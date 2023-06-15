Miami Food Events This Weekend: SFLHops Beer Festival, Soul Vegan Festival, and Father's Day

This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include the SFLHops Beer Festival, the Soul Vegan Festival, a '90s-themed party, and where to dine for Father's Day.
A group shot from the 2019 SFLHops Craft Carousel Beer Festival
Photo by Andrew Chunis for SFLHops
SFLHops Beer Festival
SFLHops is back for its sixth annual outdoor beer festival. Guests can enjoy unlimited samples from more than 75 beers, a selection of wine and liquor, and live music. All attendees get to vote for their favorite during the homebrew competition with 16 competitors, including Bonita Beach Brewing and Bread & Beer Buds Food. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at 3218 SE Sixth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; Tickets cost $37 to $55 via eventbrite.com.
The Hungry Black Man's Soul Vegan Festival returns this Saturday to Miami Beach.
Starex Smith photo
Soul Vegan Festival
The Hungry Black Man and Miami Beach come together again for the seventh edition of the Soul Vegan Festival. The festival includes vegan vendors from Atlanta, Chicago, Miami, Indianapolis, and more. In addition to food, enjoy wellness activations such as Kemetic yoga, a children's playground, and live entertainment. General admission is free, and VIP tickets include a chef-inspired meal, mocktails, and desserts. 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Lummus Park, 600 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; GA is free, VIP Tickets cost $50 via eventbrite.com.
The all-weekend throwback party features a giant Game Boy, a lifesize Barbie box, and a giant Play-Doh beer pong.
Breakwater Hospitality Group photo
Now That's What I Call A '90s Party at Carousel Club
Carousel Club is hosting a '90s-themed party this weekend. Experience five different themed bars, such as the Mario bar with four specialty drinks, including the Super Mario mule, and the Barbie Bar with three drinks, including the Malibu Barbie shot. Food vendors include Los Altos Taqueria, La Traila Texas Craft Barbecue, and Spris Artisan Pizza. Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18, at 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; Free RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Many Miami restaurants offer special Father's Day meals.
Amalia photo
Where to Dine on Father's Day in Miami
Father's Day is this Sunday, June 18, and many restaurants in Miami have special menus and deals to celebrate all fathers and father figures in your life. If you still need help picking the best experience, New Times compiled a guide with the ten best dining options to celebrate.