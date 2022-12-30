Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings

The Ten Most Anticipated Miami Restaurant Openings of 2023

December 30, 2022 8:00AM

Roasted chicken at Bouchon Bistro
Roasted chicken at Bouchon Bistro Photo by Deborah Jones
Nothing — not even a pandemic or mounting cost-of-living crisis — seems capable of stopping Miami's bustling hospitality boom.

Over the past year, dozens of new restaurants have sprouted across the region's tri-county area, fueling the expansion of South Florida's long-overlooked culinary scene.

Be it longtime local and beloved chefs, out-of-town newcomers, or nationally recognized celebrity names, it appears everyone is rushing to the Magic City to get a piece of the metaphorical pie.

While the city has already welcomed a number of buzzworthy concepts, there's still more to come in the new year as we await the launch of several up-and-coming concepts set to bless the region with their culinary prowess.

With that in mind, here are the top ten South Florida restaurants we're looking forward to welcoming in 2023:

click to enlarge
Anthony's will reopen after an extensive renovation.
Anthony's Runway 84 photo

Anthony's Runway 84

330 W. State Rd. 84, Fort Lauderdale
954-467-8484
runway-84.com
Anthony Bruno's aviation-themed restaurant has long been the red-sauce go to, serving up classics for New York ex-pats homesick for their favorite Italian restaurants. For four decades, patrons enjoyed martinis at a bar where a large-scale replica of an airplane served as the focal point or sat in a booth to gaze at the Fort Lauderdale skyline from "cockpit windows" while Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin crooned in the background. They came for an oversized pork chop, fresh snapper, or a hearty bowl of pasta. So when the restaurant closed its doors in May 2022, there was a rush to make one last visit before the beloved institution closed for a reboot. When it opens in 2023, the airplane memorabilia and the cockpit windows will be gone, and the establishment will be transformed into a supper club with Rat Pack vibes. It will also have brought on new partners: Bruno has partnered with Pat Marzano (from Bruno's other venture, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza) and Marc Falsetto of Handcrafted Hospitality (Tacocraft, Pizzacraft) on the renovation estimated to cost about $3 million.
click to enlarge
Chef Thomas Keller has chosen Coral Gables to open his third Bouchon Bistro.
Photo by Deborah Jones

Bouchon Bistro

2101 Galiano St., Coral Gables
thomaskeller.com
Chef Thomas Keller is expected to open a second restaurant in the Miami area this coming year, news that came one month after his Surf Club Restaurant in Surfside was awarded a star in the newly minted Florida Michelin Guide. Dubbed Bouchon, the French bistro is set to open inside Coral Gables' historic La Palma building. Built in 1924, the structure is a classic example of Mediterranean architecture and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Keller opened his first Bouchon in Napa, California, in October 1998, four years after opening the French Laundry, also in California's wine country. The restaurant, which has a second location in Las Vegas, is known for its classics like roast chicken, leg of lamb, and trout amandine. When Bouchon Bistro opens in Coral Gables, the kitchen is said to be placed into the hands of chef de cuisine Thomas Castellon, who has experience at the Surf Club in Surfside and TAK Room in New York City. While the Coral Gables menu is still in the development stage, expect Keller and his team to prepare dishes around seasonality and the restaurant's location, with frequent changes year-round.
click to enlarge
Michael Schulson will bring an outpost of Double Knot, his Philadelphia sushi restaurant and izakaya, to Wynwood.
The Schulson Collective photo

Double Knot

2550 NW Second Ave., Miami
doubleknotphilly.com
Philadelphia-based chef and restaurateur Michael Schulson's newest endeavor will soon be opening in one of Miami's most sought-after locations. The chef, who owns a portfolio of restaurants under his company Schulson Collective, will bring an outpost of Double Knot — a sushi restaurant and izakaya from Philadelphia — to the former Wynwood Kitchen & Bar space on NW Second Avenue. The restaurant will serve up sushi, sashimi, and robata items, plus a chef's tasting menu of a bountiful collection of housemade mochi for dessert.
click to enlarge
Gordon Ramsay will open an outpost of Lucky Cat in Miami in 2022.
Lucky Cat photo

Lucky Cat

119 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
gordonramsayrestaurants.com
Soon, Miamians will be able to get up close and personal with the opening of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's first Miami endeavor, Lucky Cat. The restaurant is situated in the South of Fifth neighborhood, a U.S. outpost of the original Lucky Cat that opened in 2019 in London's Mayfair district. The restaurant, which harkens back to the Tokyo drinking dens of the 1930s, offers dishes inspired by various regions throughout Asia. The 9,000-square-foot space features an open kitchen, raw bar, chef's table, and a late-night lounge. As for food: Think a fun, relaxed atmosphere offering a varied selection of Pan-Asian dishes paired with incredible cocktails, sushi, sashimi, meats from the robata grill, and — if we're lucky — no screaming from the kitchen.
click to enlarge
Chef Michelle Bernstein runs Cafe La Trova along with mixologist Julio Cabrera.
Photo by World Red Eye

Sra. Martinez

2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables
mbcmiami.com
A Miami favorite is expected to be back in business from husband-and-wife team David Martinez and Michelle Bernstein. Earlier this year, Bernstein announced via her Instagram that Sra. Martinez, her Miami Design District restaurant that closed in 2012, would be making a comeback. The small but lively space was beloved for its fun vibe and creative tapas served alongside a list of regional Spanish sherries and wines and some of the best cocktails in town created by Julio Cabrera. Bernstein will bring her Spanish-meets-Mediterranean tapas to Coral Gables, noting that it would be a "2023 version" of the original. The new 4,000-square-foot space was formerly home to Open Stage, a live-music venue and bar that closed during the pandemic.
click to enlarge
Raise your tiki mugs, South Florida: The Mai-Kai will return... but first, cocktails!
Photo courtesy of the Mai-Kai

Mai-Kai

3599 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale
maikai.com
If you haven't been to the Mai-Kai, you'll want to be there for this longtime South Florida haunt's grand reopening later this year. Nothing quite compares to this Polynesian pop-themed restaurant, bar, and entertainment venue. In all honesty, we're lucky to have it — not many of our nation's original and historic tiki-themed establishments are still standing, and it was recently up for sale. Thankfully, Miami's Ball & Chain co-owner Bill Fuller has taken over operations to give the Fort Lauderdale gem a much-needed makeover, meaning we have plenty of tiki cocktails, fire shows, and Polynesian-themed fare to look forward to in 2023.
click to enlarge
The Tony South Beach hotel, home of the old News Cafe — and the new one.
Goldman Properties photo

News Cafe

801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-531-2222
thetonyhotel.com
Restaurateur Mark Soyka opened the News Cafe at Ocean Drive and Eighth Street in 1989 with his friend and real estate developer, Tony Goldman. Together, the two men helped South Beach experience a renaissance. For years, the café was known as the place to see and be seen. That's why Miamians were saddened when the popular South Beach haunt abruptly closed in January 2021. Four months later, however, it was announced the restaurant would reopen at its original location on the ground floor of the newly renamed Tony Hotel South Beach. Scott Srebnick, CEO of Goldman Properties, purchased the brand from Mark Soyka. Operated by Vida and Estilo Group (the restaurateurs behind Havana 1957, Paperfish Sushi, and others), the idea is to keep News Cafe as close to the original version as possible.
click to enlarge
Pastis will open a Miami location this year.
Pastis photo

Pastis

380 NW 26th St., Miami
pastisnyc.com
We envision Pastis, New York City's iconic version of a classic Parisian bistro, will be all the rage when it opens in the coming new year. The original Manhattan restaurant — considered to be one of the first chic eateries to take root in Manhattan's Meatpacking District — closed in 2014. Helmed by two James Beard Award-winning restaurateurs, Keith McNally and Stephen Starr, the culinary duo say the Miami location will feature elements similar to the original from a curved zinc bar outfitted with signature subway tiles and vintage mirrors to handwritten daily specials and a mosaic-tiled floor. Guests can also dine on the classic bistro fare Pastis is best known for, with a menu that covers brunch, lunch, and dinner and highlights traditional French fare with signature offerings like garlic and parsley-seasoned escargot, moules frites, and steak sandwiches topped with caramelized onions and melted Gruyère.
click to enlarge
The original Rao's in East Harlem
Photo by Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images

Rao's

1601 Collins Ave., South Beach
raosrestaurants.com
A New York City red-sauce institution is coming to Miami Beach, another restaurant famous for being impossible to get into. Resting its reputation on 125-year, time-earned laurels, Rao's has confirmed it will take up residence at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in early 2023. The 60-seat, East Harlem original is notorious for its waitlist, with reservations booked a year in advance.
click to enlarge
Chef Antonio Bachour
Photo by billwisserphoto.com

Tablé

180 NE 40th St., Miami
antoniobachour.com
Tablé by Bachour will soon be the latest restaurant and café concept slated to open under the direction of celebrated chef and pastry whiz Antonio Bachour. With its location in the Miami Design District, Tablé will feature a menu rooted in French cuisine with an ambiance designed to evoke the spirit of a Parisian brasserie — with a Miami twist, of course. In addition to the main dining room, bar, and outdoor patio, the restaurant also will feature a café where customers can stop by for grab 'n’ go fare like sandwiches and Bachour’s beloved baked goods to jamón serrano sliced to order. Guests can even watch the magic of the in-house bakery through glass walls.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Dirty Dozen 2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation