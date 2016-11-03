Miami Jewish Film Festival and Miami Beach Cinematheque Present Classic Hollywood Musicals

Footlight Parade Warner Bros.

The exciting partnership between the Miami Jewish Film Festival and Miami Beach Cinematheque continues, with the Masters of Jewish Cinema series hitting its fourth year. After covering Billy Wilder, Sidney Lumet, Louis Malle, Charlie Chaplin, and Francois Truffaut, the pair will be bringing a retrospective of classic Hollywood musicals to Miami.

What does that include? Well, it’s a series that honors the three pioneering studio heads, each of whom were European Jewish immigrants, who shaped the dominant narrative and visual styles of classic Hollywood: Jack Warner of Warner Bros. Studio, Joseph Schenck of 20th Century Fox, and Louis B. Mayer and Irving Thalberg of MGM.

From today, November 3, through the 17th, with one film a week each Thursday, three classic musicals will be shown in their newly restored digital presentations for one-night-only screenings, each one hosted by a different guest.

“This extraordinary retrospective serves to remind us that movies are magical and have the power to illuminate the magic in the world around us,” Festival Director Igor Shteyrenberg says. “These are timeless classics that will have your eyes glued, feet tapping, and hearts pounding with anticipation of just what wonder they’ll produce next.”

The series kicks off tonight with Lloyd Bacon’s wonderful Footlight Parade, choreographed by the incomparable Busby Berkeley. It’s a Warner Bros. film that displays some of his most impressive routines that you won’t want to look away from. Footlight Parade will be hosted by Andrew Strycharski, director of the Film Studies department at Florida International University.

A Night at the Opera MGM

On November 10, the series continues with a presentation of A Night at the Opera, the popular MGM Marx Brothers feature about a sly business manager and friends of opera singers who try and help them achieve success while humiliating their enemies. This feature will be hosted by Florida Film Critics Circle and author of the forthcoming film magazine The Covington Addendum, Kai Sacco.

Closing the series is 20th Century Fox’s Moon Over Miami, a musical-comedy starring Betty Grable as Kay Latimer, who, along with her sister Susan (Carole Landis), heads to Florida in search of a rich husband. Screening on the 17th, this film will be hosted by Michelle Solomon, the editor of Miami Art Zine and a syndicated film critic for Local10.com.

“Hollywood Golden Age history was shaped by the distinct styles and trajectories of the major studios, led in many cases by Jewish immigrants who made each organization flourish in its own way. Jack Warner at Warner Brothers, Joseph Schenck at 20th Century Fox, and Louis B. Mayer and Irving Thalberg at MGM were four such people who made invaluable contributions to the industry. This retrospective celebrates those contributions with examples of some of their best productions,” adds Miami Beach Cinematheque Director Dana Keith.

Masters of Jewish Cinema

November 3-17 at Miami Beach Cinematheque, 1130 Washington Ave, Miami Beach. Tickets will be available via mbcinema.com at the following prices: General Admission $10, Seniors/Students $9, Members $7. Visit miamijewishfilmfestival.org or call 305-573-7304.