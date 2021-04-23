SOBEWFF's Artisan Food Market, Studio Sessions at Itamae, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

- Local
This weekend, the South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Artisan Food Market will take over Lincoln Road for the final time before this year's 20th-anniversary festival in May, featuring a lineup of local concepts including Challah Miami, Temple Street Eatery, and Harry's Pizzeria. Plus, Yellow Green Farmers Market reopens, Itamae launches a chef-collab dinner series, and fast-casual Indian spot Naan debuts a pop-up on Lincoln Road.
Yellow Green Market Grand Reopening
On Saturday and Sunday, Yellow Green Farmers Market in Hollywood celebrates its grand reopening. The market has been upgraded with additional shaded seating and new vendors. Start your day with coffee or a mimosa before shopping for everything from fresh produce to spices to fresh cakes and breads. Then wind down with lunch — a Tampa Cuban Sandwich, perhaps? — and a few cold draft beers. 3080 Sheridan St., Hollywood; 954-513-3990; ygfarmersmarket.com. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Naan at Lincoln Road
Through Mother's Day, Naan will host a weekly Sunday pop-up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Lincoln Road's Euclid Oval. While supplies last, you can pick up a rotating selection of samosas filled with various Indian flavors and spices. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday through May 9, on Lincoln Road at Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach; instagram.com/naanindianeats.
South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Artisan Food Market on Lincoln Road
The South Beach Wine & Food Festival's (SOBEWFF) monthly market, launched in January to help support local restaurants and businesses hurt by the pandemic, will return for the last time on Sunday before this year's 20th-anniversary festival, which takes place May 20-23, 2021. Vendors include Challah Miami, Harry's Pizzeria, Holy Crab, Michael's Mandel Bread, Paselito Papi, and Temple Street Eatery, among others. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25, located on Michigan Ave. between Lincoln Ln. N. and Lincoln Ln. S.; sobewff.org/market.
Studio Sessions Chef Collab Series at Itamae
James Beard Award “Rising Star Chef of the Year” semifinalist Nando Chang will host a lineup of collaborative dinners, dubbed "Studio Sessions," with local Miami chefs at his restaurant, Itamae. Kicking off the series with Chang is chef Timon Balloo (Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill, Balloo). The two will team up to create a menu featuring Itamae’s Peruvian-Japanese flavors and Ballloo's Asian-Caribbean style. The à la carte dinner takes place one night only. 7 p.m. Sunday, April 25, at Itamae, 140 NE 39th St., Miami; 305-631-2664; itamaemiami.com.
Estrella Damm Culinary Journey
Now in its sixth year, the Estrella Damm Culinary Journey highlights the talents of chefs across Miami-Dade and Broward counties as they pair their cuisine with one of Barcelona’s most cherished beers. Through April 30, diners can choose from a wide selection of curated, specially priced tasting menus, all paired with Estrella Damm, which has been brewed in Barcelona since 1876. In all, more than three dozen restaurants across both counties have signed on to participate, including Barceloneta, Cafe La Trova, R House, Timo, and Sweet Liberty. Some are presenting one special dish, others offer a multicourse menu. For a complete list of participating restaurants and pairing dishes, visit estrelladammjourney.com.
