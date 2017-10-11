Major Lazer Hosts Relief Is the Mission, Hurricane Benefit Concert, at Mana Wynwood

Miami has pretty much rebounded the chaos caused by Hurricane Irma, but it's important to remember that our neighbors in the Caribbean continue to struggle to return to a normal life.

This hurricane season has been one of the most destructive in recent memory. It's already the eighth most active season on record, and there are six weeks to go. It's a reminder that living in a tropical climate comes with risks.

That's why Diplo, Jillionaire, and Walshy Fire — collectively known as Major Lazer — have decided to throw a benefit concert, dubbed Relief Is the Mission, for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean at Mana Wynwood Monday, October 16. Taking advantage of the III Points production setup that will already be onsite, the trio will perform alongside Tory Lanez, Machel Montano, and Bad Bunny. The group promises 100 percent of ticket sales will go toward groups helping with hurricane relief efforts, including ComPRometidos, Global Giving, and Save the Children.