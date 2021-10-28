Latin Restaurant Weeks Returns to Miami to Celebrate Culinary Diversity

Sponsored by Aunt Jackie’s Curls and Coils and the Miami Dolphins, the two-week culinary campaign celebrates the flavors of Latin American cuisine through special deals and promotions offered throughout the city.
Founded in 2019 by Karinn Chavarria and Warren Luckett (the latter of Black Restaurant Week), LRW began as a one-city food experience in Houston, Texas.
"There are restaurant weeks all over the world, focused on fine dining or restaurants that have a marketing vessel, but we found that there wasn’t one devoted to Latin restaurants," Chavarria tells New Times. "That created a void in the community, Latin eateries also deserve to be spotlighted,"
Last year, Chavarria resolved to expand the concept to Miami.
"Houston was successful, we got to see Latinos come together, the whole thing was very family-oriented, all about the community," she notes. "We decided to move on to Miami in part so we could help Latinx businesses during a difficult time, amplify the voices of those that were overlooked or needed more marketing."
The first LRW in Miami included 25 participants. This year, registration for restaurants is free, and so far 30 eateries, food trucks, caterers, and even a wine bar have signed up, each showcasing the heritage and culinary cultures of Mexico, Central America, South America, or the Caribbean in an accessible way. Organizers are still accepting applications.
Oscar del Rivero from Jaguar in Coconut Grove will offer a celebratory menu to honor the initiative. The prix-fixe menu includes ceviche, churrasco saltado, and traditional flan de queso ($35). Milly's Empanada Factory will feature a special combo of two Venezuelan empanadas, one guava and cheese tequeño, and a choice of juice for $10. Other deals include a seared ribeye and spicy homemade salsa at La Santa Taqueria ($13) and discounted wine bottles at Cana Wine Shop.
"Miami has a lot more density in terms of Latin-American ownership, and it's heavier or Caribbean cuisines," noted Chavarria, who's of Costa-Rican descent. "People will have an even better chance to discover new flavors outside of what their palates are used to."
In honor of LRW, the Miami Dolphins will host a pregame activation when it faces the Houston Texans on Sunday, November 7, at Hard Rock Stadium. The South Plaza area of the venue will feature a live DJ set of Latin tunes and three Latin-owned food trucks will offer food.
Latin Restaurant Weeks. From Monday, November 1, through Sunday, November 15, at multiple locations. For more information and a list of participating restaurants, visit latinrestaurantweeks.com.