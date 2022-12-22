Miami Food Events This Weekend: Noche Noche Buena, Hanukkah Doughnuts, and At-Home Christmas

Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include Noche Noche Buena; Hanukkah and Christmas doughnuts; an at-home Christmas kit; and Kaia's first holiday menu.
La Cocina's bar
Photo courtesy of La Cocina
Noche Noche Buena
La Cocina will host Kush Hospitality's annual "Noche Noche Buena" fiesta. The event features signature cocktails, a cigar roller, domino tables, live music, and a lechón special. From 9 to 11 p.m. Cuban Santa arrives at the party for pictures. Guests are encouraged to bring a pair of new or used shoes to donate to Shoes for Streets
. 7 p.m. Friday, December 23, at 1000 East 16th St., Hialeah; RSVP via evertbrite.com.
Special Christmas and Hanukkah doughnuts at the Salty
Photo by Danielle Margherite
Holiday Specials From the Salty
Through this weekend only, the Salty has its special holiday doughnuts. The Christmas specials include Santa's sugar cookie and the eggnog cinnamon roll. The Hanukkah special is a strawberry sufganiyah, a mini strawberry-filled donut. Available until Saturday, December 24, at all locations; saltydonut.com.
Grab a cocktail with friends.
Photo by Melissa Hom
Christmas Cocktails
Christmas is the time to raise a glass and toast with family and friends, so grab your best ugly Christmas sweater and Santa hat and cozy up to a festive drink. From classic holiday cocktails to interactive libations served in ornaments, here are the best places to grab a drink
with your friends this week.
The regular kits include homemade English muffins and Rosie’s crispy chicken.
Rosie’s: the Backyard photo
Christmas Brunch Kits
Rosie's allows anyone to escape the Christmas rush while enjoying a chef-made brunch experience. The at-home Christmas kits include regular or vegetarian options and can be bought for two ($130-150) or four ($250-270) people. All kits include a variety of dishes, one bottle of prosecco, and squeezed orange juice. Pickup between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, December 24 and 25, at 7137 NW Second Ave., Miami; Preorder necessary via toasttab.com.
Dinner at Red Rooster
Red Rooster Overtown photo
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Dinner
Whether you want to celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes, Nochebuena, Christmas Eve, or Christmas Day with family and friends, here's where to have a memorable feast
in the Magic City. Prices do not include tax and gratuity, and reservations are strongly suggested.