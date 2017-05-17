The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Saturday: March Against Monsanto Courtesy of GMO Free Florida

Sometimes people need to be bribed into looking at art. But if the prospects of looking über-cool, getting free drinks, and being immortalized through art after becoming a painter's lover aren't enough to lure you to your nearest gallery, the Chocolate and Art Show has another angle: free treats from artisan chocolatiers. Aside from raising your serotonin levels through cocoa, you'll groove to DJs and bands, cut your sweet tooth with munchies from food trucks, ogle live canvas and body painting, and support Artists for Trauma, a nonprofit that pairs artists and trauma survivors for healing arts activities. 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Wynwood Warehouse Project, 450 NW 27th Ave., Miami; chocolateandartshowmiami2017.eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Painters Painting was a documentary meant to give an overview of painting movements and figures in New York from 1940 to 1970. More than 20 artists were presented, but only one of them was a woman. The folks at Girls' Club knew this was a travesty, so they gathered more than a dozen female artists for "Women Painting," a show accompanied by its own documentary that peeks into the studios and lives of the painters on display. More than combating male-dominated art history, the show seeks to explore the relevance of painting in an era of ever-evolving art technologies. 2 p.m. Thursday at Miami Dade College Kendall Gallery, room M-123, 11011 SW 104th St., Miami; 305-237-2322; girlsclubcollection.org. Admission is free.

Museums are places that can outline and define culture, whether it's the culture in which the museum resides or foreign ones it chooses to represent. For International Museum Day Forum, Miami's institutions are coming together to answer the question "How do we present a contested past in the context of a challenging present?" Curators from the Wolfsonian, Lowe Art Museum, the Bass, Pérez Art Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art, and Vizcaya will speak about how some of their exhibits engage with race, sexuality, gender, class, and migration and what that means for modern presenters of cultural production. 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Vizcaya Village, 3250 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-250-9133; imdcontestedhistories.eventbrite.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

Folkie power anthems had a resurgence six or seven years ago, and nobody got angry about it. In fact, bands are still harmonizing their way across the country and, in the case of the Head and the Heart, through a new album, Signs of Light. Before it hits the festival circuit going 'round the globe, the Seattle-based group will stop in Miami for some much-needed warmth and sunshine. Get yourself some sweet-voiced, indie-rock audio therapy while they're at it. 8 p.m. Thursday at the Fillmore, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $34.50 to $49.50.

Did your prom experience involve crying in a public restroom and then drunkenly skinny-dipping in a hotel swimming pool? It's OK — Aqua Girl is here to give you a second chance with its Barely Legal Prom. To celebrate the queer women's festival's 18th birthday, the three-day charity event is also throwing three pool parties, a cabaret show and reception, and a couple of dance parties for good measure. Go to support the Aqua Foundation, a nonprofit aiding LBT women in South Florida, but stay for a performance by Beth Malone and tunes from DJ Mo, the State Of, and many other acts at the Barely Legal Prom. 8 p.m. Friday inside the Olemberg Ballroom at Temple Beth Shmuel, 1700 N. Michigan Ave., Miami Beach; 877-764-2782; aquagirl.org. Tickets cost $15. Ages 21 and over.

A birthday is an opportunity to celebrate the joy of existing. And what brings you more joy than sipping locally brewed beer in the hippest neighborhood on Earth? Concrete Beach's Hoppy Birthday party is here to let everyone in on the born-day fun with free doughnut cake from the Salty Donut, food by Grumpy Greg's BBQ, rare beers from Concrete's craft-brew brethren, four surprise beer releases, and the usual Friday half-priced growler fills. It's OK — you can get a little sentimental while guzzling the goodness. Noon Friday at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.

Beyond your occasional succulent or bougainvillea from the Home Depot, every self-respecting Miamian knows to go to the Redland for plants. That's why the Redland International Orchid Show makes so much sense. Head down to check out hundreds of rare and exotic orchids from 60 vendors, drop in on lectures covering over a dozen orchid-growing topics, and then hop through the countless nurseries and farms in the area on your way home. You could end up with a bundle of tropical beauties and the knowledge to keep them thriving for a long time. 9 a.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Fruit & Spice Park, 24801 SW 187th Ave., Homestead; 305-247-5727; redlandorchidfest.org. Tickets cost $10 for one day and $25 for all three days.

Musicals are still going strong — just ask all the white people who are still salty about La La Land's Oscar loss. But unlike the latest craze, Mamma Mia! has endured changing trends and opinions of political correctness (even though it wanders into slut-shaming). Maybe it's the mystery, maybe it's the sex, or maybe it's all the Abba music; either way, the short run of this production doesn't give you too many chances to relive your dancing-queen days, so buy your tickets ASAP. 8 p.m. Friday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $35 to $95.

Here at New Times, we're all about solutions. We don't want to just expose skeezy politicians or balk at sexism; we also want to do something about them. This is why we're tackling a problem so divisive, so utterly gridlocked, it simply must be addressed: Where should you get brunch? Our Out to Brunch roundup of more than 30 local restaurants is the solution. Don't settle for $25 carafes of mimosas or mediocre eggs Benedict — our mimosas and bloody marys are unlimited, and we'll offer fried duck, for crying out loud! We don't give half-assed answers. Join us. Noon Saturday at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $60 at the door.

Biodiversity is key to sustaining life on this planet. If you grow only one kind of wheat, some caterpillar will evolve to eat all of that wheat, and then people would starve and the whole economy would be destroyed. But Monsanto doesn't care! In India, for instance, the agricultural corporation bought the patent for native seeds and encouraged farmers to minimize the diversity of their crops. Monsanto wants to genetically modify the food you eat, without knowing the implications. The organizers of the March Against Monsanto, Miami want to make it more difficult for the company to do so. It's part of a series of nationwide protests against the Bayer/Monsanto merger. The event is peaceful and kid-friendly and will end with some tunes at the Toejam Backlot afterparty in Wynwood. So bring your little activists, clever signs, and hand drums. 3 p.m. Saturday at Omni/Adrienne Arsht Center Metromover Station, 1455 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; march-against-monsanto.com; gmofreeflorida.org. Admission is free.

At-risk youth who get access to arts education are found to do better in school, encounter more opportunity, and engage more with their communities, according to a study cited by the National Endowment for the Arts. Little Lost Boy: One Child's Story of Life Behind Bars examines the life of Damien Duncan, a Miami teenager recently released from state prison, and how the arts and education could have changed his circumstances. Created by composer Daniel Roumain and journalist Lisa Armstrong, the multidisciplinary event will include spoken word by Simbaa Gordon and a short documentary by Nilo Batle and JeanCarlo Ramirez, all YoungArts winners. 7 p.m. Saturday at National YoungArts Foundation, 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 800-970-2787; youngarts.org. Admission is free with RSVP.

You can whet your palate for the Gorillaz' III Points show coming this fall when the Oakland-born MC Del the Funky Homosapien performs onstage at Churchill's this week. The alt rapper was featured on the group's 2001 eponymous album, giving rhyme and real meat to the still-omnipresent hit "Clint Eastwood." Though he still releases solo albums, he's well known for his Deltron 3030 collabo with Dan the Automator and Kid Koala. Del's last album, Iller Than Most, came out in 2014, so if you haven't, download it and memorize verses before the show. 8 p.m. Saturday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Admission costs $25.

You're headed home in the wee hours of the morning after a half-dozen drinks and a few hours of dancing. Before you can fall blissfully onto your mattress, you know you need something carb-laden, greasy, and delicious to nourish your party-weary body. But why wait until late-night? Pizza Zoo extends your stamina and therefore the debauchery with more than 300 boxes of cheesy goodness to pass around the club. For its Miami premiere, the NY-based party will bring Frankie's Pizza for eight hours of dancing punctuated by a pizza-eating contest. Even if someone pukes, the night will still be epic. 2 p.m. Saturday at Sidebar, 337 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-703-6973; pzoomia.eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

If you've ever wondered if you can celebrate the arts with barbecue, #HialeahNow has the answer. And it's a yes. The Leah District's ongoing series presented by Jameson is not taking any breaks for six months. Its Beats & BBQ Bash offers the community nourishment, a location, and music with which to enjoy the new works coming out of this unlikely arts hot spot. Expect break dancing by members of the Catalyst Hip-Hop Crew to honor one of their own, the late Joel Stigale. A mentor to at-risk youths in the area, he inspired them through hip-hop and positivity. 2 p.m. Saturday at Unbranded Brewing Co., 1395 E. 11th Ave., Hialeah; leahartsdistrict.org. Admission is free with RSVP.

Riding a bike in the summer in Miami is a chore. So take advantage of the last few days of spring by enjoying a ride in a beautiful city in honor of something totally worthy: women's history. The Leading Ladies Gables Bike Tour will show off the actions taken by women to grow the Gables since its inception. All are welcome to pedal and be enlightened, so bring the men in your life so they can learn that not only is the future female, but so is the past. 10 a.m. Sunday at Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-603-8067; coralgablesmuseum.org. Admission costs $10 for nonmembers and $5 for members of Bike Walk Coral Gables or the Coral Gables Museum and children under 12.

Haitian culture is so beautifully packed with colors and flavors. See for yourself at the inaugural Haitian DJ Festival at Chef Creole Performance Park. Take in the flavor of this Caribbean republic on Haitian Flag Day weekend with 20 of the island's most talented DJs. The fest is culling Haitian DJs from all over the world, so there will be an interesting mix of sounds and sights during this day of dancing and celebration. 4 p.m. Monday at Chef Creole, 200 NW 54th St., Miami; 917-436-7453; chefcreole.com. Admission costs $15.

Boys will be men at the upcoming Man Talks Miami, taking place at the LAB in Wynwood. The group discussion is set up like an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: Speakers tell stories, and strategies will be discussed. This woke event is about looking at what it means to be a modern man. Masculinity and core values are on the conversational menu at this meetup, themed "Winning the Inner Battle." How can dudes, who are taught to bury their emotions, be vulnerable and authentic? If the rest of us want cis-males to support our causes, we probably want to support the evolution of the privileged gender. So carry on, sirs; carry on. 6 p.m. Monday at the LAB Miami, 400 NW 26th St., Miami; 305-507-3660; thelabmiami.com. Admission costs $32.64.

A street food fight might sound like a terrible way to end a drunken evening — images of tacos and fists flying in front of a food truck come to mind — but not in the case of Semilla Eatery & Bar's Street Food Fight. This fight is the food-competition kind. Naked Taco's Ralph Pagano and Bodega's Bernie Matz will stand off for culinary greatness while guests munch on a selection of street snacks and cocktails. Judged by tastemakers Sara Liss, Carla Torres, and New Times' Laine Doss, the winner will battle Semilla chef Frederic Joulin for the Street Food Fight crown. 8 p.m. Tuesday at Semilla Eatery & Bar, 1330 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-674-6522; semillamiami.com. Admission costs $35.

If you live in the Latin mecca of Miami, you can easily forget that Florida is part of the South, a region where the KKK was founded, where gas stations still sell Confederate flags, where the North never really won. Historian and author Tameka Bradley Hobbs took a long, hard look at this unsettling reality in her award-winning book, Democracy Abroad, Lynching at Home: Racial Violence in Florida. A native of the Sunshine State, the accomplished Florida Memorial University professor is an expert in oral histories and African-American history. She will read and sign her tome at Books & Books this week. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.

The first decade of this millennium was heavy with emo and pop-punk sounds. In those days of extreme, melodic feelings, Los Angeles band Say Anything got its start. The Warped Tour alum is led by singer/guitarist Max Bemis, a memorable figure in the genre. He penned the group's seven albums, including 27 personal songs for the band's album In Defense of the Genre; it's jam-packed with fancy featured artists. Just last year, Say Anything presented fans with a surprise release, I Don't Think It Is, and is now touring the nation with opener Bayside. Floods of feelings will flow at the band's Revolution Live show this week. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Admission costs $21 to $25.

A true artistic mastermind, Todd Rundgren wears many hats. He's a singer-songwriter, a piano man, and a software developer. His genius shaped much of the memorable music of the '70s and '80s. As an engineer or producer, he worked with Grand Funk Railroad, Hall & Oates, and even Meat Loaf. Dad rock never sounded as good as when Rundgren is playing it. This month, he'll release White Knight, an album on which he worked with a ton of big voices in the industry, including Trent Reznor, Robyn, Daryl Hall, Joe Walsh, and Donald Fagen. He'll hit up Fort Lauderdale's Parker Playhouse on the Chivalrock Tour, offering both a meet-and-greet and a VIP package to get the full Rundgren experience. 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; parkerplayhouse.com. Admission costs $37.50 to $193.