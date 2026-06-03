Coral Gables mom’s home bakery becomes a neighborhood sensation

With Cuban pastelitos, Italian breads, cinnamon rolls, and lines forming outside her home every weekend, a Coral Gables mom has turned her home bakery into a neighborhood sensation.

Every weekend morning at her home, long before most of her neighbors have poured their first cup of coffee, Dolce Isla founder Morgan Marsiat is already hard at work.

The new mom wakes up at 4 a.m., fires up her home oven, and begins baking trays of pastelitos, cookies, breads, and pastries inspired by two cultures that have shaped her life: her Italian upbringing and her husband Adrian Alvarez’s Cuban heritage. Just a few hours later, customers begin arriving at her modest front yard bakery, lining up for freshly baked goods that have quickly earned a devoted following.

What started as a creative outlet during motherhood has unexpectedly become one of the neighborhood’s most charming success stories. “I thought it was going to be more of a hobby,” Marsiat says with a laugh. “If it failed, it failed. If it did good, it did good.”

Fortunately for Miami pastry lovers, it did very, very well.