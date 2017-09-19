Arcade Fire's Tim Kingsbury on Miami, Bowie, and Loving Dance Music

Depending on how you look at it, Arcade Fire's performance at the Watsco Center this Saturday has been anywhere from 13 to four years in the making. Despite being among the most visible faces of indie rock, earning a well-deserved Grammy for 2010's The Suburbs, and its status as one of the last largely agreed-upon entrants in the great rock 'n' roll canon, the Montreal outfit has never played a proper large-scale gig in the Magic City. Sure, there were the back-to-back warmup gigs in preparation for 2013's Reflektor tour, but as wonderful as they were, they hardly captured the bombastic theatrics and stunning showmanship for which Arcade Fire has become known. With the band now back on the road in support of its newest release, July's Everything Now, the upcoming show represents a chance to right a long-standing wrong.

"I'm superstoked to come back," bassist/guitarist Tim Kingsbury says between band rehearsals in Montreal. "We've been to Haiti a couple times, and every time we've gone to Haiti, we would fly through Miami and would have a night there to hang out. So I like the city a lot."

Kingsbury, an accomplished multi-instrumentalist who has been with Arcade Fire since the group's 2004 breakthrough, Funeral, notes that despite the bandmates' dearth of appearances in the area, they're quite familiar with Miami. Lead vocalist Win Butler has DJ'ed at Bardot under his goofy moniker DJ Windows 98; the video for the recent single "Signs of Life" features well-known local landmarks such as Pérez Art Museum Miami; and because of the band's extensive work both in and on behalf of Haiti, the members have a number of connections in the area.