Miami Art Week 2016: The Best Things to Do During Art Basel on Wednesday

Artist Naama Tsabar Returns to Miami With Sound Sculptures


Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at 10:30 a.m.
By Ciara LaVelle
Naama Tsabar will perform as part of Art Basel Public, opening today.
Courtesy of Friends of the High Line
Basel Wednesday is a day of openings. At fairs, museums, galleries, and hotels, the art exhibits that'll entertain Miami Art Week browsers through the rest of the week are debuting — often with swanky parties. Here are a few you won't want to miss.

Art Basel Public / Sound Works
The doors of the Miami Beach Convention Center officially open tomorrow, but you can get your first look at Art Basel 2016 tonight as long as you stay outdoors. From 6 to 8 p.m. at SoundScape Park, Basel's Film sector will present screenings of short films by six artists, all focused on sound. Then, from 8 to 10 p.m., Art Basel Public will host its official opening on the Collins Park lawn, debuting the large sculptures that'll remain on view to passersby throughout the week, as well as the Bass' new acquisition, Miami Mountain, a rainbow-hued stack of giant stones. Both events are free to the public. Visit artbasel.com.

Night Market at Pao by Paul Qui
Chef Paul Qui's Night Market, a Southeast Asian-inspired scene with new menus by renowned chefs and cocktails by pro mixologists, launched last night with an invitation-only party. But beginning today, the experience is open to the public, including meals designed by the likes of Edward Lee and Christopher Haatuft. Dinner tickets are pricey ($175), but you can always swing by the open-to-the-public terrace for the ambiance and an expertly mixed Bombay Sapphire beverage. The night market is open daily from 5 p.m. to midnight through December 3.

Tropical BBQ: Art Basel Kick-Off Edition
Tonight, Magic City Hippies and Sofi Tukker will headline the Art Week version of Miami's Arts + Entertainment District's recurring Tropical BBQ. Canvas will host the show, along with art, craft beers, local food, and other fun. The event runs from 7 to 10 p.m., and RSVP is required at aedistrictmiami.com.

"The Other Dimension"
The Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami, will launch its Basel-week exhibit tonight with a reception celebrating the work of Cuban-born Miami artist Antuan Rodriguez. Attendees can browse his sculptures and then take in the sounds of the Spam Allstars, who'll play live at the event. The reception runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission costs $30 but is free to museum members, residents of North Miami, and Art Basel cardholders. Visit eventbrite.com.

The Dog
Curated by Christopher Leacock, better known as Major Lazer's Jillionaire, the Dog is an arts and culture pop-up launching tonight at the Bar at 1306. Bacardi beverages and art installations are on the agenda, but the main draw is a different live musical act each night. Tonight, Wild Belle will take over the dancehall. Admission is free with RSVP at thedogmiami.com.

