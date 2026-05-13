Miami Has a New Cocktail Bar With Skyline Views and Chicken Nuggets

The Four Seasons Miami has a new cocktail bar on its seventh floor, and its cocktails are crafted by an acclaimed mixologist.

Séptimo opened on April 29, led by beverage director Jacopo Rosito. If the name sounds familiar, the Florentine bartender made Le Sirenuse at the Four Seasons Surf Club one of the most popular hotel bars in Miami. Le Sirenuse won Virtuoso’s Best of the Best “Best Bar” award in 2019 and placed on Tales of the Cocktail’s top-ten lists for Best Hotel Bar and Best Bar Team two years running.

Rosito then moved to the Brickell outpost, where Le Sirenuse joined 14 Thirty-Five, another cocktail bar he runs at the Four Seasons Miami.

Therefore, it’s safe to say he has the credentials to run a wonderful cocktail bar.