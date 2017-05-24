The Bass Museum to Finally Reopen October 7

Courtesy of the Bass Museum of Art

After a year of construction delays, The Bass Museum of Art, is set to reopen October 7th with a major retrospective of artist Ugo Rondinone. Miami Beach’s only major art institution temporarily shuttered its doors in 2016 for a major renovation that would almost double its programmable space without altering the historic building’s footprint. Originally set to open for Art Basel 2016 last December, construction delays plagued the project. The Bass first announced its opening would be delayed until Spring of 2017, then pushed it back again to its current Fall debut.

“The museum’s walls hold a historic legacy as the first public exhibition space in South Florida,” said Bass Museum President, George Lindemann. “The transformation brings the physical museum to the level of its curatorial ambition.”

The Bass is housed in the former Miami Beach Public Library and Art Center, originally built in 1930 by Russell Pancoast in a grand Art Deco style. Pancoast was also the grandson of Miami Beach pioneer John Collins, the name behind the city's eponymous thoroughfare. The building was converted into a major art museum in 1963 with a massive donation of works by local connoisseur John Bass. In 1978, the building was placed on the National Register as an exemplar of art deco style.

“The Miami Beach Historic Preservation Board is tremendously pleased with the meticulous and thoughtful redesign of the Bass,” said Debbie Tackett, preservation and design manager for the Miami Beach Planning Department, back in September 2016.

Ugo Rondinone, Vocabulary of Solitude (2014) Courtesy of The Bass Museum

The reopening is set to feature the first US solo museum exhibition for Swiss-born, New York-based Ugo Rondinone, whose practice spans three decades. Titled "Good Evening Beautiful Blue," the retrospective centers on the installation Vocabulary of Solitude (2014), where the artist created 45 life-size clowns that represent a single man's daily routine.

Along with the Rondinone exhibit, the Bass will reopen with a show by Pascale Marthine Bayou. A self-titled solo show by Mika Rottenberg will follow in December.

“The three exhibitions we chose to inaugurate the new space this fall reflect The Bass’ commitment to presenting international contemporary art by established and mid-career artists,” said Sylvia Karman Cubina, executive director and chief curator at The Bass.”

After a dizzying array of setbacks and postponements, the re-entry of Miami Beach’s major art institution couldn’t be more welcome. Yet, with the Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) set to open later this year in the Design District and the recent announcement of the Rubell Collection's plans to move to a larger museum space, Miami’s institutional landscape grows increasingly crowded. It’s sink or swim time for The Bass as it vies for local and international attention.

