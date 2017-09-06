The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

As Hurricane Irma approaches, many of these events may be canceled or rescheduled. We will update this post as cancellations are announced.

Thursday

UPDATE: This event has been postponed. Thanks to rappers like Kodak Black and Zoey Dollaz, Haitian-Americans are more prevalent than ever in popular American culture. But what about les beaux arts? The Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami's latest exhibition, "Metamorphosis," focuses on Haitian-born painter Edouard Duval-Carrié, whose work dwells on themes of slavery and colonialism. You'll see slaves turned into animals and boats transfigured into sugar containers, and along the way, your own perceptions may be transformed. Thursday through November 5 at the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; mocanomi.org. Admission costs $5.

UPDATE: This event has been postponed. When you think about it, nearly everything in modern life is made with numbers. Your smartphone is powered by computations upon computations, your favorite websites use algorithms, and the house you live in, the car you drive, and the cup that held your cafecito were all made using math. Now try some art made with numbers. "Paint by Numbers," a new exhibition by artist Ruben Millares opening this week at Pan American Art Projects, is all about the little digits that power our world. You might not notice it at first glance, but the two works are made entirely of little numbers. 6 p.m. Thursday through November 11 at Pan American Art Projects, 6300 NW Second Ave., Miami; panamericanart.com. Admission is free.

Friday

Did y'all know Lil Uzi Vert is a huge Paramore fan? Seriously, the rapper loves Hayley Williams. She's one of the only 12 people he follows on Twitter. He's been seen jamming out to "Ain't It Fun" in the whip. He's even hinted at making an "all-chick" rock album inspired by her. "She's like the best, just of my generation," he recently told Zane Lowe. What more can we say? With Flor. 8 p.m. Friday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Tickets are sold out.

Miami isn't often though of as a capital of the arts (besides that one week in December), but the area actually has so many museums and galleries that they're practically spilling over the county line. If you've never been to the Art and Culture Center of Hollywood, for instance, now might be a good time, because the center is opening "Dual Frequency," a showcase of 14 award-winning local multidisciplinary artists. 10 a.m. Friday through October 22 at the Art and Culture Center of Hollywood, 1650 Harrison St., Hollywood; artandculturecenter.org. Admission costs $7 for adults and $4 for students, seniors, and children aged 4 to 17.

DJ Butch brings the 'stache to Heart Nightclub: See Friday. Courtesy of Neighborhood PR

Much of the recent history of Wynwood has involved artists and businesses turning what was once a drab warehouse district into a vibrant, colorful hub for culture and the arts. The revitalization must have inspired artist Troy Simmons, whose latest exhibition at the Bakehouse Art Complex, "The Open House," involves ripping open aluminum and concrete industrial structures to reveal color within. He will exhibit with Tom Scicluna, whose work focuses on the recontextualization of everyday objects. Noon Friday through October 30 at Bakehouse Art Complex, 561 NW 32nd St., Miami; bacfl.org. Admission is free.

UPDATE: This event has been postponed. What has happened to art in the internet age? Are the traditional processes of creation being rendered obsolete by the digital advent, or are they being supplemented, even enhanced? Frankly, we have no clue, which is why Miami Media Art Weekend may provide the answers. With activities at PAMM and the Bakehouse Art Complex presenting guest speakers, internet artists, and performers from around the world, it's a perfect assemblage of events for the left- and right-brained. Friday through Sunday at multiple venues; arthackdata.net; pamm.org/techweek. Admission varies by event.

UPDATE: This event has been canceled. It can be hard to view Miami as the sun-kissed paradise that tourists rave about when you live here year-round and have to deal with scorching heat, hurricanes, and unbearable traffic. Nevertheless, the people behind the monthly party Miami Paradise are keen on celebrating the city's neon-lit image by promoting local artists and musicians. This month marks the party's first anniversary, and the promoters are celebrating in style with sets from Triangles, Voila Snow, and others, along with a new cassette compilation, Paradise Lost. 10 p.m. Friday at 1306 Miami, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; facebook.com/MiamiParadise305. Admission is free.

The end of summer means the beginning of the high season in Miami, where festivals occur on a monthly basis until the grand finale of Ultra brings the extended party to a crashing close. Now is the perfect time to begin dipping your toes back into the cool waters of club life at Heart, where German tech-house DJ Butch, along with other guests still to be announced, will play into the night. 11 p.m. Friday at Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami; heartnightclub.com. Admission costs $11.25 before 1 a.m. and $22.50 before 3 a.m.

You've heard it all — the Lil Uzis, the Franks, the Jay-Zs, and Kanyes. You're looking for a new rapper to stan. Now might be a good time to get into GoldLink. The 2015 XXL Freshman has been around these parts before, having performed with Angel Olsen and Kelela at a Red Bull Sound Selects. Now he's back in town on his At What Cost Tour, coming off the moderately successful single "Crew" (54 on the Hot 100, baby!). Look, we could try to convince you this guy is a hot commodity, but the truth is it's always a good time to invest in Gold. With Masego. 8 p.m. Friday at the Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami; thehangar305.com. Tickets cost $20 to $75.

UPDATE: This event has been canceled. Like a giant bucket of paint poured onto a canvas, the DWNTWN Art Days festival is splashing into downtown for the sixth year. Venues such as the Arsht Center, Pérez Art Museum Miami, and even the recently opened Frost Museum of Science are getting in on the fun by offering performances, demonstrations, and interactive happenings such as mural painting, kite building, and much more. The Miami Center for Architecture & Design, located at 100 NE First St., is the event's hub, where you can get information on all the weekend's activities. Friday through Sunday at various locations in downtown Miami; dwntwnarts.com. Most events are free.

EXPAND Find your true colors at "The Open House": See Friday. Courtesy of Bakehouse Art Complex

Saturday

Who doesn't need a little love, light, and unity in their sad, grimy lives? Nobody. That's what makes the Pure Life Festival such a sweet deal. Saturday evening, instead of getting sloppy-drunk at your local dive, you can try plant-based chow and holistic products while grooving under the stars to live music played by Spread Love Gang, Good News Bad News, Starve Marve, Psychic Dove, Native Youth, and others. The shindig is being put on by Lotus Fields Forever, a nonprofit promoting natural living. Get on the level, man. 6 p.m. Saturday at Bites to Go, 791 NW 20th St., Miami; smartbitestogo.com Admission costs $10.

Owning a home is an unattainable reality for so many people, and those who can afford a house must contend with a roller-coaster housing market. Sculptor Aaron T. Stephan from Portland, Maine, comments on the homeownership part of the American dream with his Locust Projects show, "Cement Houses and How to Build Them." Stephan will use a concrete-block-making device once sold by Sears to fill the art space with his own building blocks. Bring your inner child to a meet-the-artist gathering at 6:30 and your inner art-party animal for the 7 p.m. reception, which will offer drinks and a DJ. Also on display will be "Franky Cruz: Vivero," "Jason Woodberry: Art on the Move," and "Marcus Kiser: Intergalactic Soul." 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Locust Projects, 3852 N. Miami Ave., Miami; locustprojects.org. Admission is free.

UPDATE: This event has been canceled. Box office sales will open at a future date to be announced. The Arsht Center is both a center for the performing arts and a place where families and friends can gather in a lovely public courtyard to build and enjoy their community. One such event that will draw a crowd is ArtsLaunch, celebrating the box office opening for the 2017-18 season. One hundred twenty arts organizations will participate; there'll be 25 live performances, 15 eateries, a farmers' market, the Community Arts Village, a kids' zone, a silent disco, and other diversions, all for free. If you stay long enough, you can participate in the Longest International Conga Line, a fine way to make your way through the day. 10 a.m. Saturday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Admission is free. RSVP on the website.

In Miami, artist Magnus Sodamin is perhaps most famous for his mural at Wynwood Walls, Calm Before the Sun. Taking cues from nature and his favorite pastime, fishing, he made a whole room at those famed walls drip with color. The work played with light, sound, and space — so to say Sodamin creates a full-sensory experience is pretty accurate. This week, he'll present "Impressions of Four Landscapes," his third solo show at the hip Miami gallery Primary Projects. The work reflects his residency at the Deering Estate, the acreage at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, and his period of research at the Artist in Residency in Everglades (AIRIE) program. Check out his view of nature and feel it from your eyes to your ears to your bones. 7 p.m. Saturday at Primary Projects, 15 NE 39th St., Miami; primaryprojectspace.com. Admission is free.

Exotic cars aren't exactly, well, exotic in Miami. You probably dodged a few neon-colored Lambos on your way to work. Still, you might be dreaming of ditching your clunky Corolla for something cleaner, safer, or just nicer. The Miami International Auto Show is a good place to get ideas. All of the major auto manufacturers, from Alfa to Zonda, will show off the latest in automotive technology, and until the day when America wises up and switches to trains, we'll always need cars to get us around. 1 p.m. Saturday through September 17 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; sfliautoshow.com. Admission costs $12 for adults and $6 for kids aged 6 to 12; children aged 5 or younger get in free.

EXPAND Now might be a good time to get into GoldLink: See Sunday. Courtesy of artist's management

Monday

Forget a human liver and fava beans with a nice chianti. You want to pair your meat and veggies with an ice-cold brew. Concrete Beach is ready to show you which beers taste best with which foods at its Brew House Rock: Beer & Food Pairing. Let it help you make your next meal that much tastier thanks to the right suds on the side. 8 p.m. Monday at Concrete Beach, 325 NW 24th St., Miami. concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission costs $5.

Tuesday

It's good to give your brain a little workout every once in a while. A good trivia night will spot you if you end up at the mental gym. But the Miami Trivia Night hosted by PACE Center for Girls Miami and HistoryMiami will stretch all of that knowledge in your noggin with a focus on the Magic City. Hosted by filmmaker and Miami expert Billy Corben, the proceeds from this American Social affair will benefit the hosting nonprofits. Thirty bucks gets you appetizers, a drink, and a smarty-pants team. Support your bro brainpower, Miami charities, and the people who live here all in one fun night. 7 p.m. Tuesday at American Social Brickell, 690 SW First Ct., Miami; americansocialbar.com. Admission costs $30.

Punk lives. It's so alive that punk rockers can't stop making movies about it. And you can't stop watching them! O Cinema will screen a flick narrated by Iggy Pop and produced by Green Day about the role Northern California played in the evolution of punk, Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk. Detailing the path of punk from the '70s till today, the film will teach you more than you already know about Dead Kennedys, Avengers, Flipper, and fanzine Maximum Rocknroll. Try not to mosh out your excitement while watching this film about a scene that changed the world of music. 9 p.m. Tuesday at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $12.

There just don't seem to be as many talented musical families these days as there were way back. There's no modern version of the Jacksons or the Carter-Cash families. Certainly, if there were, they'd be fodder for crazy clickbait, providing us with both a whole family to gawk at and sing along with in understanding. You can celebrate that tradition of musical relatives as well as outlaw country at Churchill's during Cash: A Tribute to Johnny Cash. Acts set to play the great's tunes include Rich Pierce, Union, Unity Rise, and the very talented W.D. Miller & the Revolvers. 9 p.m. Tuesday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. Admission is free with RSVP at facebook.com/ChurchillsPub.

Wednesday

House of Creatives Music Festival won't stage its big event until November 11 on Virginia Key Beach, but it's stoking fans' excitement early with a series of warm-up shows. This week, the fest will take over Gramps with the New York-based Colombian alt-indie group Salt Cathedral, which has collaborated with Lee Scratch Perry and Matisyahu. The show will also feature special guest Private School. 8 p.m. Wednesday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com; facebook.com/hocfest. Admission is free with RSVP.