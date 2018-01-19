Griselda Blanco TV Movie Cocaine Godmother Is Campy and Sexist

In the opening minutes of Cocaine Godmother: The Griselda Blanco Story, an adolescent girl prostitutes herself to a man, murders him with his own gun after he refuses to pay, and walks away wearing a smile.

The sequence of events is a prelude to Lifetime's movie-length biopic about the legendary drug lord and temporary Miami resident Griselda Blanco, playing out even before the film's title appears onscreen. It's offered as an introduction to Blanco, evidence of her nascent sociopathy, sure, but also her ballsy, take-no-shit attitude. If Cocaine Godmother were a work of fiction, you might find yourself rooting for young Griselda, a violent but feminist action hero.

But the story of Griselda Blanco is real and, in Miami at least, notorious. To tell her story is to grapple both with her legendary persona as well as the pain and grief she left in her wake. But director Guillermo Navarro focuses on salacious, soapy plot lines rather than the genuinely interesting details of Blanco's rise to power, her unraveling, her capture, and, ultimately, her murder. Navarro's overdramatic approach is not surprising — this is a Lifetime movie, after all — but it's still disappointing, turning a rich and complex history into a series of wasted opportunities.