SOBEWFF's Artisan Food Market, Studio Sessions at Itamae, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, the South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Artisan Food Market will take over Lincoln Road for the final time before this year's 20th-anniversary festival in May, featuring a lineup of local concepts including Challah Miami, Temple Street Eatery, and Harry's Pizzeria. Plus, Yellow Green Farmers Market reopens, Itamae launches a chef-collab dinner series, and fast-casual Indian spot Naan debuts a pop-up on Lincoln Road.

Garden Diva, one of the many vendors at Yellow Green Farmers Market. Yellow Green Farmers Market via Flickr

Yellow Green Market Grand Reopening

On Saturday and Sunday, Yellow Green Farmers Market in Hollywood celebrates its grand reopening. The market has been upgraded with additional shaded seating and new vendors. Start your day with coffee or a mimosa before shopping for everything from fresh produce to spices to fresh cakes and breads. Then wind down with lunch — a Tampa Cuban Sandwich, perhaps? — and a few cold draft beers. 3080 Sheridan St., Hollywood; 954-513-3990; ygfarmersmarket.com. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Get your veggie Samosas at Naan's pop-up. Photo Courtesy of Naan

Naan at Lincoln Road

Through Mother's Day, Naan will host a weekly Sunday pop-up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Lincoln Road's Euclid Oval. While supplies last, you can pick up a rotating selection of samosas filled with various Indian flavors and spices. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday through May 9, on Lincoln Road at Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach; instagram.com/naanindianeats.

Pastelito Papi will be among more than a dozen vendors at this weekend's South Beach Wine & Food Festival Artisan Food Market on Lincoln Road. Photo courtesy of Pastelito Papi

South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Artisan Food Market on Lincoln Road

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival's (SOBEWFF) monthly market, launched in January to help support local restaurants and businesses hurt by the pandemic, will return for the last time on Sunday before this year's 20th-anniversary festival, which takes place May 20-23, 2021. Vendors include Challah Miami, Harry's Pizzeria, Holy Crab, Michael's Mandel Bread, Paselito Papi, and Temple Street Eatery, among others. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25, located on Michigan Ave. between Lincoln Ln. N. and Lincoln Ln. S.; sobewff.org/market.

Timon Balloo is the first guest at the Studio Sessions Chef Collab at Itamae. Photo by Michael Pissari

Studio Sessions Chef Collab Series at Itamae

James Beard Award “Rising Star Chef of the Year” semifinalist Nando Chang will host a lineup of collaborative dinners, dubbed "Studio Sessions," with local Miami chefs at his restaurant, Itamae. Kicking off the series with Chang is chef Timon Balloo (Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill, Balloo). The two will team up to create a menu featuring Itamae’s Peruvian-Japanese flavors and Ballloo's Asian-Caribbean style. The à la carte dinner takes place one night only. 7 p.m. Sunday, April 25, at Itamae, 140 NE 39th St., Miami; 305-631-2664; itamaemiami.com.

Cafe La Trova is among the restaurants participating in this year's Estrella Damm Culinary Journey. Photo by Adam Delgiudice

Estrella Damm Culinary Journey

Now in its sixth year, the Estrella Damm Culinary Journey highlights the talents of chefs across Miami-Dade and Broward counties as they pair their cuisine with one of Barcelona’s most cherished beers. Through April 30, diners can choose from a wide selection of curated, specially priced tasting menus, all paired with Estrella Damm, which has been brewed in Barcelona since 1876. In all, more than three dozen restaurants across both counties have signed on to participate, including Barceloneta, Cafe La Trova, R House, Timo, and Sweet Liberty. Some are presenting one special dish, others offer a multicourse menu. For a complete list of participating restaurants and pairing dishes, visit estrelladammjourney.com.