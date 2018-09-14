Five New Brunches to Try in Miami Beach

In Miami Beach, there's more to brunch than sparkling cocktails and eggs Benedict. In the past few months, a handful of restaurants have rolled out new menus and experiences, including churro French toast, roving beverage carts, and the city's first rooftop dog park.
This weekend, visit one of these five restaurants for a unique brunch experience.
1. Diez y Seis. Overlooking the Shore Club's infinity pool, Diez y Seis will launch a weekend Mexican brunch party this Sunday, September 16. At the reoccurring event — which will take place every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. after this Sunday's launch — enjoy a lineup of buffet-style plates from executive chef Jose Icardi, such as Mexican-style French toast, build-your-own parfaits, deli-style cold cuts, and an assortment of breads, cheeses, and pastries. Brunch costs $50 per person and includes unlimited visits to the buffet. The restaurant's portable beverage cart will visit tables to prepare $15 vodka-based bloody marys and mezcal-based bloody marias. Patrons can choose from three mixes — spicy, traditional, and tomatillo — along with toppings. Bottomless champagne ($12), fresh-pressed juice, and ginger and wheatgrass shots will also be available. 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-3226; morganshotelgroup.com. Sunday, September 16, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m and every Saturday thereafter.
2. Deck Sixteen. Take your four-legged friend to Saturday brunch at Deck Sixteen, located on the third floor of the Hyatt Centric in South Beach. The indoor/outdoor restaurant, which serves brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers bottomless mimosas and bloody marys ($15), live music, and a robust selection of sweet and savory items with a Mediterranean twist. Plus, next to the restaurant is Wooftop Park, the first rooftop dog park in Miami Beach. Menu highlights include French toast stuffed with guava and ricotta and showered in coconut rum maple syrup ($12); bananas Foster, garnished with caramelized bananas, brown sugar, and the same coconut rum maple syrup ($14); and the brunch burger, layered with charred poblano relish, avocado, and a fried egg ($14). 1600 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-7400; southbeachmiami.centric.hyatt.com. Brunch Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Valet costs $5 with brunch validation.
3. Malibu Farm. Since its debut this past April, Malibu Farm has brought a California-cool vibe to the Nobu Eden Roc Hotel. The restaurant is reminiscent of the Pacific Coast town for which it's named — call it upscale beach-shack style. Now it's behind a weekend brunch complete with frosé, breakfast sandwiches, and wood-fired pizzas. Try the savory fried-egg sandwich, in which two crisp slices of country-wheat toast come slathered with an oozing egg, Havarti cheese, bacon, and tangy lemon aioli ($16). There's also a breakfast burrito served on a whole-wheat tortilla filled with scrambled eggs and chicken apple sausage. Beat the heat with fresh-pressed kale apple juice, agave lemonade, icy frosé, or unlimited bloody marys (which cost an additional $25). 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-5579; malibufarmmiamibeach.com. Brunch Sunday noon to 4 p.m.
4. Bodega. Switch things up and swing by the late-night taco-and-tequila spot in the late morning for churro French toast and cocktails made with grapefruit, tequila, and prosecco. Menu highlights are migas nachos, smothered in bacon, scrambled eggs, queso, tomato, cilantro, and guacamole, and the Primo's burrito, stuffed with short rib, scrambled eggs, Oaxaca cheese, hash browns, and truffle-infused maple syrup. For something sweet, go for the churro French toast. A stack of sugar-dusted fried dough is finished with strawberries, spicy truffle-infused maple syrup, and more sugar. As for drinks, forgo tequila on the rocks for something tangy or fizzy. There's the Oye Maria ($7), Bodega's bloody mary, made with Ilegal mezcal, chipotle purée, tomato juice, lime, and pineapple and garnished with a slab of bacon and a spicy salt rim. Or try the Hermanamosa ($7), a lighter libation containing tequila, grapefruit juice, and prosecco and garnished with an orange wheel. 1220 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-704-2145; bodegasouthbeach.com. Brunch Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
5. Stubborn Seed. At Jeremy Ford's Stubborn Seed, the Top Chef winner offers unique interpretations of many traditional brunch favorites. The menu includes several savory dishes, but brunch is pastry chef Dallas Wynne's time to shine. Her creations include cracked-pepper biscuits ($7), a cinnamon bun baked in its own copper pot, and waffles topped with whipped espresso foam ($12). Among the savory items are a bright salad of local greens and aged Parmesan ($13), smoked Tennessee pork belly with a crisp farm egg ($16), and roasted cauliflower with sunny-side-up eggs ($15). 101 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-322-5211; stubbornseed.com. Brunch Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
