The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, December 11-17

Christmas comes early when Y100's Jingle Ball takes over the BB&T Center Sunday for a festive celebration of pop music. Acts such as Demi Lovato, Logic, Fifth Harmony, and Nick Jonas will be ready to spread holiday cheer.

However, be sure not to skip out on pop royalty when Janet Jackson brings her State of the World Tour to South Florida Monday. The tour is an extension of 2015's Unbreakable Tour, which stopped at the American Airlines Arena in 2015 before being postponed the following year following the news of Jackson's pregnancy.

Here's your music calendar. And stay ahead of all the upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.