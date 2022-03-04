305 Day, Brew Miami, and More Food Events This Weekend

This weekend, celebrate 305 Day. Plus, Veza Sur hosts a Carnaval celebration and Coyo Taco raises money for World Central Kitchen.
click to enlarge
Spanish Marie Brewing will pour at Brew Miami.
Photo courtesy of Spanish Marie Brewing
Brew Miami at Ricardo Silva Stadium
Craft beer fans are in for a treat on Saturday when Brew Miami returns to Ricardo Silva Stadium, pairing local and national beer with food and live music. Ticket proceeds go toward funding Florida International University scholarships, so guests can feel good about spending their day enjoying unlimited samples from brewers like M.I.A. Beer, Tripping Animals, and Spanish Marie, as well as food samples from El Gringo de las Fritas, Tiago Tacos, Gimme Grilling, and more. VIP admission includes early access starting at 5 p.m. and an exclusive area reserved for ticket holders. 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Ricardo Silva Stadium, 11310 SW 17th St., Miami; brewmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 to $125 via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
305 Day is back!
Courtesy of JLPR
305 Day Block Party at Factory Town
The 305 Day block party is back for the ninth year, celebrating all things 305 at Factory Town. Expect live music, local vendors, and art, as well as a lineup of food and drink that includes free cafecito from Café La Llave and barbecue sliders by Jim Beam x Pinecrest Bakery. The first 1,000 attendees will receive free pastries from Vicky Bakery. Beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami; 305day.com. RSVP via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Cochinita pibil tacos at Coyo Taco
Photo by Deyson Rodriguez
Tacos for Ukraine at Coyo Taco
On Saturday, March 5, all Coyo Taco locations in Miami will donate a percentage of sales to World Central Kitchen (WCK), which is currently in Ukraine on a humanitarian mission to feed people both there and at the country's borders. Saturday, March 5 at Miami Coyo Taco locations. Visit coyo-taco.com for locations and hours of operation.
click to enlarge
Head to Veza Sur for Carnaval on Saturday.
Photo courtesy of Veza Sur
Carnaval at Veza Sur
It's Carnaval at Veza Sur, and the brewery is celebrating its Latin roots with live Samba dancers, music, local eats, and ice-cold cervezas. The all-day event will kick off at noon and run till late. As a bonus, Veza Sur will be the Miami Dolphins' final stop as they make their way around the city to celebrate 305 Day with giveaways, music, and cheerleader appearances. 12 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Veza Sur, 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezaur.com. RSVP via eventbrite.com.