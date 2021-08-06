Support Us

International Beer Day, Jamaican Independence Day, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

August 6, 2021 8:00AM

Friday is International Beer Day!
Friday is International Beer Day! Courtesy of Veza Sur
click to enlarge Friday is International Beer Day! - COURTESY OF VEZA SUR
Friday is International Beer Day!
Courtesy of Veza Sur
This weekend, celebrate International Beer Day at Veza Sur and Pubbelly, pick up fresh bread and pastries at Sullivan Street, sample Jamaican patties at Jrk!, and cool down with ice cream at Salt & Straw.
Enjoy $6 beer Friday at Pubbelly.
Enjoy $6 beer Friday at Pubbelly.
Photo courtesy of Pubbelly Sushi

International Beer Day at Pubbelly Sushi

Celebrate International Beer Day at all Pubbelly Sushi locations on Friday (today). Sip $6 pours of the restaurant's house beer, Yoshitomo blonde ale, which Pubbelly partnered with Miami’s Focal Brewery to launch in October of last year. Locally made and exclusive to the restaurant, it sports a light, sweet, refreshing flavor. All day Friday, August 6, at all Pubbelly Sushi locations; pubbellyglobal.com.
It's Jamaican Independence Day!
It's Jamaican Independence Day!
Photo courtesy of Jrk!

Jamaican Independence Day at Jrk!

From 1 to 6 p.m., celebrate Jamaican Independence Day on Friday (today) at Jrk! in Aventura. Enjoy sounds of the Caribbean courtesy of a Iive DJ, complimentary mini patties, and classic Jamaican sodas throughout the day. Raffle tickets will be sold for the chance to win a $50 gift card to the restaurant, with proceeds donated to a local school to support community education. On Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m., stop by the restaurant to celebrate National Patty Day — Jrk!'s delicious patties, including vegan, chicken, and beef varieties, can be purchased for two for $5 or 12 for $30. 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, August 6 and 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 7 at Jrk!, 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 305-974-2480; eatjrk.com.
A frosty pour at Veza Sur Brewery.
A frosty pour at Veza Sur Brewery.
Photo by Scott Harris

International Beer Day at Veza Sur Brewing Co.

Miami's own Veza Sur is behind a lineup of specials for International Beer Day. From 4 to 7 p.m., enjoy $3 beers and half-off a selection of menu items. Plus, $7 crowlers to go and $30 variety pack cases of beer! 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 6, at Veza Sur, 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com.
Stop by Sullivan Street for a bake sale.
Stop by Sullivan Street for a bake sale.
Photo courtesy of Sullivan Street Bakery Miami

Sullivan Street Bakery Miami Bake Sale

This weekend, Sullivan Street Bakery Miami hosts its weekly Saturday bake sale at the Little Haiti wholesale bakery. Pop in for bread (focaccia, brioche, six-grain with honey, country wheat sourdough), pizza (pomodoro, onion, and bianca), and pastries (canotto, olive oil cake, and gemmina cookies). Order ahead for pickup or delivery via ssbmiami.com. Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, August, 7 at Sullivan Street Bakery, 5550 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; 305-751-1144; sullivanstreetbakery.com.
Salt & Straw's "Berries, Berries, Berries" menu includes five new flavors.
Salt & Straw's "Berries, Berries, Berries" menu includes five new flavors.
Courtesy of Salt & Straw

Berries, Berries, Berries Menu at Salt & Straw

Summer is in full swing, so take a much-needed cool down by sampling Salt & Straw's new seasonal flavors in Wynwood and Coconut Grove. "Berries, Berries, Berries" includes five ice cream flavors, ranging from "Birthday Cakes and Blackberries" with vanilla ice cream, rainbow-sprinkled birthday crumble, and blackberry jam to "Goat Cheese Marionberry Habanero," a tangy goat cheese ice cream with a fruity, fiery jam with marionberries. Salt & Straw Wynwood, 246 NW 25th St., Miami; and Salt & Straw Coconut Grove, 3015 Grand Ave. #145, Coconut Grove; saltandstraw.com.
