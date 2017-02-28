Dim Mak's Annual Miami Music Week Party Moves to Wynwood

Steve Aoki Courtesy of Dim Mak

For the past two years, Steve Aoki and the Dim Mak crew have held an epic Miami Music Week bash at Nikki Beach. Last year was a particularly huge milestone for Aoki's label. It celebrated its 20th anniversary with a mega-lineup that performed for 17 hours.

Aoki has crafted Dim Mak into more than just a record label. It helped introduce American audiences to dance music, with Aoki's DJ sets resembling more rock concert than standard dance night.

Last November, Aoki looked back at those 20 years through a compilation including tracks by label-championed acts such as MSTRKRFT, the Bloody Beetroots, Bloc Party, Autoerotique, the Kills, and others. Aoki was also the subject of the Netflix documentary I'll Sleep When I'm Dead, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and earned a Grammy nomination this year for best music film. (It lost to the Ron Howard-directed The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — the Touring Years.)

And Aoki doesn't seem to be slowing down. Last December, he debuted his collaboration with One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, "Just Hold On," which reached number 52 on the Billboard Hot 100 — Aoki's highest-charting single to date.

And Friday, March 24, Dim Mak's annual Miami Music Week party will move across the causeway to the RC Cola Plant in Wynwood.

Dim Mak recently announced that the phase-one lineup will include Aoki, of course, along with Borgore, Deorro, and Keys N Krates. Other acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

The move will likely appease Dim Mak's underage fans. At the RC Cola factory, the party will be for those aged 18 or older. The location also provides a unique backdrop of an abandoned industrial warehouse completely covered in graffiti. (The only other MMW event taking place there is the Above & Beyond show Thursday, March 23.)

Either way, everyone can look forward to celebrating the next achievement in Aoki's career — perhaps the release of Neon Future III sometime later this year.

Dim Mak Miami 2017

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, March 24, at the RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami; manawynwood.com/rc-cola-plant. Tickets cost $35 to $85 via wantickets.com.

