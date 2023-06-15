Navigation
Miami Food Events This Weekend: SFLHops Beer Festival, Soul Vegan Festival, and Father's Day

June 15, 2023 8:00AM

The Hungry Black Man's Soul Vegan Festival returns Saturday.
The Hungry Black Man's Soul Vegan Festival returns Saturday. Soul Vegan Festival photo
This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include the SFLHops Beer Festival, the Soul Vegan Festival, a '90s-themed party, and where to dine for Father's Day.

Have an event you'd like featured? Send an email to [email protected].
click to enlarge
A group shot from the 2019 SFLHops Craft Carousel Beer Festival
Photo by Andrew Chunis for SFLHops

SFLHops Beer Festival

SFLHops is back for its sixth annual outdoor beer festival. Guests can enjoy unlimited samples from more than 75 beers, a selection of wine and liquor, and live music. All attendees get to vote for their favorite during the homebrew competition with 16 competitors, including Bonita Beach Brewing and Bread & Beer Buds Food. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at 3218 SE Sixth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; Tickets cost $37 to $55 via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
The Hungry Black Man's Soul Vegan Festival returns this Saturday to Miami Beach.
Starex Smith photo

Soul Vegan Festival

The Hungry Black Man and Miami Beach come together again for the seventh edition of the Soul Vegan Festival. The festival includes vegan vendors from Atlanta, Chicago, Miami, Indianapolis, and more. In addition to food, enjoy wellness activations such as Kemetic yoga, a children's playground, and live entertainment. General admission is free, and VIP tickets include a chef-inspired meal, mocktails, and desserts. 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Lummus Park, 600 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; GA is free, VIP Tickets cost $50 via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
The all-weekend throwback party features a giant Game Boy, a lifesize Barbie box, and a giant Play-Doh beer pong.
Breakwater Hospitality Group photo

Now That's What I Call A '90s Party at Carousel Club

Carousel Club is hosting a '90s-themed party this weekend. Experience five different themed bars, such as the Mario bar with four specialty drinks, including the Super Mario mule, and the Barbie Bar with three drinks, including the Malibu Barbie shot. Food vendors include Los Altos Taqueria, La Traila Texas Craft Barbecue, and Spris Artisan Pizza. Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18, at 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; Free RSVP via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Many Miami restaurants offer special Father's Day meals.
Amalia photo

Where to Dine on Father's Day in Miami

Father's Day is this Sunday, June 18, and many restaurants in Miami have special menus and deals to celebrate all fathers and father figures in your life. If you still need help picking the best experience, New Times compiled a guide with the ten best dining options to celebrate.
