Miami Has a New Cocktail Bar With Skyline Views and Chicken Nuggets

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The Four Seasons Miami has a new cocktail bar on its seventh floor, and its cocktails are crafted by an acclaimed mixologist.
Séptimo opened on April 29, led by beverage director Jacopo Rosito. If the name sounds familiar, the Florentine bartender made Le Sirenuse at the Four Seasons Surf Club one of the most popular hotel bars in Miami. Le Sirenuse won Virtuoso’s Best of the Best “Best Bar” award in 2019 and placed on Tales of the Cocktail’s top-ten lists for Best Hotel Bar and Best Bar Team two years running.
Rosito then moved to the Brickell outpost, where Le Sirenuse joined 14 Thirty-Five, another cocktail bar he runs at the Four Seasons Miami.
Therefore, it’s safe to say he has the credentials to run a wonderful cocktail bar.
House Vermouth and Classic Cocktails
At Séptimo, Rosito developed a house vermouth blend used in several cocktails. Some of these include the “Oyster Martini,” the “Séptimo Negroni,” and the “Séptimo Martini.” The “Tomato & Vine” is built with olive oil-infused Grey Goose vodka and tomato water. Additionally, the “Café Caribe,” the bar’s espresso martini take, arrives tableside in a traditional cafeteria-style setup with dry ice.
“Each cocktail is built on classic foundations, but reinterpreted with ingredients and techniques that reflect both seasonality and a sense of place,” Rosito explains.
Chicken Nuggets, Lobster Rolls, and Sandwiches
Executive chef Edouard DePlus runs the kitchen. The “Séptimo Cubano,” made with roasted pork shoulder, ham, Swiss, mustard, and house-made pickles on Cuban bread, is a deliberate Miami nod on the menu.
The “Brioche Lobster Roll” features yuzu butter-poached Maine lobster on a grilled brioche bun. Then there’s the “Poulet & Caviar” (house-made chicken nuggets, crème fraîche, caviar), which is the luxury decadence. “Luana’s Polpette al Pomodoro,” meatballs in pomodoro sauce with aged parmesan, is based on a recipe from Rosito’s mother. Lastly, for dessert, there are crêpes Suzette that are flambéed tableside.
The space itself features a central bar with polished silver accents that anchors the seventh-floor area. (Séptimo means seventh in Spanish, by the way.) The space is covered in velvet drapery and portraits of Marilyn Monroe and Clint Eastwood on the walls. A DJ booth sits along one wall. Séptimo brings in live performers and DJs Wednesday through Saturday.
Séptimo. 1435 Brickell Ave., Miami, at Four Seasons Hotel Miami; fourseasons.com/miami/dining/restaurants/septimo.