Five New Brunches to Try in Miami Beach

In Miami Beach, there's more to brunch than sparkling cocktails and eggs Benedict. In the past few months, a handful of restaurants have rolled out new menus and experiences, including churro French toast, roving beverage carts, and the city's first rooftop dog park.

This weekend, visit one of these five restaurants for a unique brunch experience.

Roving beverage cart at Diez y Seis.

1. Diez y Seis. Overlooking the Shore Club's infinity pool, Diez y Seis will launch a weekend Mexican brunch party this Sunday, September 16. At the reoccurring event — which will take place every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. after this Sunday's launch — enjoy a lineup of buffet-style plates from executive chef Jose Icardi, such as Mexican-style French toast, build-your-own parfaits, deli-style cold cuts, and an assortment of breads, cheeses, and pastries. Brunch costs $50 per person and includes unlimited visits to the buffet. The restaurant's portable beverage cart will visit tables to prepare $15 vodka-based bloody marys and mezcal-based bloody marias. Patrons can choose from three mixes — spicy, traditional, and tomatillo — along with toppings. Bottomless champagne ($12), fresh-pressed juice, and ginger and wheatgrass shots will also be available. 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-3226; morganshotelgroup.com. Sunday, September 16, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m and every Saturday thereafter.