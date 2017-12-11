The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, December 11-17

Christmas comes early when Y100's Jingle Ball takes over the BB&T Center Sunday for a festive celebration of pop music. Acts such as Demi Lovato, Logic, Fifth Harmony, and Nick Jonas will be ready to spread holiday cheer.
However, be sure not to skip out on pop royalty when Janet Jackson brings her State of the World Tour to South Florida Monday. The tour is an extension of 2015's Unbreakable Tour, which stopped at the American Airlines Arena in 2015 before being postponed the following year following the news of Jackson's pregnancy.
Here's your music calendar. And stay ahead of all the upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, December 11
Alex Di Leo: 6 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Hayden Maple Quartet: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Janet Jackson: 8 p.m., $35-$125.25. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.
Tuesday, December 12
Adam Scone Group: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
FKJ: 9 p.m., $18-$30. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Inside the Music: From Clown to Cleric — Exploring the Bassoon: 7 p.m., Free. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
Leo Medina: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Wednesday, December 13
Garthering Miami Presents Patrick M, Archila, Nuvega, & Kika: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Harley Flanagan: 8 p.m., $15. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Iron Lyon: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
STFU & Graduate: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Thursday, December 14
305 Fest 2017: 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Martinez All Night Long: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Nu Deco Ensemble: 8 p.m., $40-$90. The Light Box at Goldman Warehouse, 404 NW 26th St., Miami, 305-576-4350, miamilightproject.com.
T-Pain: 11 p.m., $20. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.
The Listening Den: With JOHN.k and Kids, 7-10 p.m., Free. Ace Props, 398 NW 78th St., Miami, 305-756-0888, propshopmiami.com.
Ugly Sweater Party: With Pavlov's Bell, Soft Cricket, and Drawing Bored, 9 p.m., Free. B-Side, 2898-B NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2750, facebook.com/bsidemiami.
Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Friday, December 15
305 Fest 2017: 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Audigy: Free-$20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Bizarre Ride: Featuring Slimkid3 and Fatlip of the Pharcyde, 9 p.m., $15. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Black Peters: With Will Renuart, 10 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Buskerfest Miami Street Performance Festival 2017: 4-9:30 p.m., Free. Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.
Ceelo Green: 9 p.m., $75-$275. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach.
Dillon Francis: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Guerrilla Warfare: With TraumaxQueen, Ringu, and Tusk, 7 p.m., $10. Space Mountain Miami, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.
Handshakes: With Dxddy Mxck, ThisisThurgoxd, Hal Brown, and others, 9 p.m., $20. Stack House Media, 7301 NE First Pl., Miami, 786-420-5956, stackhousemia.com.
Jeremy Olander: With Vanjee, 11 p.m., $20-$30. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Jon Batiste and Stay Human: 8 p.m., $45-$125. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Jus Ske: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
La Quincena Festival: With Bacalao Men, Don Pepe, Nimencia, Latin Roots, and others, 8 p.m., $10. La Garage Wynwood, 127 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-241-9318, facebook.com/lagaragewynwood.
Nima Gorji: 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Oigo: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Ozuna — Odisea Society Tour: 8 p.m., $40.50-$130.50. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Perpetual Groove: 8 p.m., $18. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Rock Pack: With John Elefante, Kevin Chalfant, Bobby Kimball, and others, 8 p.m., $43-$140. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Sin Bandera: 8 p.m., $48-$454. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Sounds of the Season: 7:30 p.m., $40. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
Viniloversus: With Jaialai and Puma & Harry, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., $10-$20. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Saturday, December 16
305 Fest 2017: 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Chuckie: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Chyno Miranda & Guaco: 8 p.m., $34-$204. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Cortadito: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Dama Vicke: With Paula Marfil, 6-10 p.m., Free. Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami, 786-693-9309, sweatrecordsmiami.com.
Deetron: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Fifth-Annual Winter Concert With Nicole Henry: 8 p.m., $30-$100. Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, 305-674-1040, colonytheatremiamibeach.com.
Kollektiv Turmstrasse, M.A.N.D.Y., & Karmon: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
The Legend of Zelda — Symphony of the Goddesses: 8 p.m., $25-$150. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Night Young: With Sohn Jamal, Muning, and Gentleman Ghost, 8 p.m., Free. Space Mountain Miami, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.
Perpetual Groove: 8 p.m., $18. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
SoundBite Presents Tropic Winter: With the Takers and Leavers. PJ Aviles, Castafellas, and Rick Moon, 8:30 p.m., $5. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Steve Earle & the Dukes: 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$59.50. War Memorial Auditorium, 800 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-828-5380, fortlauderdale.gov/wma.
Sunday, December 17
ES.P: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
New Impressionists and Old Masters: 2 p.m., $15. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Rosario Flores: 8 p.m., $42.50-$157.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Soundbox: With Andy Pate, Daladje, Danny Shawn, and others, 4 p.m., Free. SQL, 30 NE 14th St., Miami, 786-340-9782, sqlmiami.com.
South Florida Symphony Orchestra — Mozart Meets Hemingway and Siudy Flamenco: 7:30 p.m., $44-$129. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Y100 Jingle Ball: With Demi Lovato, Logic, Fifth Harmony, Nick Jonas, and others, 7:30 p.m., $36-$251. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.
