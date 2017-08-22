Third Horizon Caribbean Film Festival Announces Return and New Lineup

Last year, Jason Fitzroy Jeffers launched debuted the Third Horizon Caribbean Film Festival to a city longing for more diverse art. After its success at O Cinema Wynwood with films like Ayiti Mon Amour, Generation Revolution, and Crumbs, the festival is returning to Miami September 28th to October 1st with a lot to show.

Showcasing 10 features and 12 short films, Third Horizon kicks off at the Pérez Art Museum Miami with an opening night screening the Florida premiere of Vashti Anderson's Moko Jumbie. The screening will take place at 6 p.m., include a Q&A with the director, and be followed by a party on the patio of the museum featuring Electric Punanny, the acclaimed Brooklyn-based DJ duo.

“In a historical moment where cultural diversity in the arts and our society at large is being threatened from so many angles, we feel even more determined to stage an event that highlights the stories, sounds and sights from what might be the most culturally diverse region in the world,” said Jason Fitzroy Jeffers, co-founder and director of Third Horizon, in a statement. “As a melting pot of culture, the Caribbean shows us the way forward.”