Coral Gables mom’s home bakery becomes a neighborhood sensation

Audio By Carbonatix
With Cuban pastelitos, Italian breads, cinnamon rolls, and lines forming outside her home every weekend, a Coral Gables mom has turned her home bakery into a neighborhood sensation.
Every weekend morning at her home, long before most of her neighbors have poured their first cup of coffee, Dolce Isla founder Morgan Marsiat is already hard at work.
The new mom wakes up at 4 a.m., fires up her home oven, and begins baking trays of pastelitos, cookies, breads, and pastries inspired by two cultures that have shaped her life: her Italian upbringing and her husband Adrian Alvarez’s Cuban heritage. Just a few hours later, customers begin arriving at her modest front yard bakery, lining up for freshly baked goods that have quickly earned a devoted following.
What started as a creative outlet during motherhood has unexpectedly become one of the neighborhood’s most charming success stories. “I thought it was going to be more of a hobby,” Marsiat says with a laugh. “If it failed, it failed. If it did good, it did good.”
Fortunately for Miami pastry lovers, it did very, very well.
From Italian bakeries to Miami pastelitos
Food has always been part of Marsiat’s story.
Her grandparents immigrated from Italy and opened a bakery in Pennsylvania. Later, her father owned Italian restaurants ranging from fine dining establishments to neighborhood pizza shops. Growing up, she was surrounded by dough, sauces, pastries, and the kind of hospitality that turns meals into memories.
“Making food is how I show love,” she says. “It’s my act of service.”
Born in Tampa, Marsiat later lived in California and New York City before eventually settling in South Florida with her husband, Adrian Alvarez, whom she met while they were both working at Mastro’s steakhouse in Manhattan.
After welcoming their son, the couple decided Miami offered a better quality of life for raising a family. Alvarez’s family owns the Little Havana Restaurant group, introducing Marsiat to a world of Cuban flavors she had not grown up with. The influence was immediate.
“I love Cuban food,” she says. “It’s actually so similar to Italian food. Both cuisines are simple. Fresh ingredients. You’re tasting the food itself.” Soon, her baking began reflecting both sides of the family table.
A front yard bakery takes off
Rather than invest in a storefront or commit to the demanding farmers market circuit, Marsiat decided to try something different. She set up shop right outside her home.
Every weekend, Dolce Isla in Coral Gables is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering a rotating menu of Cuban- and Italian-inspired baked goods. At first, she wasn’t sure anyone would show up. “My dad actually came down and stayed with me the first weekend,” she recalls. “I was nervous. I thought maybe nobody would come.” However, he encouraged her to keep going.
Slowly, neighbors stopped by. Then they came back. Then they started telling their friends. Before long, the little porch bakery had become one of the area’s best-kept secrets.
Today, many customers arrive early to secure favorites before they sell out. Neighbors place catering orders for office parties, celebrations, and family gatherings. Social media has helped spread the word far beyond the immediate neighborhood.
“The support has been amazing,” she says. “My neighbors have been incredibly supportive.”
Where Cuban recipes meet Italian flavors
Part of Dolce Isla’s appeal is its constant sense of discovery. The bakery’s menu changes every week, reflecting Marsiat’s desire to blend the foods she grew up with and the Cuban flavors she discovered after moving to Miami.
One week might feature a traditional southern Italian prosciutto bread packed with provolone and cured meats. Another could showcase an Italian sausage-and-peppers pastelito, a playful fusion of both cultures.
“I try to combine both cultures,” she says. “They’re more similar than people realize.”
The bakery’s name reflects that philosophy. “Dolce” means sweet in Italian, while “Isla” nods to the Spanish influences that now surround her daily life. Together, they create a name that feels both familiar and distinctly South Florida.
The carne pastelitos everyone wants
If there is one item responsible for Dolce Isla’s growing reputation, it is the bakery’s oversized carne pastelito.
Unlike the smaller versions found throughout Miami, Marsiat’s take is intentionally substantial. Each pastry is filled with seasoned beef, onions, and red pepper chunks, then wrapped in flaky puff pastry and finished with a sugar glaze for a sweet-and-savory contrast.
“It’s like a breakfast sandwich size,” she says. “You can eat one and feel good.” The approach is deliberate. Marsiat wanted something more filling than the traditional three-bite pastelito many Miamians grew up eating. The result has become Dolce Isla’s bestseller and a favorite among regular customers.
This weekend (June 6 and June 7), she’s introducing what may become another fan favorite: a Cuban sandwich pastelito. The new pastry combines roast pork and the flavors of a classic Cuban sandwich inside buttery puff pastry, continuing the bakery’s mission of blending Alvarez’s Cuban heritage with Marsiat’s Italian roots. “It’s a classic Cuban sandwich in a puff pastry,” she says.
It’s exactly the kind of playful culinary crossover that has helped transform a small porch bakery into one of Coral Gables’ most talked-about weekend destinations.
Building something bigger than a bakery
Despite its growing popularity, Marsiat remains a one-woman operation that uses a single oven. She spends weekdays preparing ingredients before baking everything fresh on the mornings she opens. “Nothing sits around,” she says. “It’s a bakery. It should be the best quality possible.”
As demand continues to grow, she’s beginning to imagine what the future could look like. One day, she’d love to open a brick-and-mortar bakery with a walk-up window. Beyond that, she and Alvarez often discuss developing a concept that fully embraces their Cuban and Italian roots.
For now, though, she’s focused on balancing motherhood, school, and the bakery she never expected to become so popular.
Standing outside her home each weekend to greet customers who have become regulars, she has made it clear Dolce Isla has become more than a side project.
Dolce Isla – Italian & Cuban Pastries. 4630 SW 13th Terr., Miami; dolceisla.havanasolmiami.com. Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pre-orders encouraged, but same-day orders outside the home are also accepted.