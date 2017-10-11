Major Lazer Hosts Relief Is the Mission, Hurricane Benefit Concert, at Mana Wynwood

Miami has pretty much rebounded the chaos caused by Hurricane Irma, but it's important to remember that our neighbors in the Caribbean continue to struggle to return to a normal life.
This hurricane season has been one of the most destructive in recent memory. It's already the eighth most active season on record, and there are six weeks to go. It's a reminder that living in a tropical climate comes with risks.
That's why Diplo, Jillionaire, and Walshy Fire — collectively known as Major Lazer — have decided to throw a benefit concert, dubbed Relief Is the Mission, for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean at Mana Wynwood Monday, October 16. Taking advantage of the III Points production setup that will already be onsite, the trio will perform alongside Tory Lanez, Machel Montano, and Bad Bunny. The group promises 100 percent of ticket sales will go toward groups helping with hurricane relief efforts, including ComPRometidos, Global Giving, and Save the Children.
Major Lazer encourages other acts that wish to participate to "reach out and join us." (New Times suggests reaching out to local promoter Poplife if you are interested in getting involved.)
The last time Diplo and his cohorts performed in Miami was in May, when they headlined the Bacardi Sound of Rum in Historic Virginia Key Beach Park. The party was Barcardi's way of kicking off the summer — and what a summer it has been.
Major Lazer also famously performed in Havana last year as U.S.-Cuba relations warmed toward the end of the Obama administration. The group performed along the Malecón for a sea of young Cubans who rarely get to see American acts perform live, despite the countries being only 90 miles from each other.
If Monday's show can draw even a quarter of the turnout at that historic Havana concert, Major Lazer's mission of helping the Caribbean islands affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria will be a resounding success.
Relief Is the Mission. With Major Lazer, Tory Lanez, Machel Montano, Bad Bunny, and others. 7 to 11 p.m. Monday, October 16, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $20 to $100 via ticketfly.com.
