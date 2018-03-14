Pioneer Winter's Reprise Tackles Gender, Race, Sexuality Through Dance

Pioneer Winter dances to the beat of his own drum. The local performer and activist is a third-generation South Floridian, with roots in New York, who became a choreographer after earning a master's in public health from Florida International University. As a kid, he took dance classes at Miami City Ballet, and throughout graduate school, he danced professionally for several companies and developed his choreographic style — one that's focused as much on social activism as movement itself. His work as the director of Miami's only LGBTQ dance troupe is on display in their new show, Reprise.

Winter was inspired to create the show while researching the Stonewall Riots for the upcoming 49th anniversary of the milestone in the fight for gay rights. His research uncovered the vast amounts of historical whitewashing of the riots, whose leaders are typically portrayed as good-looking, white, cisgender gay men, including in the 2015 film Stonewall, which was derided by critics and activists alike. Those portrayals smudge the contributions of African-American, Latino, and trans women who were key players in the events.

"The body is the most political thing on the planet," Winter explains. "And I'm interested in creating a way for opportunities of challenging discourse through dance."