Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Memorial Day 2019 and Duck Duck Goose

This weekend, Michael Schwartz opens a new restaurant in Coconut Grove, Planta South Beach offers vegan barbecue, Jeremiah Bullfrog's fourth-annual Duck Duck Goose returns Sunday to the Anderson, and restaurants and bars across town offer Memorial Day menus, parties, and specials.

EXPAND Courtesy of Jaguar Sun

Tiki-Inspired Happy Hour at Jaguar Sun. Through the summer, downtown Miami bar Jaguar Sun will host Friday evening happy hour featuring Craigellachie, an award-winning single malt whisky. Brand ambassador Gabriel Urrutia and the Jaguar Sun team will serve up cocktails for $10, including Craigellachie’s signature Old Soul, and a specialty Game of Thrones-themed drink called Brown Eyes, Green Eyes, Blue Eyes. Plus, nosh on 10 for $5 chicken wings featuring tropical flavors to stay true to the tiki theme. 5 to 7 p.m. every Friday through June 28, at Jaguar Sun, 230 NE 4th St., Miami; 786-860-2422; jaguarsun.com.

Chef Michael Schwartz Courtesy The Genuine Hospitality Group

Tigertail + Mary Opening in Coconut Grove. Michael Schwartz is opening a restaurant in Coconut Grove. Tigertail + Mary will debut Friday, May 24. Named for the corner on which it will stand, the restaurant will offer what is described in a press release as "fresh, vegetable-forward American cooking." The veg-forward menu will also offer dishes made with local seafood and meat from humanely raised animals. In a statement, the chef said Tigertail + Mary will take inspiration from the lush neighborhood in which it will reside. "For us, it’s about food that is unhindered in its sincerity to the ingredient and the way we want guests to feel welcome when they join us." The 120-seat restaurant will offer indoor seating, a bar, and a patio. Much like Michael's Genuine Food & Drink, the eatery will boast an open kitchen as its focal point. 3312 Mary St., Coconut Grove; tigertailandmary.com.

The Backyard BBQ spread. Planta South Beach

Vegan Barbecue at Planta South Beach. For many people, Memorial Day weekend means more than just three days of vacation — it also kicks off barbecue season. Granted, there's a bigger cause at work — honoring our fallen heroes. But in the U.S., that's usually accomplished with grilled meat and adult beverages. To honor the food traditions that go along with the unofficial start of summer, Planta South Beach will be offering a plant-based Backyard BBQ lineup during dinner service from 5:30 to 11 p.m. through Saturday, May 25. Planta's Memorial Day weekend menu will feature items such as a jalapeño-cheddar corn bread ($11); black and bleu burger with shiitake bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cashew nut bleu cheese ($22); a Southwest burger with pepper jack “cheese,” lettuce, avocado smash, shaved onion rings, and BBQ sauce; corn “off the cob” with white queso, chives, and dried miso ($9); and Buffalo cauliflower with cashew nut bleu cheese and scallions. 850 Commerce St., Miami Beach; 305-397-8513; plantarestaurants.com.

EXPAND Karli Evans

Jeremiah Bullfrog's Fourth-Annual Duck Duck Goose. Sunday, nearly two dozen chefs will once again come together for Duck Duck Goose, chef Jeremiah Bullfrog's ode to fowl and foie gras. The fourth-annual festival will task local and national chefs to prepare locally raised and pastured fowl in creative dishes, which might range from duck confit mac 'n' cheese to French toast fried in duck fat. This year, participants include Pubbelly's Jose Mendin, Ms. Cheezious' Brian and Fatima Mullins, Madruga Bakery's Sasha Ullman, Coyo Taco's Scott Linquist, and FOH Inc.'s Nicole Votano. Brad Kilgore will be in attendance as well, showcasing his Design District restaurant, Ember. 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-757-3368; theandersonmiami.com. Tickets cost $58 to $93 via duckduckgoose4.eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Verde's regular, chili and Colombian hot dogs will be on offer on Memorial Day. Lazaro Llanes

Memorial Day Weekend Restaurant Specials and Parties. In addition to honoring those who bravely gave their lives serving our country, Miamians also get to enjoy delicious barbecues, special meals, and plenty of discounted cocktails at local bars and eateries over the holiday weekend. Here are the best spots where you can gather with friends and family and celebrate the patriotic long weekend, including 1-800-Lucky and the Wharf.