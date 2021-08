International Beer Day, Jamaican Independence Day, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

click to enlarge Friday is International Beer Day! Courtesy of Veza Sur

This weekend, celebrate International Beer Day at Veza Sur and Pubbelly, pick up fresh bread and pastries at Sullivan Street, sample Jamaican patties at Jrk!, and cool down with ice cream at Salt & Straw.Celebrate International Beer Day at all Pubbelly Sushi locations on Friday (today). Sip $6 pours of the restaurant's house beer, Yoshitomo blonde ale, which Pubbelly partnered with Miami’s Focal Brewery to launch in October of last year. Locally made and exclusive to the restaurant, it sports a light, sweet, refreshing flavor.From 1 to 6 p.m., celebrate Jamaican Independence Day on Friday (today) at Jrk! in Aventura. Enjoy sounds of the Caribbean courtesy of a Iive DJ, complimentary mini patties, and classic Jamaican sodas throughout the day. Raffle tickets will be sold for the chance to win a $50 gift card to the restaurant, with proceeds donated to a local school to support community education. On Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m., stop by the restaurant to celebrate National Patty Day — Jrk!'s delicious patties, including vegan, chicken, and beef varieties, can be purchased for two for $5 or 12 for $30.Miami's own Veza Sur is behind a lineup of specials for International Beer Day. From 4 to 7 p.m., enjoy $3 beers and half-off a selection of menu items. Plus, $7 crowlers to go and $30 variety pack cases of beer! 4 to 7 p.m.This weekend, Sullivan Street Bakery Miami hosts its weekly Saturday bake sale at the Little Haiti wholesale bakery. Pop in for bread (focaccia, brioche, six-grain with honey, country wheat sourdough), pizza (pomodoro, onion, and bianca), and pastries (canotto, olive oil cake, and gemmina cookies). Order ahead for pickup or delivery via ssbmiami.com Summer is in full swing, so take a much-needed cool down by sampling Salt & Straw's new seasonal flavors in Wynwood and Coconut Grove. "Berries, Berries, Berries" includes five ice cream flavors, ranging from "Birthday Cakes and Blackberries" with vanilla ice cream, rainbow-sprinkled birthday crumble, and blackberry jam to "Goat Cheese Marionberry Habanero," a tangy goat cheese ice cream with a fruity, fiery jam with marionberries.