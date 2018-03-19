Miami Film Festival 2018 Awards: A Sort of Family, La Familia, and Others

The 35th Miami Film Festival announced its award winners before the closing-night screening of Holy Goalie at the Olympia Theater this past Saturday. A diverse group of films won, and the names of audience picks were shielded until the fest came to a close last night. After every audience vote was counted, The Last Suit won for best feature, and The Driver Is Red scored big for best short.

Three documentary features tied for the grand Knight Documentary Achievement Award. Final counts that were "too close to call," according to the festival. The split was among When the Beat Drops, Liyana, and Amigo Skate, Cuba.