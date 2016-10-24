"American Banned" Political Art Show Opens Just in Time for Election Day

EXPAND Chor Boogie's In God We Trust Courtesy of "American Banned"

In 2008 Macaya Gallery director and curator Patrick Glemaud attended a climate change conference in Uganda. There, Rwanda’s president Kagame spoke of the catastrophic war between the Tutsi and the Hutu. Their war erupted over a politician who incited violence over the radio—not dissimilar, Glemaud notes, to Donald Trump’s hostile temperament and language.

“The way Trump incites violence against Muslims or Latinos, it’s dangerous,” he says.

As the 2016 election began to take shape, Glemaud, who is still a practicing renewable energy lawyer with the Ontario bar, grew more dissatisfied and fearful of Trump’s messaging. Now, with just a couple weeks before Election Day, Glemaud will open his gallery for “American Banned,” a politically charged exhibit featuring works addressing police brutality, censorship, and white privilege from artists Chor Boogie, Stuart Sheldon, and Ashley Reid.

“I like artists who try to express their own interpretation of what they’re going through within society, within the environment [in which] they live, and within themselves,” says Glemaud.

Chor Boogie, who is known in Miami for the boom box mural painted on the outskirts of Wynwood along I-95, will exhibit pieces from “Divided States of America” a series he created in anticipation of the 2012 election. While four years have gone by, nothing has really changed in Boogie’s eyes; the artist says he still feels the same distrust and dissatisfaction with our elected officials. If anything, he says, it’s only gotten worse.

“To me, it’s a puppet show,” he says.

The series features In God We Trust, a porcelain skull covered in US dollar bills, with its third eye perfectly centered on the bill’s “Eye of Providence,” known to represent the eye of God watching over mankind. For Boogie, the skull represents the duality and latent hypocrisy between capitalist greed and religious piety—founding elements of our country, the artist believes.

EXPAND United States of Murder by Stuart Sheldon Courtesy of "American Banned"

Stuart Sheldon, known for deconstructing printed material and rearranging it in circular collages, was also inspired by the political system’s unfair and manipulative tendencies. In “I’m With the Banned,” Sheldon is raising awareness about specific injustices occurring throughout America. In one piece, Sheldon rips apart an article about voter fraud and reconstructs it parallel to a photo of voting lines in Arizona, where queues snaked around the block due to reduced polling places. Voters waited for eight hours, discouraging many voters from actually casting their vote. Just below, Sheldon includes an old ad from the 1800s depicting a line of slaves.

“Disenfranchising people is just a very small step to enslaving them,” says Sheldon. “I’m trying to manifest fairness by showing how grossly unfair these things are.”

Sheldon says he sees the current election as a grotesque perversion of American equality. As a white man, he says, he embraces his identity and the innate privilege associated with it, and hopes that as an ally, his work can enlighten these perversions.

African American 2 by Ashley Reid Courtesy of "American Banned"

If Boogie and Sheldon are reacting to the election in a direct, political, semi-academic approach, artist Ashley Reid challenges preconceived notions of what “political art” can be. Her pieces, which come from her series “White Power,” have a hint of anarchy and a slap of kitsch, taking the elegance out of her subject.

All the way in the back of Macaya Gallery, Reid’s multimedia video piece will be screening; in it, a large twerking butt will be slowed down, rendering all sexuality and sensuality devoid from the cheeky flesh.

Historically, people of color have been twerking for a long time. But now, because of the appropriation of black culture, it’s a mainstream thing. Reid hails from Atlanta, where strip club culture, much like Miami’s, is part of daily life. She says she wanted to remove the taboo and the mysticism from the act.

“Twerk is a piece where I have a macro vision of what an ass looks like when it’s twerking to get all the imperfections in slow motion, to take the sexuality out of it,” says Reid.

Over the image, Reid lays over an actual argument she had with her husband in which only she can be heard.

“The things I’m saying, that I’m tired of him mocking me, that I’m a female…overlaid with such a sexualized, aggressively imperfect image of a woman’s ass bouncing at you, it gives you a unique visceral response,” says Reid.

Not far away, Reid will be performing “Privileged, Please Help” in which Reid disguises herself as a white homeless man but asks for help being privileged, not for being disenfranchised.

"American Banned"

October 25 through November 11 at Macaya Gallery, 145 NW 36th St., Miami. A reception and special performance by Ashley Reid will take place October 27 at 6 p.m. Attendance is free. Visit macayagallery.com.