.m., $5. Miami Theater Center, 9806 NE 2nd Ave., Miami Shores, 305-751-9550, mtcmiami.org.
