Miami Film Festival 2018 Awards: A Sort of Family, La Familia, and Others

The 35th Miami Film Festival announced its award winners before the closing-night screening of Holy Goalie at the Olympia Theater this past Saturday. A diverse group of films won, and the names of audience picks were shielded until the fest came to a close last night. After every audience vote was counted, The Last Suit won for best feature, and The Driver Is Red scored big for best short.
Three documentary features tied for the grand Knight Documentary Achievement Award. Final counts that were "too close to call," according to the festival. The split was among When the Beat Drops, Liyana, and Amigo Skate, Cuba.
In the Knight Competition, Cesar Troncoso won for best performance for the Uruguayan film Another Story of the World. Best director went to Mateo Gil for the Spanish film The Laws of Thermodynamics (soon to hit Netflix after premiering at the festival). The Grand Jury Award for best film in the Knight Competition went to Argentina's A Sort of Family, directed by Diego Lerman.
Miami Herald writer Rene Rodriguez took the stage to announce the winner of the festival's critics award, named after him in tribute of his work as Miami's premier critic for years. This year, that prize went to Gustavo Rondín Córdova's La Familia.
Here's the complete list of winners:
Knight Made in MIA Award: Gladesmen: The Last of the Sawgrass Cowboys, produced by David Abel and Andy Laub.
Knight Documentary Achievement Award: A three-way tie between When the Beat Drops, produced by World of Wonder Productions and Jordan Finnegan from Visceral Media; Liyana, produced by Aaron Kopp, Amanda Kopp, Daniel Junge, Sakhemi Diamini, Davis Combe; and Amigo Skate, Cuba, produced by Vanesa Wilkey-Escobar and Christopher Wedding.
IMDbPro Short Film Grand Jury Award: Mother (Madre), directed by Rodrigo Soroygen
Rene Rodriguez Critics Award: La Familia, directed by Gustavo Rondon Cordova
Jordan Ressler Screenwriting Award: Xavier Legrand, Custody
HBO Ibero-American Feature Film Award: La Familia, directed by Gustavo Rondon Cordova
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Zeno Mountain Award: Carry That Weight: A Rocumentary, directed by Brian J. Leitten
Knight Competition, Best Performance: Cesar Troncoso, Another Story of the World
Knight Competition, Best Director: Mateo Gil, The Laws of Thermodynamics
Knight Competition, Grand Jury Award for Best Film: A Sort of Family, produced by Nicolas Avruj and Diego Lerman
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!