Hedy Goldsmith's Cookies, Father's Day, and Other Food Events This Weekend

South Florida is reopening gradually, but restaurants and bars are continuing to find ways to serve and engage with the community via contactless delivery, virtual hangouts, and pick-up specials.

This weekend, enjoy Hedy Goldsmith's legendary ice cream cookie sandwiches and try the Salty's new butterscotch bourbon blondie doughnut. Plus, celebrate Father's Day at Miami restaurants via dine-in or pick-up specials.

EXPAND Mouthwatering bourbon-butterscotch doughnuts. Photo courtesy of the Salty/Danielle Margherite

Butterscotch Bourbon Blondie Doughnut at the Salty

This weekend only, the Salty offers a limited-edition Father's Day doughnut special: 24-hour brioche dough filled with bourbon butterscotch pudding and topped with butterscotch glaze, chunks of blondie, and a homemade bourbon drizzle. The sinfully rich doughnut is only available Saturday and Sunday via UberEats or pickup at the Salty. Preorder on the Salty's website. Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21, at the Salty, 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-639-8501; and 6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 786-409-4714; saltydonut.com.

EXPAND Hedy Goldsmith's ice cream sandwiches. Courtesy of Hedy Goldsmith

Hedy Goldsmith Ice Cream Sandwiches at Dasher & Crank and Whip 'n Dip

Partnering with the aforementioned award-winning pastry chef Hedy Goldsmith, Dasher & Crank in Wynwood and Whip 'n Dip in South Miami will debut an exclusive collaboration of Goldsmith's "Junk in da Trunk" ice cream sandwiches. Each shop will use unique flavors in the sandwich while supplies last, using Goldsmith's cookies as the "bread." Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 21, at Dasher & Crank, 2211 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; 305-640-8579; instagram.com. Whip 'n Dip, 1407 Sunset Dr., Miami; 305-665-2565; whipndipicecream.com.

EXPAND The Naughty Lobster Roll is available through June 30. Courtesy of Pubbelly Sushi

The Naughty Lobster Roll at Pubbelly Sushi

To celebrate International Sushi Day, which took place June 18, Pubbelly Sushi will offer its "Naughty Lobster Roll" collab special through the end of this month. Partnering with Instagram influencer Samantha Schnur of the Naughty Fork, the $20 roll includes torched Maine lobster dynamite, spicy aioli, and Cajun kimchi butter. One dollar from every roll purchased will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Through June 30 at Pubbelly Sushi, various locations; pubbellyglobal.com.

EXPAND Butter cakes at Mastro's Photo courtesy of Mastro's

Where to Dine for Father's Day in Miami

Father's Day is this Sunday, June 21, and it's time to plan how you're going to salute Dear Old Dad. One great way to show him some love is to treat him to a meal. Whether you think he'll enjoy beginning his special day with a bottomless brunch or grilling his favorite cuts of meat in his backyard, check out this list for the best options in town.

Burger Beast Burger Box. Photo courtesy of Burger Beast

Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts and Meal Kits

Dads are just as important as moms, and while Father's Day doesn't get as much hype as Mother's Day, it's a great opportunity to honor the man who taught you how to ride a bike, took you on your first fishing trip, and kept the monsters under the bed at bay. Miami restaurants and bakeries are offering creative last-minute Father's Day gifts that'll wow Dad's taste buds. From sausage gift baskets to 24-packs of his favorite adult beverage, these flavorful gifts are perfect to celebrate the special dad in your life.

At long last: The Impossible Croissan'wich comes ashore in Miami. Photo courtesy of Burger King

Burger King's Impossible Croissan'wich Now Available in Miami

Last year, Burger King made headlines by announcing its Impossible Whopper. Then a few months back, on the heels of the vegan victory, the fast-food giant announced it was testing an Impossible Croissan’wich. As of this week, Miamians can finally sink their teeth into the Impossible Croissan’wich, which has been launched nationwide. Vegans be warned, however: While the Impossible Croissan’wich includes a plant-based Impossible sausage patty, the rest of the sandwich is packed with animal protein. Like a regular Croissan'wich, the breakfast meal served on a toasted croissant also contains eggs and American cheese. The Impossible Croissan’wich is available at participating Burger King restaurants for a recommended retail price of $3.99. The sandwich is to be available for a limited time — but BK didn't say how long.