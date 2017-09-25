The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, September 25-October 1

For most — though clearly not all — of us, the hurricane mess is finished. That means we can turn our attention to music.
Kicking off the week is indie rock outfit Foster the People at the Fillmore Miami Beach. The "Pumped Up Kicks" rockers are currently on tour in support of their third album, Sacred Hearts Club.
Also not to be missed, the Jacuzzi Boys, who play at Upper Eastside watering hole the Anderson Thursday. On Friday, Albita does her regular thing at the lovely Little Havana hangout, Hoy Como Ayer. Saturday, check out Pete Tong with Oscar G at Heart or maybe Rock the Fall Fest at Churchill's Pub in Little Haiti, because, you now, the cool weather has started. Really.
Here's your music calendar. And stay ahead of all the upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, September 25
Pterodactyl: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Tuesday, September 26
All Folk'd Up: 8 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
David Gray: 8 p.m., $47.50-$67.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Kemuel Roig: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Wednesday, September 27
Arthur Cruz: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Foster the People: 8 p.m., $29.50-$48.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Michael Campagna: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Tesla: 7:30 p.m., $43-$77.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Thursday, September 28
Café Tacvba: 8:30 p.m., $42.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Frank Fois: 7 p.m., $10. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Jacuzzi Boys: 11 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.
Live at Sweat With Smut & Haochi: 7-10 p.m., Free. Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami, 786-693-9309, sweatrecordsmiami.com.
The Mole: 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Morgan James: 8 p.m., $22.50-$39.50. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Stevie J: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Third Horizon Caribbean Film Festival Opening Night Party: With Electric Punanny., 6-10 p.m., Free-$60. Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-375-3000, pamm.org.
Venom Inc.: With Goatwhore, Toxic Holocaust, and more, 8 p.m., $22. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
The Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Friday, September 29
Albita: 11 p.m., $35-$50. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.
Fabi: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Fan Fiction: With Sparky Quano, King Complex, Anti 1, Mo Jimenez, and more, 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Gent & Jawns: 11 p.m., $30. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.
Ilan Bluestone: 10:30 p.m., $15-$20. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Jermaine Dupri: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Matthias Meyer: With Nii Tei, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.
Molly Takedown: 9 p.m., TBA. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Mutemath: 8 p.m., $26.50-$36.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Papadosio: 8 p.m., $17. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Priku & Arapu: 10 p.m., $10. Armando Records Miami, 30 NE 14th St., Miami, 305-299-5690, armandorecords.org.
Solardo & Detlef: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Super Flu: 11 p.m., $10. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue: With Dumpstaphunk, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Venus X: With Get Face, Nigby, and Betty Dawl, 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Saturday, September 30
'90s Love Fest Concert: 7 p.m., $53-$93. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Andres Cepeda: 8 p.m., $49-$130. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Danny Krivit: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.
Fabi: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Hamid: 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Julian Jordan: 11 p.m., $30. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.
Music In The Movies: With the Florida Chamber Orchestra, 8 p.m., $37. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
Pete Tong: With Oscar G and Kenny Glasgow, 11 p.m., $20-$30. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Phil Weeks: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Rafael "Pollo" Brito: 11 p.m., $35-$50. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.
Rock the Fall Fest: 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue: With Dumpstaphunk, 8:30 p.m., TBA. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Visionquest: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Sunday, October 1
Candida Cosmica: With Dude Skywalker, Laura of Miami, and Patrick Walsh, 6 p.m.-12 a.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.
Jacob Forever: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Percussion Consort: Alien Jungle: 3 p.m., $10. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
The Wonder Years: 6 p.m., $22. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
