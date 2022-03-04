Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

305 Day, Brew Miami, and More Food Events This Weekend

March 4, 2022 8:00AM

It's time for Carnaval at Veza Sur!
It's time for Carnaval at Veza Sur! Photo courtesy of Veza Sur
This weekend, celebrate 305 Day. Plus, Veza Sur hosts a Carnaval celebration and Coyo Taco raises money for World Central Kitchen.
click to enlarge Spanish Marie Brewing will pour at Brew Miami. - PHOTO COURTESY OF SPANISH MARIE BREWING
Spanish Marie Brewing will pour at Brew Miami.
Photo courtesy of Spanish Marie Brewing

Brew Miami at Ricardo Silva Stadium

Craft beer fans are in for a treat on Saturday when Brew Miami returns to Ricardo Silva Stadium, pairing local and national beer with food and live music. Ticket proceeds go toward funding Florida International University scholarships, so guests can feel good about spending their day enjoying unlimited samples from brewers like M.I.A. Beer, Tripping Animals, and Spanish Marie, as well as food samples from El Gringo de las Fritas, Tiago Tacos, Gimme Grilling, and more. VIP admission includes early access starting at 5 p.m. and an exclusive area reserved for ticket holders. 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Ricardo Silva Stadium, 11310 SW 17th St., Miami; brewmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 to $125 via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge 305 Day is back! - COURTESY OF JLPR
305 Day is back!
Courtesy of JLPR

305 Day Block Party at Factory Town

The 305 Day block party is back for the ninth year, celebrating all things 305 at Factory Town. Expect live music, local vendors, and art, as well as a lineup of food and drink that includes free cafecito from Café La Llave and barbecue sliders by Jim Beam x Pinecrest Bakery. The first 1,000 attendees will receive free pastries from Vicky Bakery. Beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami; 305day.com. RSVP via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge Cochinita pibil tacos at Coyo Taco - PHOTO BY DEYSON RODRIGUEZ
Cochinita pibil tacos at Coyo Taco
Photo by Deyson Rodriguez

Tacos for Ukraine at Coyo Taco

On Saturday, March 5, all Coyo Taco locations in Miami will donate a percentage of sales to World Central Kitchen (WCK), which is currently in Ukraine on a humanitarian mission to feed people both there and at the country's borders. Saturday, March 5 at Miami Coyo Taco locations. Visit coyo-taco.com for locations and hours of operation.
click to enlarge Head to Veza Sur for Carnaval on Saturday. - PHOTO COURTESY OF VEZA SUR
Head to Veza Sur for Carnaval on Saturday.
Photo courtesy of Veza Sur

Carnaval at Veza Sur

It's Carnaval at Veza Sur, and the brewery is celebrating its Latin roots with live Samba dancers, music, local eats, and ice-cold cervezas. The all-day event will kick off at noon and run till late. As a bonus, Veza Sur will be the Miami Dolphins' final stop as they make their way around the city to celebrate 305 Day with giveaways, music, and cheerleader appearances. 12 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Veza Sur, 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezaur.com. RSVP via eventbrite.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Clarissa Buch Zilberman is a writer and editor, with her work appearing in print and digital titles worldwide.
Contact: Clarissa Buch

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
The Complete Story

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation